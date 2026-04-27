Trouble Brews for Jeeno Thitikul as Nelly Korda Dethrones Her from World Title After Major Win

Nelly Korda walked off Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on April 26 as a three-time major champion and, once again, the world’s best golfer. Her wire-to-wire victory at the 2026 Chevron Championship was commanding, a five-stroke win that left no room for debate. And the woman she dethroned? Jeeno Thitikul missed the cut entirely, finishing at 3-over through two rounds on a course that exposed every crack in her game that week. The contrast was stark. The timing was brutal. And to understand how the throne changed hands, you have to start with what went wrong in Houston.

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What went wrong for Jeeno Thitikul at the Chevron Championship 2026?

Thitikul arrived in Houston with momentum. She won earlier this season at the Honda LPGA Thailand and came into the Chevron as the world No. 1. But Memorial Park, dulled by heavy rain and pocked with mudball lies, showed an inconsistency she simply couldn’t manage in over two days.

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She shot 74 and 73, with only five birdies against eight bogeys. A second-round birdie putt that ran 12 feet by the hole and wound up being a bogey was the kind of momentum killer that defined her whole week. She was one shot off the cut.

This sting is even worse when you look at Jeeno Thitikul, who is yet to win a major. She’s posted multiple top-10 finishes in the majors since 2021, was runner-up at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, and has a resume full of tour wins, but that one title has proven elusive. Arguably the best player in the world without a major, weeks like Houston are exactly why that conversation keeps coming up.

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While the 23-year-old was packing her bags on Friday, Korda was just getting started.

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Nelly Korda’s return: Playing with nothing to prove

From the moment she teed off on Thursday, there was something different about Korda at Memorial Park. The course suited her, long and demanding on iron play, but it wasn’t just the setup. She looked free. The overthinking that had quietly unraveled her 2025 season was now gone. In her post-win press conference, the 27-year-old didn’t shy away from how hard the previous year had been.

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“Last year was definitely a super frustrating year,” she said. “I started overanalyzing everything, and I started overthinking, and then that was paralyzing me. Sometimes there is a power in just letting go.”

That mindset shift is reflected in her 2026 results. She opened the season by winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, then finished second at the Fortinet Founders Cup, second at the Ford Championship, and tied second at the Aramco Championship before closing it out with a five-stroke win at the Chevron. Five starts: 1st, 2nd, 2nd, T2, and 1st. She hasn’t placed outside the top two all season, a consistency that puts her alongside Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb for the best start to a season in LPGA history.

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The Chevron title was her third major and her second at this event, earning her $1.35 million. With it, she reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking and now sits at 108 career weeks at the top of the Rolex Rankings. The freedom she talked about in that presser wasn’t just empty words; it was showing up in the scorecard every single week.

However, to appreciate what this comeback means, you need to see just how difficult 2025 was for #1.

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How 2025 shifted the balance

For much of 2025, this rivalry belonged to Jeeno Thitikul. She didn’t just win; she rewrote the record books. Her scoring average of 68.68 broke a standard that Annika Sorenstam had held since 2002, and she backed that up with back-to-back CME Group Tour Championship titles, a new single-season earnings record of over $7.5 million, and the Rolex Player of the Year award. In the season finale alone, she pulled away from the field by six shots to claim the $4 million top prize. That’s not just a good season; that’s a statement.

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Nelly Korda’s 2025 told a different story. An abdominal injury midseason knocked her off her rhythm at the worst possible time, and she never fully recovered. She went winless the entire year, a brutal drop from seven wins in 2024. By August, Thitikul had climbed above her in the rankings following the AIG Women’s Open, ending Korda’s 71-week reign at No. 1.

What kept Korda financially relevant was her commercial appeal; she earned roughly $13.8 million in 2025, with around $11 million coming from endorsements. The trophies weren’t there, but the brand never faded.

The gap on the course in 2025 was real. Korda just wasn’t in a position to close it.

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Nelly Korda’s 2024 dominance

To understand how deeply Korda is wired to compete at the highest level, look at what she built in 2024. Seven wins, including five in a row, something only Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez had done in LPGA history. She also won the Chevron that year, captured the Rolex Player of the Year, and held the No. 1 ranking with a cushion over the field that felt comfortable. That was the Nelly Korda version Jeeno Thitikul had to chase. And in 2025, she finally found her.

A rivalry built on mutual respect

What makes this rivalry worth following is what happens off the course. When Thitikul claimed the No. 1 spot in August 2025, she didn’t frame it as a rivalry. “Me and Nelly are trying to be the best in our jobs,” she said plainly. “We’re playing to win each tournament and improving ourselves.”

Nelly Korda has been equally generous. During the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, she played alongside Thitikul and openly admitted that watching her made her own round feel ordinary. The competitive edge was there, but so was the admiration. These are two players who genuinely push each other without tearing each other down, a rare dynamic at the very top of any sport.

Right now, Korda holds the ranking, the trophy, and the momentum. Thitikul holds the motivation. This one is far from over.