27-Year-Old Pro Opens Up on ‘Anxiety’ After DP World Tour Banned Him Over Gambling

Getting banned for misconduct or violation of the rules has been the case where golfers suffer a long time off the course. But being unaware of the rules and then being banned as a result of its violation is heart-wrenching. Something similar happened with the DP World Tour professional, who was left shocked when he got the news from his pregnant wife.

On December 13, 2004, Marco Penge’s suspension took effect, and he had to sit away until February 13, 2025, with a fine of £2,000. For the golfer, it was news that came in as unexpected and left him stunned. Recalling the moments, he shared the entire scenario during an interview with Bunkered. He shared, “I was in the shower and my wife ran in and told me about it.”

Devastated by the news, he shared further about her feelings at that moment, recalling, “It was very upsetting because it’s out of my nature. It’s not who I am. I never want to upset anyone or get in trouble.” In April 2024, the tour was alerted about the betting practices of the golfer. However, Penge placed his last bet between 2022 and 2023 on majors and the Ryder Cup. He came in straight about the claim and clarified that from a young age, he has been involved in betting just to add a bit of excitement to the sport. But after attending the integrity program education course in March 2023, he got to know that all bets were off-limits. Not only that, he revealed he had never placed a bet on the tournaments he was playing.

But with the revelation, the golfer went through a rough phase. The 27-year-old said, “I felt a lot of anxiety and worried about what everyone was going to think.” Even with his performance under the pressure of getting banned, he tumbled. Penge made only 3 cuts in 14 events and was on the verge of losing his tour card.

With his declining performance, the final regular season event in South Korea needed a birdie on the last hole to make the cut and retain the card. Having the pressure to retain the card and being under the scrutiny of the tour for betting, he shared, “My body was shaking.” But despite the fear and pressure, he showcased a fighter spirit and recorded a round of 67 with three birdies in the final five holes.

The golfer retained his card but had to face a 3-month ban. However, despite that, the golfer took responsibility, and it helped him as a blessing.

Marco Penge’s ban was a blessing

The golfer’s career was declining; he, by the barest of margins, saved his tour card. But what fell on his part was the golf community’s support. “This was all a genuine and honest mistake that I have taken full responsibility for, and I will never ever make the same mistake again,” Penge shared in a statement after the ban. Dealing with the ADHD condition, the fans and even fellow golfers stood in support of the golfer.

The Brit admitted, “It was actually a relief for everyone knowing, because the support I got from it was just amazing.” The rough phase of his professional career helped him shape and find genuine connections. For which Penge added, “It’s built some relationships for mine. I knew who was there for me and who wasn’t. I just can’t thank everyone enough for the support that I got. I probably had 100 players message me. Players of all standards – legends of the game and rookies. It’s something that I’ll never forget. It’s made me stronger, and now I know to read things a bit more thoroughly and not be as blasé with stuff. It’s made me a better person.” Not just in personal life, but professionally as well.

Soon after the ban was lifted, the English professional clinched his first win at the Hainan Classic. Now, with a life-lesson learned, the 27-year-old has entered the top-100 OWGR and will aim to get his PGA Tour card soon. Can Marco Penge get it this year? Share your thoughts about it in the comments below.