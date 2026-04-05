23-Year-Old Golfer Faces Intense Backlash Over Controversial Greens Method: “Nonsense”

It’s one thing to be in the spotlight for leading the scoreboard at a PGA Tour event, and a whole other thing for an unwanted controversy. The 23-year-old David Ford faced the latter when the attention shifted to him at the $9.8 million Valero Texas Open 2026. As Ford was captured in a clip circulated on social media, it was the young pro’s approach on the greens that a few fans didn’t like.

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Ricks Golfs shared the clip on X and wrote, “Watch this. Watch every second. Don’t allow yourself to turn away. Burn it into your eyeballs Clockwork Orange style. I’ve decided it’s not the slowness when it comes to Aimpoint. It’s the actual act itself. It’s an abomination against humanity.”

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The clip featured a 51-second video where David Ford is practicing AimPoint on the green at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. And reports are that despite using the controversial method, he missed the putt. Watch the video here:

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Ford turned professional in 2025 after a standout amateur career. He has already logged some promising results in 2026. This included a T13 finish at the American Express. At the Valero Texas Open 2026, he carded an opening round of 4-under 68. It was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 third and an eagle on the par-5 14th. In the second round, he carded 1-over 73.

It isn’t his decent performance but obviously his AimPoint that has taken all the attention, being highly controversial. It has divided the golf world into two. But he isn’t alone. There are many professionals who use this putting method, especially Keegan Bradley, who has faced scrutiny for it multiple times. Besides him, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, and many other uses and supports this putting method.

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On the other hand, there are many professionals and fans who don’t like it. Lucas Glover, for instance, called it “rude.” In fact, he outright called for imposing a ban on it. CBS analyst Jim Nantz also listed it among the most-disliked elements of modern golf.

The primary concerns of critics are that the putting method leads to slow play and also affects the putting line of golfers who will play after the current golfer using it. Walking around the line and feeling the slope with their feet naturally takes a lot of time. It’s much slower than traditional reading. Secondly, walking along that grass can slightly press the surface. And even minor changes like these can change how the ball will roll for the next player.

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For fans, it is mostly about slow play and making the game boring, and the same concerns rose once again when David Ford used it at the Valero Texas Open 2026.

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Fans slam viral clip as frustration boils over

The clip shared by Rick Golfs on X quickly triggered a wave of backlash. The tone across social media was blunt. Many fans expressed irritation over the unnecessarily drawn-out process on a seemingly simple read.

“I was watching this live and literally changed the channel. I’ve had enough of this bullshit,” one viewer wrote. The comment points out how strongly the moment resonated with audiences already frustrated by pace-of-play concerns. Many people think slow play only affects golfers, who end up playing in darkness, but it frustrates fans as well. It takes away from the excitement of the game and affects the overall viewing experience.

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Echoing similar feelings, another fan said, “It’s too much. They are sold on a ‘science’ but it’s snake oil. At best, it’s an approximation that you can make without all that nonsense. It would be interesting to showcase the statistics of the best putters of all time and they are green reading techniques.”

The fan was questioning the effectiveness of AimPoint, which many others have. Several golfers using the putting method have backed it. For instance, Collin Morikawa had said that “AimPoint has 1,000% helped me.” Similarly, Keegan Bradley said, “I’ve just been really feeling the reads really well.” However, critics have always questioned the effectiveness of the putting method.

The length and execution of the routine also drew sharp criticism. One fan didn’t hold back, writing, “Time. Process. It all sucks here. AimPoint CAN be done quickly. He apparently doesn’t know that. This putt prob moved a few inches tops. Fire this dude into the Sun.”

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The remark echoed a broader sentiment that the issue wasn’t just the method itself. Many people, including Paige Spiranac, believe that AimPoint isn’t the issue. The way players use it causes the real problem. She initially called for a ban on the method. However, she then added, “The problem is when it’s not taught correctly, which will slow down pace.” It becomes a problem when professionals use it even for very small distance putts.

Others reacted with disbelief rather than anger. “I couldn’t watch it all, lol,” one user admitted. Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, “Why wasn’t he arrested on the spot?”

These responses underline a familiar divide in modern golf. Several professionals continue to use AimPoint, but moments like this amplify fans’ ongoing frustration.