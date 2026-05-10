Truist Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

When a Charlotte radio show host asked listeners in 2004 whether the three finishing holes at Quail Hollow Club deserved a nickname, a caller suggested the name Green Mile. It was named after the prison movie. The Truist Championship, the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour season carryig a total purse of $20 million, just ended with Kristoffer Reitan earning his maiden PGA Tour win with a 15-under on the board.

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He walked away with $3,600,000, which works out to be the 18% of the total prize pool. After finishing in second place, Rickie Fowler earned after hitting 6-under in the final 18 holes earned $1,780,000, and so did Nicolai Hojgaard. Fourth-place finisher Alex Fitzpatrick earned $980,000. Below is how much every player in the field earned:

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Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Kristoffer Reitan −15 $3,600,000 T2 Rickie Fowler −13 $1,780,000 T2 Nicolai Hojgaard −13 $1,780,000 4 Alex Fitzpatrick −12 $980,000 T5 Tommy Fleetwood −11 $740,000 T5 Sungjae Im −11 $740,000 T5 J.J. Spaun −11 $740,000 T8 Ludvig Aberg −10 $605,000 T8 Harry Hall −10 $605,000 T10 Patrick Cantlay −9 $505,000 T10 Matt McCarty −9 $505,000 T10 Cameron Young −9 $505,000 13 Justin Thomas −8 $425,000 T14 Min Woo Lee −7 $365,000 T14 Chris Gotterup −7 $365,000 T14 Nick Taylor −7 $365,000 T17 Alex Smalley −6 $315,000 T17 Gary Woodland −6 $315,000 T19 Austin Smotherman −5 $245,800 T19 Rory McIlroy −5 $245,800 T19 Keegan Bradley −5 $245,800 T19 Sudarshan Yellamaraju −5 $245,800 T19 Kurt Kitayama −5 $245,800 T24 Patrick Rodgers −4 $159,286 T24 Pierceson Coody −4 $159,286 T24 Adam Scott −4 $159,286 T24 Andrew Novak −4 $159,286 T24 Harris English −4 $159,286 T24 J.T. Poston −4 $159,286 T24 David Lipsky −4 $159,286 T31 Brian Harman −3 $117,000 T31 Viktor Hovland −3 $117,000 T31 Alex Noren −3 $117,000 T31 Tony Finau −3 $117,000 T31 Nico Echavarria −3 $117,000 T31 Corey Conners −3 $117,000 T37 Sam Burns −2 $85,000 T37 Maverick McNealy −2 $85,000 T37 Akshay Bhatia −2 $85,000 T37 Taylor Pendrith −2 $85,000 T37 Matt Wallace −2 $85,000 T37 Andrew Putnam −2 $85,000 T37 Bud Cauley −2 $85,000 T37 Lucas Glover −2 $85,000 T45 Justin Rose −1 $63,000 T45 Daniel Berger −1 $63,000 T45 Ryo Hisatsune −1 $63,000 T48 Denny McCarthy E $52,600 T48 Aldrich Potgieter E $52,600 T48 Webb Simpson E $52,600 T48 Michael Kim E $52,600 T52 Mackenzie Hughes 1 $46,950 T52 Max Homa 1 $46,950 T52 Brian Campbell 1 $46,950 T52 Jhonattan Vegas 1 $46,950 T52 Matt Fitzpatrick 1 $46,950 T52 Chandler Blanchet 1 $46,950 T52 Jordan Spieth 1 $46,950 T52 Jacob Bridgeman 1 $46,950 T60 Xander Schauffele 2 $44,600 T60 Robert MacIntyre 2 $44,600 T60 Ricky Castillo 2 $44,600 T63 Ben Griffin 3 $43,600 T63 Sepp Straka 3 $43,600 T65 Ryan Gerard 4 $42,800 T65 Si Woo Kim 4 $42,800 67 Ryan Fox 6 $42,200 68 Jason Day 7 $41,800 69 Sahith Theegala 8 $41,400 70 Sam Stevens 9 $41,000 71 Hideki Matsuyama 11 $40,600 72 Tom Hoge 13 $40,200

Beyond the check, Reitan also collected 700 FedEx Cup points and 61 Official Golf Ranking points. The victory also carries a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic invitations to the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the remaining 2026 Signature Event.

The Tour has been a fixture at Quail Hollow since 2003, when it debuted as the Wachovia Championship. It has changed title sponsors twice since, becoming the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011 and then the Truist Championship in 2025 after Charlotte-based bank Truist took over the naming rights. The event has moved venues only when Quail Hollow was occupied by a major. This marks the 20th time the tournament has been held on the Charlotte course.

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When the event was first elevated to signature status in 2022, the total purse stood at $9 million, with the winner’s stakes of $1.62 million. By 2024 and 2025, that figure had more than doubled to $20 million, which is a 122% increase in three years.

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What Makes Quail Hollow Unlike Anywhere Else on Tour

The Green Mile did not always have water. Under the course’s original design by George Cobb, the par-3 17th sat up a hill and away from any hazard. Arnold Palmer, a Quail Hollow member, brought the green to the water’s edge in 1985.

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Tom Fazio added the creek on the 18th when he reworked the course in 1997. Together, those two changes turned the closing stretch into what ShotLink data now confirms as the toughest three-hole finishing sequence on the PGA Tour. Since 2003, the first 15 holes at Quail Hollow have played a combined 1,290-under par. The Green Mile has played 7,683 over par in the same period.

The tournament has a well-established history of launching and confirming major careers. Rory McIlroy earned his first PGA Tour victory here in 2010 and has since won four times at Quail Hollow in total, more than at any other venue. Rickie Fowler also claimed his maiden title here. Six players in total have won for the first time on the PGA Tour at this event.

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The course is definitely punishing, and it ranks as one of the most difficult stretches. Many tournaments have been decided on the final three holes. The 2026 field includes the best champion, but who comes out on top remains to be seen.