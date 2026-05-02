Turkish Airlines Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The winner of the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open will take home $467,500. But that figure only tells part of the story. In the past, this tournament offered $7 million purses and even brought Tiger Woods to Istanbul. Now, as it returns to Antalya’s National Golf Club, the financial picture has changed. Still, in professional golf, not everything that matters can be measured by the size of the prize money.

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The total purse is now $2.75 million, and it follows the DP World Tour’s standard payout structure. The runner-up will receive $302,500, with third place earning $173,250. Payouts decrease steadily through the field, with fourth at $137,500 and fifth at $116,600. All 156 players in the field have a chance to earn a share, provided they make the cut.

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1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $28,600 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

But prize money, on this tour, is rarely the whole argument. The winner in Antalya earns 585 Race to Dubai points and 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, both of which can have a bigger impact on a player’s career than the prize money itself.

The Race to Dubai rewards players for consistent performance throughout the season, not just for winning big checks. The top eight finishers at the end of the season split a $6 million bonus pool. Winning also comes with a DP World Tour exemption for more than two seasons, offering job security that a single week’s earnings can’t match.

The Turkish Airlines Open is the final event of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing. The top three players in the Swing Rankings will earn places in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. Jordan Gumberg is currently leading, while defending champion Martin Couvra, Freddy Schott, Thriston Lawrence, and Jayden Schaper are all competing for both the tournament win and a high ranking.

The event’s history is shaped by the intense pressure players face.

Turkish Airlines Open: From Rolex series peak to Antalya National

Victor Dubuisson set the tournament record at 24-under par when he won the first edition in 2013 at Montgomerie Maxx Royal. Brooks Koepka took the title in 2014, marking his first European Tour win. Justin Rose won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first to defend a title in the Rolex Series era. In 2019, Tyrrell Hatton won after a dramatic six-man playoff, the first on the European Tour since 2003. The event then paused for five years, from 2020 to 2024.

The tournament returned in 2025 at Regnum Carya. For 2026, it moves for the first time to Antalya’s National Golf Club, a par-72 course that runs 7,287 yards among pine and eucalyptus trees. Nearly half the holes have water hazards, and the last four are played under floodlights.

The course record is 66, which was set during a 2014 Challenge Tour event, and the first player to beat it this week will earn a $40,000 bonus. Designed by David Feherty and David Jones, and open since 1994, the course especially rewards accurate tee shots.