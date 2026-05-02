Trouble Mounts for LIV Golf as Finances to Boil Over $3 Billion Without PIF’s Support – Report

LIV Golf was a high-stakes experiment in reshaping professional golf. But it is now edging toward a financial breaking point, with PIF cutting all funding after the 2026 season. One of the biggest reasons behind this decision is the massive losses LIV has been making. Reports say it could exceed $3 billion in prize money and contracts alone.

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“LIV has paid out nearly $1.36 billion in prize money and championship bonuses, after netting out the 60% share of team prize money that is retained to cover team operating expenses, and at least $1.6 billion in guarantees and signing bonuses, according to Forbes estimates,” read a Forbes report. “By the end of this season, if it is played out as originally scheduled, the total prize money pool will hit $1.59 billion, and the total doled out will exceed $3.2 billion.”

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LIV Golf has spent significant amounts to attract top golfers such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson. The Spaniard’s contract alone was reportedly worth $500 million. But while these are contract amounts, the league also began immediately offering the largest pool purses in the game’s history.

Imago 2026 Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Bryson DeChambeau of the US tees off at the sixth hole during the Par 3 Contest during the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins on 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

Since 2022, LIV Golf has been offering $25 million for every event. The amount increased to $30 million this year. So, the purse amounts alone contribute $390 million across 13 events this year. Overall, the league reportedly spent $5 billion from its inception until 2025. By the conclusion of this season, the amount could go over $6 billion.

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What makes the numbers more troublesome for LIV Golf is that the league will not have the same access to funds as it has had until now if it were to ever continue post-2026. This means that the breakaway league has to find new investors on its own, but even this would be a difficult task, given its financial landscape.

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Scott O’Neil is trying to make things turn. The breakaway league first made a broadcasting deal with Star Sports Network India. It also hired AlixPartners, a $5 billion New York-based global consulting firm, to create a business plan that focuses on attracting new investors.

While all this could be extremely challenging for LIV Golf, there’s still a positive line as one of its biggest stars actually wants to stay with the league.

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Bryson DeChambeau denies rumors about returning to the PGA Tour

With Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed gone, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the biggest modern-day stars currently associated with the breakaway league. So, rumors about them trying to return to the PGA Tour after LIV Golf’s financial troubles were natural. However, the American professional denied all rumors during an interaction with Flushing It Golf.

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“It’s completely untrue. I’m working as hard as I can to find a solution,” he said.

Despite all the uncertainty, he said he wants to play team golf. He said that team golf should certainly have a place in the ecosystem. He also likes that the league plays across different countries to grow the game of golf, which has always been LIV Golf’s agenda.

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His stance has always been the same, especially when it comes to team golf. After the LIV Golf Mexico event, he also went on to say that he wants the league to continue for young stars, such as Michael LaSasso, Caleb Surratt, Josele Ballester, and David Puig.

“It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids who believe in us. That’s why I’m really doing it,” he had said after the Mexico event.

According to him, the youngsters who recently joined the league despite all the controversies are the ones who truly believe in the team aspect of the game. That’s exactly what his motivation is when it comes to trying to do everything he can to help LIV Golf.

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Even as Bryson DeChambeau continues to back the league’s vision and push for its future, his stance highlights a growing divide between player belief and financial reality. LIV Golf is staring at mounting losses. So, with the exit of the Public Investment Fund, the road ahead looks increasingly uncertain. But with DeChambeau and Scott O’Neil pulling every string, there could still be some hope for the league.