Dan Brown didn’t exactly enjoy a dream start to his professional career. After turning pro in 2017, he made just three cuts in 18 starts on the HotelPlanner Tour next year, a disappointing run that saw him drop down to the third-tier EuroPro Tour, now known as the Clutch Pro Tour. Unfortunately, the following season brought little improvement, and the Englishman soon found himself questioning his future in the sport.

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Eventually, financial struggles forced Brown to step away from professional golf. He had even resorted to borrowing his father’s credit card to fund himself. However, just a few months later, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, but for Brown, it brought an idea. Speaking on the Life on Tour presented by Buffalo Trace podcast, Brown opened up about that difficult period and the idea that would eventually change his career.

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“I basically quit and just put my clubs away and didn’t touch them,” Brown told George Harper Jr. “And then I was looking for jobs. I never actually got one. Not sure why that is. So I had a bad CV at the time. But yeah, didn’t touch a golf club for like six, seven months. And I was applying for these jobs, getting rejected by Tesco and stuff. And then I had like a little kind of light bulb moment.

“Bit cliché, but sort of like looked at myself in the mirror. I was like 25, living at home, minus whatever was in my bank account. Just thinking like, ‘What are you doing? Like, ever since you’ve been a kid, you wanted to be a golfer.”

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However, success didn’t come immediately for Brown after that difficult period. It wasn’t until the 2022 DP World Tour Q-School that things finally began falling into place. The Englishman secured his playing privileges for the 2023 season, and once he made his debut on the European circuit, he wasted little time making an impression. Brown made the cut in each of his first 13 starts and even claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

His rise continued in 2024 when he made his major championship debut at The Open. Brown stunned the field by leading the leaderboard after the opening round and eventually finished tied for 10th. The following year brought even greater success, as he secured his second DP World Tour title at the BMW International Open, just days after the heartbreaking loss of a close friend, Lewis. This led him to dedicate his win to his friend, and he later got a tattoo that read, ‘Do it for Lew’.

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Regardless, Dan Brown isn’t satisfied with the two wins or his performance in his major debut. So, he made an important decision in September. As a dual member, Brown decided to step away from the PGA Tour for the rest of the 2026 season, choosing instead to focus on the DP World Tour.

Brown earned his PGA Tour playing opportunity through the DP World Tour’s 10-card pathway after an impressive 2025 campaign. However, his first season in the United States proved challenging. Although he finished inside the top 20 at the Sony Open on his PGA Tour debut, Brown missed five cuts in his next seven starts and struggled to find consistency. He was also well outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings.

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Adding to his difficulties was a persistent wrist injury, which forced him to withdraw from both the British Masters and BMW PGA Championship. He considered an injection to compete at the Irish Open but eventually decided against it.

Hopefully, Brown can rediscover his form and make the most of the 2027 season without having to worry about finding another way to make ends meet.