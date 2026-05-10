Truist Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

When a Charlotte radio show host asked listeners in 2004 whether the three finishing holes at Quail Hollow Club deserved a nickname, a caller suggested the name Green Mile. It was named after the prison movie. The Truist Championship, the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour season carryig a total purse of $20 million, just ended with Kristoffer Reitan earning his maiden PGA Tour win with a 15-under on the board.
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He walked away with $3,600,000, which works out to be the 18% of the total prize pool. After finishing in second place, Rickie Fowler earned after hitting 6-under in the final 18 holes earned $1,780,000, and so did Nicolai Hojgaard. Fourth-place finisher Alex Fitzpatrick earned $980,000. Below is how much every player in the field earned:
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|Earnings
|1
|Kristoffer Reitan
|−15
|$3,600,000
|T2
|Rickie Fowler
|−13
|$1,780,000
|T2
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|−13
|$1,780,000
|4
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|−12
|$980,000
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|−11
|$740,000
|T5
|Sungjae Im
|−11
|$740,000
|T5
|J.J. Spaun
|−11
|$740,000
|T8
|Ludvig Aberg
|−10
|$605,000
|T8
|Harry Hall
|−10
|$605,000
|T10
|Patrick Cantlay
|−9
|$505,000
|T10
|Matt McCarty
|−9
|$505,000
|T10
|Cameron Young
|−9
|$505,000
|13
|Justin Thomas
|−8
|$425,000
|T14
|Min Woo Lee
|−7
|$365,000
|T14
|Chris Gotterup
|−7
|$365,000
|T14
|Nick Taylor
|−7
|$365,000
|T17
|Alex Smalley
|−6
|$315,000
|T17
|Gary Woodland
|−6
|$315,000
|T19
|Austin Smotherman
|−5
|$245,800
|T19
|Rory McIlroy
|−5
|$245,800
|T19
|Keegan Bradley
|−5
|$245,800
|T19
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|−5
|$245,800
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama
|−5
|$245,800
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|Pierceson Coody
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|Adam Scott
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|Andrew Novak
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|Harris English
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|J.T. Poston
|−4
|$159,286
|T24
|David Lipsky
|−4
|$159,286
|T31
|Brian Harman
|−3
|$117,000
|T31
|Viktor Hovland
|−3
|$117,000
|T31
|Alex Noren
|−3
|$117,000
|T31
|Tony Finau
|−3
|$117,000
|T31
|Nico Echavarria
|−3
|$117,000
|T31
|Corey Conners
|−3
|$117,000
|T37
|Sam Burns
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Maverick McNealy
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Akshay Bhatia
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Taylor Pendrith
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Matt Wallace
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Andrew Putnam
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Bud Cauley
|−2
|$85,000
|T37
|Lucas Glover
|−2
|$85,000
|T45
|Justin Rose
|−1
|$63,000
|T45
|Daniel Berger
|−1
|$63,000
|T45
|Ryo Hisatsune
|−1
|$63,000
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|$52,600
|T48
|Aldrich Potgieter
|E
|$52,600
|T48
|Webb Simpson
|E
|$52,600
|T48
|Michael Kim
|E
|$52,600
|T52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Max Homa
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Brian Campbell
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Chandler Blanchet
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Jordan Spieth
|1
|$46,950
|T52
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1
|$46,950
|T60
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|$44,600
|T60
|Robert MacIntyre
|2
|$44,600
|T60
|Ricky Castillo
|2
|$44,600
|T63
|Ben Griffin
|3
|$43,600
|T63
|Sepp Straka
|3
|$43,600
|T65
|Ryan Gerard
|4
|$42,800
|T65
|Si Woo Kim
|4
|$42,800
|67
|Ryan Fox
|6
|$42,200
|68
|Jason Day
|7
|$41,800
|69
|Sahith Theegala
|8
|$41,400
|70
|Sam Stevens
|9
|$41,000
|71
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11
|$40,600
|72
|Tom Hoge
|13
|$40,200
Beyond the check, Reitan also collected 700 FedEx Cup points and 61 Official Golf Ranking points. The victory also carries a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic invitations to the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the remaining 2026 Signature Event.
The Tour has been a fixture at Quail Hollow since 2003, when it debuted as the Wachovia Championship. It has changed title sponsors twice since, becoming the Wells Fargo Championship in 2011 and then the Truist Championship in 2025 after Charlotte-based bank Truist took over the naming rights. The event has moved venues only when Quail Hollow was occupied by a major. This marks the 20th time the tournament has been held on the Charlotte course.
When the event was first elevated to signature status in 2022, the total purse stood at $9 million, with the winner’s stakes of $1.62 million. By 2024 and 2025, that figure had more than doubled to $20 million, which is a 122% increase in three years.
What Makes Quail Hollow Unlike Anywhere Else on Tour
The Green Mile did not always have water. Under the course’s original design by George Cobb, the par-3 17th sat up a hill and away from any hazard. Arnold Palmer, a Quail Hollow member, brought the green to the water’s edge in 1985.
Tom Fazio added the creek on the 18th when he reworked the course in 1997. Together, those two changes turned the closing stretch into what ShotLink data now confirms as the toughest three-hole finishing sequence on the PGA Tour. Since 2003, the first 15 holes at Quail Hollow have played a combined 1,290-under par. The Green Mile has played 7,683 over par in the same period.
The tournament has a well-established history of launching and confirming major careers. Rory McIlroy earned his first PGA Tour victory here in 2010 and has since won four times at Quail Hollow in total, more than at any other venue. Rickie Fowler also claimed his maiden title here. Six players in total have won for the first time on the PGA Tour at this event.
The course is definitely punishing, and it ranks as one of the most difficult stretches. Many tournaments have been decided on the final three holes. The 2026 field includes the best champion, but who comes out on top remains to be seen.
Written by
Edited by
Riya Singhal