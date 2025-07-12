2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The fourth major of the LPGA Tour is currently hitting its crescendo. The Amundi Evian Championship is in full flow at the Evian Resort Golf Club, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will clinch the next coveted title, in what has been a topsy-turvy LPGA season. So far, seventeen events have taken place on the LPGA Tour. Each of the events has had a different winner this season.

This includes the team competition, the Dow Championship, making it eighteen different winners this season. There have also been six first-time winners, making it an exciting season for the fans and golfers alike. The Amundi Evian Championship promises to be that and much more. While the prize money on offer is not as big as the other majors on the LPGA Tour, the Evian Championship still has a very respectable purse.

The prize money at stake for the Amundi Evian Championship

The prize money has remained the same with respect to the 2024 season. Ayaka Furue pocketed $1.2 million after claiming her first and only major title last year at the Evian Championship. This year’s winner is also going to receive the same amount from a total prize pool of $8 million on offer.

Below, you can find the breakdown of the prize money each player gets based on where they finish on the leaderboard.

1 $1,200,000 2 $754,606 3 $547,410 4 $423,465 5 $340,841 6 $278,871 7 $233,426 8 $204,507 9 $183,849 10 $167,323 11 $154,926 12 $144,594 13 $135,506 14 $127,246 15 $119,808 16 $113,198 17 $107,419 18 $102,459 19 $98,327 20 $95,022 21 $91,721 22 $88,411 23 $85,111 24 $81,801 25 $78,912 26 $76,023 27 $73,125 28 $70,231 29 $67,342 30 $64,864 31 $62,382 32 $59,904 33 $57,426 34 $54,944 35 $52,882 36 $50,816 37 $48,754 38 $46,683 39 $44,617 40 $42,967 41 $41,317 42 $39,666 43 $38,007 44 $36,357 45 $35,118 46 $33,874 47 $32,635 48 $31,397 49 $30,158 50 $28,919 51 $28,096 52 $27,269 53 $26,437 54 $25,618 55 $24,786 56 $23,959 57 $23,136 58 $22,309 59 $21,486 60 $20,658 61 $20,247 62 $19,826 63 $19,419 64 $19,008 65 $18,587

But who is likely to win the title and the prize money at the top of the pile? Let’s take a look at the current scenario in France.

Favorites after three days of golf

The current trend in the LPGA Tour is quite fascinating. No player on the Tour has won more than one event this season. Now, after three days of golf, there is an intriguing chance for a repeat winner to happen. Minjee Lee stands at T3 with just one stroke off the lead. The Australian golfer could win her second major of the season after having clinched the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month.

Another pick would be Attaya Thitikul. The Thai golfer had won the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey in May and is currently in the same spot as Lee. Lee So-Mi is another candidate. The South Korean could make it back-to-back after having won the Dow Championship last week with Im Jin-hee. So-mi is also at T3. If one of these three is to become the first two-time winner this season, they will have to oust Gabriela Ruffels and Cara Gainer, both of whom had brilliant day three performances to claim the top spot on the leaderboard, albeit together.

Who do you have winning the fourth major of the season and pocketing the $1.2 million prize money on day 4 of the exciting contest?