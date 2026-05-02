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Turkish Airlines Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Abhijit Raj

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May 1, 2026 | 8:55 PM EDT

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Turkish Airlines Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Abhijit Raj

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May 1, 2026 | 8:55 PM EDT

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The winner of the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open will take home $467,500. But that figure only tells part of the story. In the past, this tournament offered $7 million purses and even brought Tiger Woods to Istanbul. Now, as it returns to Antalya’s National Golf Club, the financial picture has changed. Still, in professional golf, not everything that matters can be measured by the size of the prize money.

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The total purse is now $2.75 million, and it follows the DP World Tour’s standard payout structure. The runner-up will receive $302,500, with third place earning $173,250. Payouts decrease steadily through the field, with fourth at $137,500 and fifth at $116,600. All 156 players in the field have a chance to earn a share, provided they make the cut.

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1st$467,500
2nd$302,500
3rd$173,250
4th$137,500
5th$116,600
6th$96,250
7th$82,500
8th$68,750
9th$61,600
10th$55,000
11th$50,600
12th$47,300
13th$44,275
14th$42,075
15th$40,425
16th$38,775
17th$37,125
18th$35,475
19th$34,100
20th$33,000
21st$31,900
22nd$31,075
23rd$30,250
24th$29,425
25th$28,600
26th$27,775
27th$26,950
28th$26,125
29th$25,300
30th$24,475
31st$23,650
32nd$22,825
33rd$22,000
34th$21,175
35th$20,350
36th$19,525
37th$18,975
38th$18,425
39th$17,875
40th$17,325
41st$16,775
42nd$16,225
43rd$15,675
44th$15,125
45th$14,575
46th$14,025
47th$13,475
48th$12,925
49th$12,375
50th$11,825
51st$11,275
52nd$10,725
53rd$10,175
54th$9,625
55th$9,350
56th$9,075
57th$8,800
58th$8,525
59th$8,250
60th$7,975
61st$7,700
62nd$7,425
63rd$7,150
64th$6,875
65th$6,600
66th$6,325
67th$6,050
68th$5,775
69th$5,500
70th$5,225

But prize money, on this tour, is rarely the whole argument. The winner in Antalya earns 585 Race to Dubai points and 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, both of which can have a bigger impact on a player’s career than the prize money itself.

The Race to Dubai rewards players for consistent performance throughout the season, not just for winning big checks. The top eight finishers at the end of the season split a $6 million bonus pool. Winning also comes with a DP World Tour exemption for more than two seasons, offering job security that a single week’s earnings can’t match.

The Turkish Airlines Open is the final event of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing. The top three players in the Swing Rankings will earn places in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. Jordan Gumberg is currently leading, while defending champion Martin Couvra, Freddy Schott, Thriston Lawrence, and Jayden Schaper are all competing for both the tournament win and a high ranking.

The event’s history is shaped by the intense pressure players face.

Turkish Airlines Open: From Rolex series peak to Antalya National

Victor Dubuisson set the tournament record at 24-under par when he won the first edition in 2013 at Montgomerie Maxx Royal. Brooks Koepka took the title in 2014, marking his first European Tour win. Justin Rose won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first to defend a title in the Rolex Series era. In 2019, Tyrrell Hatton won after a dramatic six-man playoff, the first on the European Tour since 2003. The event then paused for five years, from 2020 to 2024.

The tournament returned in 2025 at Regnum Carya. For 2026, it moves for the first time to Antalya’s National Golf Club, a par-72 course that runs 7,287 yards among pine and eucalyptus trees. Nearly half the holes have water hazards, and the last four are played under floodlights.

The course record is 66, which was set during a 2014 Challenge Tour event, and the first player to beat it this week will earn a $40,000 bonus. Designed by David Feherty and David Jones, and open since 1994, the course especially rewards accurate tee shots.

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Abhijit Raj

1,309 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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