21-Year-old LIV Golfer Inches Closer to ‘Dream’ Moment Against Jon Rahm in Chicago

Imagine your childhood dream of playing alongside one of your favorite golfers came true. There couldn’t be a better moment, right? Well, heading into the final round of LIV Golf Chicago, one LIV golfer is looking forward to teeing it up with a figure he has always looked up to—Jon Rahm. A mentor figure now turned competitor, here’s what the LIV golfer had to say about playing alongside one of his inspirations. But could sharing the fairway with his idol push him to new heights—or add even more pressure on the big stage?

Putting on a strong show at Bolingbrook Golf Club, rising LIV star Josele Ballester sits T2 on the leaderboard. At just 21, he’s the youngest in the Top 10 and already making waves early in his LIV Golf career. His 7-under second round tied him with his all-time inspiration, Jon Rahm, and set up a dream pairing alongside compatriots Sergio Garcia and Rahm for the final round.

After round 2, Ballester was surprised to learn he’d be playing with Rahm, admitting, “I didn’t know that.” He added, “That’s going to be really cool. I’m getting closer to Jon the past few years, so sharing the final group with him, it’s always been a dream.” For the young Spaniard, this is more than a leaderboard battle—it’s a chance to compete head-to-head with the golfer who inspired his journey.

This is definitely not the first time the pair played together at an event. Previously, Ballester teed it off at the Augusta National alongside not just Rahm but also other Spaniards like Sergio García and José María Olazabal. “With two parents that are Olympians, he’s got all the athletic genes that he needs to succeed in the game and a lot of talent,” Rahm said about Ballester. “He’s a very, very good player. And I can’t stress this enough: he’s a wonderful man. He’s extremely kind, very empathetic, which is really interesting to see for a 20-year-old in college. Definitely somebody that’s really fun to be around. A very fun guy to play with.” However, being tied at the same position as your inspiration is not something to sleep on. Given that this is Ballester’s first run into the Top-5 in a LIV event makes this moment is more special.

Ballester is preparing for the final round in his own way. “I think Javy and I need to have a discussion tonight on how we’re going to plan about it, but I think just keep doing the same thing.” Ballester’s breakthrough shows he’s ready for the big stage. Moreover, matching scores with his idols makes LIV Golf Chicago an unforgettable moment for him. Would Ballester be able to win against his inspiration? That is yet to unfold as the Sunday round begins.

Ballester’s relationship with Jon Rahm

Josele Ballester and Jon Rahm share a connection that goes far beyond their Spanish roots or current standings at Chicago. Both played collegiate golf at Arizona State. Rahm was the experienced cornerstone while Ballester made history as one of the league’s youngest talents. Rahm acknowledged, “I spent some time with him in Arizona. Not as much as you would think for somebody that’s been at ASU for four years like him, but I’m well aware of his abilities and his game. … Hoping nothing but the best for him tomorrow.” Though their time together at ASU wasn’t extensive, Rahm clearly sees great potential in Ballester. Although focused on the win, Rahm is quietly rooting for his junior rival, Josele Ballester.

Ballester’s potential was on full display in round 2, but so was Ballester’s growing maturity. Especially after his “dumb bogey” on the 18th hole, Ballester displayed an understanding of the game well beyond his years. Despite a powerful 410-yard drive close to the green, he admitted to misjudging the challenging approach shot. He recognized the need to be more disciplined in such moments. His honest self-assessment shows growth in skill and mindset, promising a bright future ahead.

With high stakes and Sunday pressure bubbling, Ballester is set to create history. Already dominating the leaderboards even among seasoned pros, the odds look enticing for Ballester!