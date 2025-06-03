21-Year-Old Golfer Sends Strong 5-Word Message on LIV Golf Just a Day Before Pro Debut at PGA Tour

The 2025 Ben Hogan Award winner, Luke Clanton, said last month, “In five years, I will be a major champion.” A pretty bold statement? Not really, if you look at his records and swings. The first golfer to win the Ben Hogan Award at Florida State since John Pak (2021), Clanton rightfully earned his Tour card by accumulating 20 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points from last year’s U.S. Open to this year’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The result? The golfer, who wants to make it big at the PGA Tour instead of LIV Golf, will officially play as a PGA Tour professional this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the RBC Canadian Open, taking place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley from June 5, Luke Clanton will tee off against elite golfers like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, and Wyndham Clark, among others. Although he may be one of the three new faces on the Tour, he is poised to provide strong competition, given his impressive history. In 2024, for instance, Clanton recorded four top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, including two second-place finishes. As a result, he became the first amateur since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 to achieve three or more top-10 finishes in a single year. His promising start on the Jay Monahan & Co. circuit may explain his response to a LIV Golf question.

When asked about money and whether he received a LIV Golf offer, Luke Clanton replied, “It’s not about the money. It’s not about any of the fame. It’s about competing against these guys. I want to play the PGA Tour – I want to play against the best, I want to compete in majors.” On the monetary aspect, of course, LIV Golf offers a lot of money. For instance, each of the 13 regular-season events features a $25 million purse, with $20 million allocated for the individual competition and $5 million for the team competition. This amount is distributed among the 54 players, awarding $4 million for first place and $50,000 for last place. It gets a little complicated in the majors, however.

None of the four majors has ever denied LIV golfers entry; however, that means they must meet the qualification criteria. That’s where the trouble begins. Although both The Open and the U.S. Open created a LIV Golf exception in February of this season, a lack of OWGR points makes it difficult for LIV players who are not already exempt to qualify for the majors. This situation requires them to compete in the DP World Tour or Asian Tour to earn some points, as Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed do.

Of course, for a golfer aiming to win a major within five years, the PGA Tour offers the safest starting point. In return, he brings exceptional numbers with him. He finished tied for 41st at the U.S. Open and successfully made the cut at the U.S. Amateur. Overall, he achieved 10 cuts in 13 Tour appearances throughout the season. His college season has been just as impressive, as he secured four individual titles, including a four-shot victory at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. Here’s a look at the swing that makes it possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The secret behind Luke Clanton’s powerful (and beautiful) golf swing

Clanton’s athleticism plays a vital role in generating power during his swing. His fast-twitch muscles enable quick sprints and jumps. In his initial appearances on the PGA Tour, he posted remarkable stats, ranking in the top 10 for clubhead speed at 124.3 mph and ball speed at 184.7 mph, while also placing 12th in driving distance with an average of 317.2 yards. Throughout the 2024 season, he maintained an average driving distance of 313 yards, showcasing his consistent power.

According to Golf Digest, Clanton’s swing mechanics prove particularly effective. At the peak of his backswing, his right hip pocket nearly disappears, indicating he is fully loaded on his right side. As he transitions into the downswing, his hips rotate swiftly from approximately 50 degrees closed to 50 degrees open, demonstrating a rapid rotation that contributes to his power. His swing incorporates both lateral movement, which shifts pressure to his front side, and vertical movement, where he pushes down and then up off the ground with his lead foot.

Clanton focuses on bowing his left wrist at the top of the backswing, which helps him square the clubface and achieve a shallow path during the downswing. He explains, “It allows me to swing as far left as I want, and the ball won’t overcut.” This approach allows him to control his preferred shot shape, which is a fade. His ideal swing path is slightly out to in through impact, and he understands that an excessive leftward path can negatively affect his contact and ball speed. Well, looks like 6-foot-1, 155 pounds will really do his best to win his first major in “the next five years!”