2025 Memorial Tournament: Will Weather Destroy PGA Tour Pros Play? Round 3 & 4 Forecast Explored

For Columbus native Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament was a culmination of years of dedicated groundwork and passion. “We started it — so I was, what, 35 years old or 36 years old, ’76, yeah. 36 years old when we played the first tournament. It took 10 years to get there. We started the idea of the tournament and bringing golf to Columbus in 1966 at Augusta. So it took us 10 years to get the golf course built, financed, and move forward.” The former PGA Tour pro explained the origins of the Memorial Tournament ahead of its 2025 edition.

He had spoken of his desire to create a tournament way back in 1966 while at the Masters, and since it has come to fruition, the Tournament has been going from strength to strength. Now in its 50th edition, the Memorial Tournament has an elevated status as it is one of the eight signature events of the PGA Tour season. This means top players are competing for a higher prize money, a $20 million prize pool, with the winner getting paid $4 million.

There is a rich field currently playing at the Memorial Tournament, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele aiming to add one more trophy to their fast-filling trophy cabinets. But the real question is, how will they fare during the weekend? Will the weather be a villain and be a main part of the story, or will it be like those side characters in movies that are forgotten almost always?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What will the weather be like on Moving Day?

Saturday is likely to be a windy affair at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The wind gusts are expected to hit 46 km/h (28.6 m/h), which could cause a great deal of problems for players who have made the cut. There is very little rain expected compared to Friday, with chances of precipitation as low as 2%. Expect heavy humidity throughout the day as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Make sure you pack your sunscreens for day 3 if you are planning to catch the Memorial Tournament action in person, because Day 3 is expected to be sunny despite the cloud cover. The UV Index is charted at 10 (a very high score), despite 51% cloud cover. The temperature is modest, going as high as 20°C (68° F) with the low being 8°C (46.4°F) towards the late evenings. The weather is not expected to cause any significant delays, unless there is a carryover from Friday.

Final Day weather conditions

Day 4 is expected to be more straightforward. The wind is expected to have died down at the Dublin golf course, with wind speeds lowering to 11 km/h (6.8 mph) and gusts expected to be hitting the high point at 28 km/h(17.4 mph). The cloud cover is significantly reduced, with only 25% expected. However, this causes it to be sunnier than compared to day 3, with the UV Index hitting 11 (an extreme score). Again, pack your sunscreens!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That also leaves out the possibility of rain, with the forecast expecting a minuscule ( ~ 1%) chance of precipitation. So, any unforeseen delays will be highly unlikely. The temperature increases slightly, possibly due to the decreased cloud cover allowing more sunlight, going as high as 21°C (69.8° F) with the low being 9°C (48.2°F) towards the late evenings. Both the cloud cover and temperature reduce as the day progresses.

With conditions being prime, who do you have winning the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament?