2025 Austrian Alpine Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Revealed

The DP World Tour is in Salzburg this week for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open, which is the fourth event for the European Swing. The Tour continues its global adventure after wrapping up the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, with Kristoffer Reitan taking home the paycheck. The individual swings of the DP World Tour, which began in November 2024, will wind up by August 2025, closing swing being the last of the lot.

Taking place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf Club, the Austrian Alpine Open returns after four years with a $2.75 million purse and winner’s share of $467,500. While winning this event will come with a fat paycheck, the winner will also get approximately 20.8 OWGR points and a two-plus season exemption on the Tour. There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available for the entire field, with the winner taking 585 points. While there are several capable candidates like Eugenio Chacarra and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, home fans will be hoping that a local Austrian golfer can clinch the title. Before we dive into the odds of our selections for the title, let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2025 Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money breakdown:

Unlike the winner’s purse of $166,171 in 2021, which John Catlin took home, the purse for this year’s Austrian Open is more than double. The winner will take home $467,500, while the runner-up will receive $302,500. Overall, the top 5 golfers at the end of the tournament will receive about $1.2 million of the entire purse. The cut will allow only 70 players to move to the next two days, and the last player who will make the cut post-36 holes will receive $5,225. Take a detailed look at the breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

While the players will receive a handsome payout, who might be the possible contenders to claim the title and also earn their way to the top spot on the Race to Dubai rankings?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Potential contenders

The first round of the tournament is currently underway, with Nicolai Von Dellinghausen leading the way. While players like Bernd Wiesberger, Matthias Schwab, Lukas Nemecz , Max Steinlechner are local favourites in the wide-open field, recent winners on the tour — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Eugenio Chacarra, and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald are also competing for the title. Defending champion John Catlin is also among the top contenders but is supposedly not a favourite among the local fans. Joost Luiten, who won this trophy in 2013, might have some hopes of repeating his victorious feat, but only time can tell. Jordan Smith, who has had 2 wins on the Tour and is currently placed at 14th in the Race to Dubai rankings, seems to be a favourite in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The course playing as a par 70 for this week will play less than 7,000 yards in length, which is quite short for men. This will give most players an advantage, so fans can expect plenty of low scores on the leaderboard. While length might not be an issue, players will need to take into account the two lakes and contoured bunker complexes that will come into play on most of the holes. Like always, golf is not rewarding only to those who can bomb it off the tee, but also who can use their skills to be accurate.