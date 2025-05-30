brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 Austrian Alpine Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Revealed

ByVrinda Yadav

May 30, 2025 | 7:50 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Getty

feature-image

via Getty

The DP World Tour is in Salzburg this week for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open, which is the fourth event for the European Swing. The Tour continues its global adventure after wrapping up the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, with Kristoffer Reitan taking home the paycheck. The individual swings of the DP World Tour, which began in November 2024, will wind up by August 2025, closing swing being the last of the lot.

Taking place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf Club, the Austrian Alpine Open returns after four years with a $2.75 million purse and winner’s share of $467,500. While winning this event will come with a fat paycheck, the winner will also get approximately 20.8 OWGR points and a two-plus season exemption on the Tour. There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available for the entire field, with the winner taking 585 points. While there are several capable candidates like Eugenio Chacarra and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, home fans will be hoping that a local Austrian golfer can clinch the title. Before we dive into the odds of our selections for the title, let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

2025 Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money breakdown:

Unlike the winner’s purse of $166,171 in 2021, which John Catlin took home, the purse for this year’s Austrian Open is more than double. The winner will take home $467,500, while the runner-up will receive $302,500. Overall, the top 5 golfers at the end of the tournament will receive about $1.2 million of the entire purse. The cut will allow only 70 players to move to the next two days, and the last player who will make the cut post-36 holes will receive $5,225. Take a detailed look at the breakdown:

 

PositionPrize Money
1st$467,500
2nd$302,500
3rd$173,250
4th$137,500
5th$116,600
6th$96,250
7th$82,500
8th$68,750
9th$61,600
10th$55,000
11th$50,600
12th$47,300
13th$44,275
14th$42,075
15th$40,425
16th$38,775
17th$37,125
18th$35,475
19th$34,100
20th$33,000
21st$31,900
22nd$31,075
23rd$30,250
24th$29,425
25th$27,775
26th$27,775
27th$26,950
28th$26,125
29th$25,300
30th$24,475
31st$23,650
32nd$22,825
33rd$22,000
34th$21,175
35th$20,350
36th$19,525
37th$18,975
38th$18,425
39th$17,875
40th$17,325
41st$16,775
42nd$16,225
43rd$15,675
44th$15,125
45th$14,575
46th$14,025
47th$13,475
48th$12,925
49th$12,375
50th$11,825
51st$11,275
52nd$10,725
53rd$10,175
54th$9,625
55th$9,350
56th$9,075
57th$8,800
58th$8,525
59th$8,250
60th$7,975
61st$7,700
62nd$7,425
63rd$7,150
64th$6,875
65th$6,600
66th$6,325
67th$6,050
68th$5,775
69th$5,500
70th$5,225

While the players will receive a handsome payout, who might be the possible contenders to claim the title and also earn their way to the top spot on the Race to Dubai rankings?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Potential contenders

The first round of the tournament is currently underway, with Nicolai Von Dellinghausen leading the way. While players like Bernd Wiesberger, Matthias Schwab, Lukas Nemecz , Max Steinlechner are local favourites in the wide-open field, recent winners on the tour — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Eugenio Chacarra, and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald are also competing for the title. Defending champion John Catlin is also among the top contenders but is supposedly not a favourite among the local fans. Joost Luiten, who won this trophy in 2013, might have some hopes of repeating his victorious feat, but only time can tell. Jordan Smith, who has had 2 wins on the Tour and is currently placed at 14th in the Race to Dubai rankings, seems to be a favourite in the field.

What’s your perspective on:

Can local Austrian golfers rise to the occasion and claim victory on home turf?

Have an interesting take?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The course playing as a par 70 for this week will play less than 7,000 yards in length, which is quite short for men. This will give most players an advantage, so fans can expect plenty of low scores on the leaderboard. While length might not be an issue, players will need to take into account the two lakes and contoured bunker complexes that will come into play on most of the holes. Like always, golf is not rewarding only to those who can bomb it off the tee, but also who can use their skills to be accurate.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Can local Austrian golfers rise to the occasion and claim victory on home turf?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved