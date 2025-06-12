Turning His Back on PGA Tour Pros, Ex-US Open Winner Shows True Colors Over Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy’s Masters win took the spotlight for this season. Well, at least for some time, until his luck turned around again. He couldn’t stay away from controversies. First, it was not talking to the media. After that, he found himself amid a controversy citing a non-conforming driver. “It was supposed to stay confidential,” the World No.2 grumbled. But there was a plot twist! Scottie Scheffler’s driver failed, too, but we only knew about it when he dropped the bomb himself like it was just another tap-in birdie. While all this drama had a fellow player accuse everyone of ‘cheating,’ he is now throwing a bit of charm on the controversy with his recent confession.

Scheffler enters this week at Oakmont, being well-rested after The Memorial and The PGA Championship, where he claimed both titles. At the PGA Championship, he and other players on tour were accused by fellow player Lucas Glover during the non-conforming driver controversy involving McIlroy. “I’ve been trying to think all morning and all day how to say this without sounding like it’s gonna sound, but most guys don’t give them their real driver anyway,” Glover expressed later, clarifying that this was far from an attack, but rather a demand for a level playing field.

The controversy and Glover’s comments blew up in the media within a few hours and were the talk of the town for several weeks, given that the World No.1 also failed the test. With all of that in the past, Glover has now expressed his true feelings for Scheffler when he spoke on the Sirius XM Radio show just ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open. “Dude’s playing the best, he’s been number one in the world for years and years. Uh, my love for his game and his attitude and the way he goes about it, has been exaggerated on this show. I have some kind of a man crush on that dude and the way he handles himself, I mean.. It’s impressive,” Glover shared on why he’s such a big fan of Scheffler, mainly because of his simplistic charm on and off the course, and to put it more accurately, his quest for simplicity.

And Glover, who has been a winner of the 2009 U.S Open when it was held at Bethpage Black, knows that Scheffler can easily ‘beat their butts’ — “Not to mention how he plays of course, but uh., he just goes about his business and beats our butts, its been impressive to watch. So, um, nothing would shock me with him, but uh, just like every week, everybody starts on zero on Thursday and you know, tough test and uh you know he’ll be there at the end, you know that, ” telling the world, with the line of the week, conforming or not, Scheffler is just built different.

We’re often seeing the World No.1 enter every tournament stating that ‘every player starts their week at even par,’ a humble way of dismissing the effect of being the favourite. And he did the same when he entered Oakmont to tee it up for the 2025 U.S. Open to play one of the most grueling courses ever — “This is probably the hardest golf course that we’ll play. Maybe ever,” Scheffler stated. But that won’t stop Scheffler from displaying his best performance.

And it’s not Glover’s opinion, but other fellow players, too, have been in awe of Scottie Scheffler, as he continues to be World No. 1 for 143 weeks in a row.

Everyone is in awe of Scottie Scheffler

While Glover expressed his admiration and respect for Scheffler, it’s not just him. Justin Thomas, too, responded to a question, emphasising that Scheffler is doing “everything” to make him special, and be atop the golf rankings, a feat we haven’t seen since Tiger Woods. “It’s effortless. Every single aspect of his game is unbelievable. I think his mental game is better than anybody out here. To be able to play with those expectations and to stay present as often as he has to me is maybe more impressive than even the golf he’s playing,” reflecting on Scheffler’s emphasis on ‘staying in the present’, which he highlighted post his win at the 2025 Memorial.

Thomas also added that Scheffler is very rarely seen making any mistakes, and his stats speak for him as he is ranked No.1 when it comes to avoiding bogeys on tour —“I just think it’s so, so hard to do, and it’s also hard to explain if you’re in his shoes. He just doesn’t make any mistakes and almost kind of lets himself be in contention versus forces himself in contention. He just seems to be playing better.”

Jordan Spieth placed Scottie Scheffler in the ‘elite’ club when it came to his ball striking and club face control. “It’s maybe the best there’s ever been as far as club face control. So his consistency is ridiculous. And then that just leads to his distance control being phenomenal,” Spieth said after Scheffler had his third victory at the Memorial in May. Well, let’s hope we continue to see the same display of skill from Scheffler as he steps into the U.S. Open at Oakmont this week.