2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAjay Kumar

Jul 12, 2025 | 6:45 PM EDT

0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The fourth major of the LPGA Tour is currently hitting its crescendo. The Amundi Evian Championship is in full flow at the Evian Resort Golf Club, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will clinch the next coveted title, in what has been a topsy-turvy LPGA season. So far, seventeen events have taken place on the LPGA Tour. Each of the events has had a different winner this season.

This includes the team competition, the Dow Championship, making it eighteen different winners this season. There have also been six first-time winners, making it an exciting season for the fans and golfers alike. The Amundi Evian Championship promises to be that and much more. While the prize money on offer is not as big as the other majors on the LPGA Tour, the Evian Championship still has a very respectable purse.

The prize money at stake for the Amundi Evian Championship

The prize money has remained the same with respect to the 2024 season. Ayaka Furue pocketed $1.2 million after claiming her first and only major title last year at the Evian Championship. This year’s winner is also going to receive the same amount from a total prize pool of $8 million on offer.

Below, you can find the breakdown of the prize money each player gets based on where they finish on the leaderboard.

1$1,200,000
2$754,606
3$547,410
4$423,465
5$340,841
6$278,871
7$233,426
8$204,507
9$183,849
10$167,323
11$154,926
12$144,594
13$135,506
14$127,246
15$119,808
16$113,198
17$107,419
18$102,459
19$98,327
20$95,022
21$91,721
22$88,411
23$85,111
24$81,801
25$78,912
26$76,023
27$73,125
28$70,231
29$67,342
30$64,864
31$62,382
32$59,904
33$57,426
34$54,944
35$52,882
36$50,816
37$48,754
38$46,683
39$44,617
40$42,967
41$41,317
42$39,666
43$38,007
44$36,357
45$35,118
46$33,874
47$32,635
48$31,397
49$30,158
50$28,919
51$28,096
52$27,269
53$26,437
54$25,618
55$24,786
56$23,959
57$23,136
58$22,309
59$21,486
60$20,658
61$20,247
62$19,826
63$19,419
64$19,008
65$18,587

But who is likely to win the title and the prize money at the top of the pile? Let’s take a look at the current scenario in France.

Favorites after three days of golf

The current trend in the LPGA Tour is quite fascinating. No player on the Tour has won more than one event this season. Now, after three days of golf, there is an intriguing chance for a repeat winner to happen. Minjee Lee stands at T3 with just one stroke off the lead. The Australian golfer could win her second major of the season after having clinched the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month.

Another pick would be Attaya Thitikul. The Thai golfer had won the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey in May and is currently in the same spot as Lee. Lee So-Mi is another candidate. The South Korean could make it back-to-back after having won the Dow Championship last week with Im Jin-hee. So-mi is also at T3. If one of these three is to become the first two-time winner this season, they will have to oust Gabriela Ruffels and Cara Gainer, both of whom had brilliant day three performances to claim the top spot on the leaderboard, albeit together.

Who do you have winning the fourth major of the season and pocketing the $1.2 million prize money on day 4 of the exciting contest?

Will Minjee Lee or Attaya Thitikul break the season's trend and become a two-time winner?

