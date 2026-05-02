Trump Administration’s Sudden Move at D.C. Golf Course Puts National Links Trust Under Pressure

The National Links Trust spent six years and millions turning three neglected D.C. public courses into thriving community assets. Now, with no warning, no direct communication, and no clarity on what comes next, the organization that rebuilt them is being shown the door by the Trump administration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The National Links Trust released a statement Friday saying that NOTUS’s report about the administration planning to officially take over the East Potomac Golf Links on Sunday was “a complete surprise” to them. The group added that, contrary to reports suggesting it was offered a renewed lease at Rock Creek Park Golf, no such offer was made. “As of the time of this posting, we have had no interaction with anyone from the Department of the Interior or National Park Service on these matters,” the statement read. “For the sake of our community and employees, we hope to have clarity as soon as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That level of silence from the administration carries weight when you consider how involved NLT has been in these courses. The nonprofit took over operations at East Potomac, Langston, and Rock Creek in 2020, pouring more than $8.5 million into the courses and doubling their revenues. Their 50-year lease was not a casual arrangement. It was a long-term public commitment to keep golf affordable in Washington, DC.

The situation gets more complicated at Langston. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Trump administration has approached the Washington Commanders about taking over that course, a detail that NLT says they also have no clarity on.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the administration’s side, the Interior Department framed the move as part of Trump’s broader push to reshape Washington. A spokesperson said the goal is to make the courses “safe, beautiful, open, affordable, enjoyable, accessible, and world-class.” Golf architect Tom Fazio, whose firm has designed luxury courses across the country, will lead renovations once the National Park Service approves a design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landscaping, tree-clearing, and deferred maintenance work will begin Monday under the pre-approved plans from the NPS, with major renovations to come once legal and design approvals are secured.

And already Senator Angela Alsobrooks and others are demanding a full legal explanation for the takeover, especially regarding the administration’s claim of default, which NLT rejects outright.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trust says it remains committed to protecting public golf in DC, but is waiting for answers from the community it serves.

Golf insiders say the community will pay the steepest cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast analysts warn of affordability crisis and community lockout

Neil, a panelist on the No Laying Up Podcast’s episode, was blunt: “I don’t think that’s affordable golf. I don’t think that’s long-term golf.” He also said, “I just hate this. It’s bad business. Trump Potomac is not going to be the kind of course I want to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow panelist Randy focused on who gets hurt most. “The real losers here are the people around D.C., the kids, the newcomers, the people who could’ve gotten into golf and had access to these places,” he said, adding, “My guess is they’re now completely shut out.”

The numbers speak directly to that concern. East Potomac had previously charged $25 to $40 for 18 holes. Trump National Doral Miami, by comparison, charges $260 to $595 a round, and Trump properties nationally charge non-members $150 to $500, before cart and caddie fees.

East Potomac, Langston, and Rock Creek have been serving the public of Washington for decades. The National Links Trust was eager to open up the game to the average player. If the renovation brings Trump-style pricing, the courses that once welcomed beginners and budget-conscious golfers could become functionally off-limits to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism has reached beyond American borders, too. Professional golfer Richie Ramsay took to social media after the National Links Trust shared the termination news, posting: “Sad news, golf needs good public courses, not a land grab.” For a sport already battling a reputation for exclusivity, losing affordable urban courses hits differently when even touring professionals are calling it out.