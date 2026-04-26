$29.8B Sponsor Reportedly Set for PGA Tour Re-Entry After Cancellation of Historic Event

The PGA Tour has renamed the Torrey Pines event several times. From the San Diego Open to the Buick Invitational to the Farmers Insurance Open, the course has taken on each new identity since 1968, but the cliffs above La Jolla have always remained iconic. Now, with Farmers Insurance leaving after 17 years, the event is once again without a sponsor. This time, though, there are bigger reasons than just a sponsor stepping away.

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“Everything seems to be trending towards Sentry taking over the title sponsorship of that event. Everything I’m hearing, at least, is that Sentry is kind of likely to take over the sponsorship of that tournament,” said Josh Carpenter on a recent episode of the 5 Clubs podcast.

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Sentry Insurance, one of the country’s largest mutual insurance companies, had over $29.8 billion in assets at the end of 2025. The company also has a title sponsorship deal with the PGA Tour through 2035, making it one of the longest-running agreements in the Tour’s history. However, the event that anchored this contract is now gone.

The Sentry at Kapalua was canceled in 2026 because of a water rights dispute at Maui’s Plantation Course. Last week, the Tour confirmed that neither the Kapalua event nor the Sony Open will be on the 2027 schedule. This marks the first time in 56 years that the PGA Tour will not have an event in Hawaii.

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Carpenter addressed that logic directly on the podcast and also explained the business case for Torrey Pines.

“That deal with Sentry for that season-opening tournament was through 2035. They renewed a handful of years ago and signed a long-term deal. They’re one of the longest-term title sponsors on the PGA Tour. I think it’d be silly to think that they wouldn’t look to stick around.”

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“The lion’s share of PGA Tour viewers, they love seeing San Diego in January. I think most people view that as kind of a primo, a prime PGA Tour event.”

Imago Mandatory Credits: via Torrey Pines Golf Course

Torrey Pines has a strong history to back it up. The South Course has hosted two U.S. Opens, with Tiger Woods winning in 2008 and Jon Rahm in 2021. Woods has won at Torrey Pines eight times overall. The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open offered a $9.6 million purse. When the schedule was first in question, Xander Schauffele called Torrey Pines “iconic” and noted that it regularly produces strong winners.

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There are bigger changes happening as well. At the Players Championship in March, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said he wants the 2027 season to start with a major event at a well-known West Coast venue. According to the Sports Business Journal, some sources have suggested making the Torrey Pines event part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs under Sentry’s sponsorship, which would give the Tour a reliable coastal site for the postseason. Carpenter was open about how much of the 2027 schedule is still undecided.

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“You pull one string on the ball of yarn, and the whole thing unravels. Hawaii is a good example of a six-month process just to get that finished.”

Rolapp is expected to share the next big update on the schedule at the Travelers Championship in June. A formal announcement is still a few weeks away.

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Torrey Pines and the PGA Tour: A course that outlasts every sponsor

This situation is nothing new for the course. Buick sponsored the event from 1992 to 2009, but General Motors ended the deal early. Ben Crane was the first winner after Farmers took over in 2010, and since then, champions have included Woods, Rahm, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Justin Rose, and Max Homa. Harris English became the last Farmers Insurance Open champion in 2025.

The Farmers Insurance Open has traditionally marked the start of CBS’s PGA Tour season, a slot the network has occupied for years, and the South Course has delivered the kind of moments that justify that placement. Woods won four consecutive editions of the Tour event here from 2005 to 2008, the same stretch that ended with his 2008 U.S. Open victory on the same course, playing through two stress fractures in his knee.

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This pattern is why the discussion about Sentry feels less like guessing and more like a question that already has most of its answers. There is a contract, and there is a vacancy. The next key date is Rolapp’s June timeline at the Travelers Championship. Until then, as Carpenter said, it is a waiting game, and Torrey Pines has always been willing to wait.