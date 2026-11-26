MJ Daffue had finally found his way back to the DP World Tour after a difficult couple of seasons. His fifth-place finish in the 2026 HotelPlanner Tour rankings earned his card for next year. But just weeks after celebrating that achievement, the South African has received news that has put his golfing plans on hold.

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The 37-year-old opened up about his health in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing that doctors had discovered tumors on his brain and liver following a hospital stay.

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“Unfortunately, I ended up in the hospital with an infection about 10 days ago, and after lots of tests they could not find the source. However, they did find a Tumor on my brain and my liver. Many more tests later it was established that the one on my liver is benign, so we are very grateful. Unfortunately, the one on my brain is still a mystery. I am currently on strong medication to see if we can attack the [lesion] on the brain, but I am struggling a bit physically. I am in great spirits, and the care team and neurosurgeon have a perfect plan. I feel very confident that this is something that I will also kick butt and be ready to go soon,” Daffue wrote.

While the liver tumor has been confirmed as benign, Daffue has not shared further details about the lesion on his brain, such as a definitive diagnosis or a timeline for his recovery. For now, his focus remains on treatment. Sky Sports reports that he will miss the start of the 2027 DP World Tour season.

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The timing is particularly difficult given the progress he made this year. Daffue started 2026 without a strong ranking on either the HotelPlanner Tour or the DP World Tour. That left him taking whatever playing opportunities came his way, often spending weeks away from home without knowing what his schedule would look like.

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He made the most of those chances. Daffue won the NTT DATA Pro-Am in February before claiming another victory at the DP World PGTI Open in India the following month. He also recorded three top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour before heading to Mallorca for the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final.

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His third-place finish there lifted him to fifth in the final Road to Mallorca standings and secured his return to the DP World Tour for 2027. It was a significant turnaround for a player who had entered the season outside the world’s top 800.

In a separate Instagram post celebrating his promotion, Daffue acknowledged how much the journey had demanded of him. He credited his wife for supporting him through the long stretches away from home and said he was proud that the sacrifices had paid off.

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He had been looking forward to carrying that momentum into the new season. Instead, the immediate priority has changed. Daffue thanked those who had reached out with messages of support and said he hoped to be back to full health and competing again soon.