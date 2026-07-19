Trouble Brews for LIV Golf Pros as $40M Team Event May See No Future Amid League’s Unending Financial Woes – Report

On June 9, 2026, CEO Scott O’Neil declined to confirm whether LIV’s final four events would even be staged. According to Front Office Sports, the statement came right after the growing sentiment that the Saudi-backed breakaway league’s Saudi PIF funding could dry up by August. Now, according to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, the lack of security and O’Neil’s statement have sparked anxiety among LIV players regarding the Team Championship.

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“There are reportedly doubts among some ‘LIV loyalists’ who are at Royal Birkdale as to whether the league’s season-ending Team Championship will take place, as scheduled, in Michigan this August, per @eamonlynch,” NUCLR GOLF reported on X.

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Whether those fears become reality remains to be seen, as LIV Golf has yet to secure fresh funding since the PIF invested $5 billion. According to reports, the league has been pitching investors on its ‘LIV Golf 2.0’ vision, seeking between $250 million and $350 million to keep the league afloat through the 2027 season.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Under Which Golf Rule Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized for Improving His Lie? Rule 8.1 Rule 4.1b Rule 16.1 Rule 14.7b Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Exactly which LIV players are concerned remains unclear for now. However, 15 LIV Golf players teed it up at The Open this week. While 8 failed to make the cut, 7, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Lucas Herbert, remain in contention heading into Sunday’s final round of golf’s oldest major.

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Once The Open concludes, these players are expected to return to LIV Golf’s schedule, which currently includes:

LIV Golf UK by JCB (July 23–26) at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England.

LIV Golf Bedminster (August 6–9) at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

LIV Golf Indianapolis (August 20–23) at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan (August 27–30) at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, Michigan.

Despite speculation about the league’s future, LIV Golf has not officially announced the cancellation of its scheduled events. The uncertainty follows last year’s decision to reduce the Team Championship purse from $50 million to $40 million, fueling further questions about the league’s financial health.

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Adding to LIV Golf’s mounting challenges is a $630 million lawsuit filed by the World Golf Group (WGG) and the Premier Golf League (PGL). The plaintiffs have alleged that LIV Golf appropriated their long-standing concept for a global golf league without authorization. In the meantime, DeChambeau, who received a two-shot penalty in the second round of the Open Championship, had previously claimed he was not giving up on the league.

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“I just feel like I have a responsibility,” DeChambeau, whose contract with LIV will end this season, had told Flushing It Golf on April 22. “I’ve put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do. We’re going to make this work.”

Others, like Dustin Johnson and Marc Leishman, also remain highly optimistic about the league’s future. However, there are also players within the company who feel the league is heading for its doom.

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“It’s looking a little bit tough; hopefully there’s a way forward,” Carlos Ortiz said earlier this month. “I honestly don’t know the whole situation, but it’s not looking great, obviously, as we all know.”

And then some high-profile players like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have already left the breakaway league. Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour, while Reed returned to the DP World Tour ahead of plans to compete on the PGA Tour.

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That said, LIV Golf’s financial future hangs by a thread.