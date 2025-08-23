23-Year-Old LIV Star Forces Phil Mickelson Into Shock ‘Pressure’ Admission At Team Championship

Even seasoned veterans can feel the heat. On the course, Phil Mickelson recently found himself facing a challenge that tested more than just his swing, and it came from a rising young star known for sending the ball flying. The LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan was full of intensity, with a $50 million purse and $14 million for the winners. Unlike regular tournaments, all 12 four-man teams faced off in knockout matches, with two singles and one doubles match deciding who advanced. After two rounds, the last three teams moved to stroke play, where every player’s score counted.

It was during the quarters match-play stage that Phil Mickelson admitted he felt real pressure, especially facing one of LIV’s longest hitters, 23-year-old David Puig. After the match play against Puig, Mickelson was asked if he felt intimidated by him and whether Puig’s long drives gave him an advantage. Mickelson said, “It certainly can be, but when he drives it a yard off the green on 18 and 1 and you know he’s going to make birdie, the pressure is already on me. It didn’t go exactly as you had said or I had planned, but I was fortunate to make enough birdies to offset his and come out on top.” For Mickelson, it was indeed a challenging run.

Puig isn’t your average Joe on the course. His median driving distance is 325.5 yards, ranking fourth in LIV Golf, well above the tour average of 304.8 yards. Despite being the youngest player on the Fireball GC team and ranked tenth overall, he managed to push Mickelson, who is ranked 24th, into real pressure. Even with years of experience and a decorated career, Mickelson admitted to feeling nervous and challenged on the course when facing such a long-hitting, confident young player. But Mickelson is not one to be dismissed; he has faced intense pressure before and knows how to handle it.

Back in the 2010 Masters, he entered the final round needing to fend off Tiger Woods and other challengers while also dealing with the emotional strain of his wife and mother both battling cancer. On the par-5 13th hole, Mickelson found himself in trouble after a tee shot into the trees. Instead of playing it safe, he went for a daring approach around the obstacles to reach the green, a high-risk move that paid off and is still remembered as one of his most legendary shots.

In the recent match play, Mickelson showed why he’s capable under pressure, making five birdies while Puig made four. His teammates also stepped up: Cameron Tringale birdied six times against Abraham, Ancer added three birdies, Ogletree and Steele outperformed their opponent Ballester with three or more birdies, and Garcia contributed two more. Their combined efforts gave HyFlyers GC a dominant 3-0 lead over Fireball GC. Mickelson might be 55, but he’s proving that age hasn’t slowed him down.

Nothing can stop Phil Mickelson, not even age

At the LIV Golf event in Chicago, he is just one shot off the lead and on track for one of his best seasons in the league. Reflecting on his consistency this year, Mickelson said, “Yeah, I really want to finish the year off right. I’ve played well this year, played consistent, and have had almost, with one or two exceptions, I’ve been in the top 24 each week, so I’ve played consistent.” For him, it’s not just about numbers; it’s about showing he can still hang with some of the toughest competitors, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson.

Even as one of the more experienced players in LIV Golf, Mickelson is still performing at a high level. He added, “At 55, I think that’s a cool accomplishment, and I would love to finish this year off right, move back up the list, and have two more solid finishes before we go to the Team Championship.” His focus, skill, and willingness to take on the toughest competition show that he’s far from slowing down, and a strong finish in Chicago could cap off one of his most consistent seasons yet.

The Team Championship tournament now moves into the quarterfinals, with six teams advancing to the next stage. Mickelson’s team is among them, setting up high-stakes match-play as the road to the semifinals gets even rougher and tougher.