Truth Behind Keegan Bradley Rumors ‘Leaked’ During Open Round Confirmed by PGA Tour Insider

Keegan Bradley wants to be a playing captain at the Ryder Cup. First since Arnold Palmer in 1963. There have been arguments that it might not be the best idea since it could affect his captaincy. But a “leaked” Tim Barter’s Sky Sports report during The Open’s second round caused disruption.

The leak suggested that Bradley would play on the US Ryder Cup team, while Jim Furyk, one of five vice captains, would serve as the “de facto captain,” managing team affairs during matches. During “The Smylie Show” podcast’s Open Championship Friday recap, co-host Charlie Hulme addressed how these rumors surfaced mid-tournament.

Hulme explained he discovered the story early in the morning while watching tournament coverage with Bryson DeChambeau on a feature groups feed and reviewing leaderboards that prominently displayed Bradley’s name. The context was crucial – Bradley had just shot a bogey-free 67, putting his strong play directly in the spotlight when the leaked report emerged.

Hulme directly asked Kaufman about the report’s credibility and whether he had heard similar chatter from tour professionals. Kaufman’s response completely reframed what everyone thought was breaking news. He acknowledged that most people expect Bradley to be on the team based on his current form, having won the Travelers Championship recently. This suggestion came at a time when Bradley is currently ranked 7th in the world and sitting 9th in US Ryder Cup standings, making his potential selection as both captain and player increasingly realistic.

Kaufman explained the logical scenario where Bradley would likely pick himself during captain’s selections, with Furyk or another vice captain stepping up to handle captaincy duties while Bradley plays his matches. However, Kaufman then delivered the key clarification that deflated the entire “leak.”

He expressed uncertainty about the sourcing, noting that the report seemed to appear without warning. The former PGA Tour professional then revealed what likely generated the mid-tournament speculation. Kaufman explained that routine administrative work typically occurs during this phase of team building.

“There’s a bunch of like language and contracts being sent around at this time. Whether it’s to captains or potential players that I think it’s pretty normal that this is something that they always end up having to do to sign for the PGA of America just as they go through this process and probably just more clerical than anything what’s happening right now. And maybe that’s what’s been leaked,” Kaufman said on his show.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Barter report claimed that “Keegan is going to play on the Ryder Cup team and that Jim Furyk is going to be the de facto captain of sorts, managing team affairs while Keegan is playing.” Kaufman concluded with characteristic honesty about his perspective, admitting that he had never been on a team himself. His admission strengthened his credibility as someone observing routine administrative processes that others misinterpreted as breaking developments.

The mid-tournament leak highlights how routine paperwork can transform into dramatic headlines when timing coincides with major championships and strong player performances.

How Ryder Cup captaincy has changed since 1963

The leaked speculation about Bradley’s dual role highlights the dramatic evolution of the Ryder Cup captaincy since Arnold Palmer served as the last playing captain in 1963. Palmer managed his responsibilities during a much simpler era at East Lake Golf Club, overseeing a 10-man team with minimal support staff. Today’s captains face exponentially greater complexity.

Bradley has assembled five vice captains – Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Gary Woodland – to handle increased responsibilities, including media scrutiny, corporate partnerships, and intricate strategic planning.

Ironically, Furyk, who now serves as Bradley’s vice captain, previously expressed concerns about dual roles, noting the job carries too much responsibility compared to Palmer’s simpler era. This evolution explains why mid-tournament rumors about contingency plans generate such intense speculation.

Kaufman’s clarification serves as a perfect reminder that sometimes the most dramatic-sounding leaks simply reflect routine administrative work rather than breaking news developments.