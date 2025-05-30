2025 Austrian Alpine Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Revealed

The DP World Tour is in Salzburg this week for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open, which is the fourth event for the European Swing. The Tour continues its global adventure after wrapping up the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, with Kristoffer Reitan taking home the paycheck. The individual swings of the DP World Tour, which began in November 2024, will wind up by August 2025, closing swing being the last of the lot.
Taking place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf Club, the Austrian Alpine Open returns after four years with a $2.75 million purse and winner’s share of $467,500. While winning this event will come with a fat paycheck, the winner will also get approximately 20.8 OWGR points and a two-plus season exemption on the Tour. There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available for the entire field, with the winner taking 585 points. While there are several capable candidates like Eugenio Chacarra and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, home fans will be hoping that a local Austrian golfer can clinch the title. Before we dive into the odds of our selections for the title, let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown.
2025 Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money breakdown:
Unlike the winner’s purse of $166,171 in 2021, which John Catlin took home, the purse for this year’s Austrian Open is more than double. The winner will take home $467,500, while the runner-up will receive $302,500. Overall, the top 5 golfers at the end of the tournament will receive about $1.2 million of the entire purse. The cut will allow only 70 players to move to the next two days, and the last player who will make the cut post-36 holes will receive $5,225. Take a detailed look at the breakdown:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$467,500
|2nd
|$302,500
|3rd
|$173,250
|4th
|$137,500
|5th
|$116,600
|6th
|$96,250
|7th
|$82,500
|8th
|$68,750
|9th
|$61,600
|10th
|$55,000
|11th
|$50,600
|12th
|$47,300
|13th
|$44,275
|14th
|$42,075
|15th
|$40,425
|16th
|$38,775
|17th
|$37,125
|18th
|$35,475
|19th
|$34,100
|20th
|$33,000
|21st
|$31,900
|22nd
|$31,075
|23rd
|$30,250
|24th
|$29,425
|25th
|$27,775
|26th
|$27,775
|27th
|$26,950
|28th
|$26,125
|29th
|$25,300
|30th
|$24,475
|31st
|$23,650
|32nd
|$22,825
|33rd
|$22,000
|34th
|$21,175
|35th
|$20,350
|36th
|$19,525
|37th
|$18,975
|38th
|$18,425
|39th
|$17,875
|40th
|$17,325
|41st
|$16,775
|42nd
|$16,225
|43rd
|$15,675
|44th
|$15,125
|45th
|$14,575
|46th
|$14,025
|47th
|$13,475
|48th
|$12,925
|49th
|$12,375
|50th
|$11,825
|51st
|$11,275
|52nd
|$10,725
|53rd
|$10,175
|54th
|$9,625
|55th
|$9,350
|56th
|$9,075
|57th
|$8,800
|58th
|$8,525
|59th
|$8,250
|60th
|$7,975
|61st
|$7,700
|62nd
|$7,425
|63rd
|$7,150
|64th
|$6,875
|65th
|$6,600
|66th
|$6,325
|67th
|$6,050
|68th
|$5,775
|69th
|$5,500
|70th
|$5,225
While the players will receive a handsome payout, who might be the possible contenders to claim the title and also earn their way to the top spot on the Race to Dubai rankings?
Potential contenders
The first round of the tournament is currently underway, with Nicolai Von Dellinghausen leading the way. While players like Bernd Wiesberger, Matthias Schwab, Lukas Nemecz , Max Steinlechner are local favourites in the wide-open field, recent winners on the tour — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Eugenio Chacarra, and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald are also competing for the title. Defending champion John Catlin is also among the top contenders but is supposedly not a favourite among the local fans. Joost Luiten, who won this trophy in 2013, might have some hopes of repeating his victorious feat, but only time can tell. Jordan Smith, who has had 2 wins on the Tour and is currently placed at 14th in the Race to Dubai rankings, seems to be a favourite in the field.
Can local Austrian golfers rise to the occasion and claim victory on home turf?
Three top tens in his last three starts 💪
Jordan Smith believes he is “very close” to landing his third DP World Tour title 👇#AustrianAlpineOpen
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 28, 2025
The course playing as a par 70 for this week will play less than 7,000 yards in length, which is quite short for men. This will give most players an advantage, so fans can expect plenty of low scores on the leaderboard. While length might not be an issue, players will need to take into account the two lakes and contoured bunker complexes that will come into play on most of the holes. Like always, golf is not rewarding only to those who can bomb it off the tee, but also who can use their skills to be accurate.
