2025 U.S. Open: Moments You Might Have Missed on Day 3 Explored

Oakmont Country Club has hosted more U.S. Opens than any course in history, but even after 10 championships, the 2025 edition proved that golf’s most punishing venue still had surprises left to deliver—moments so wild that they overshadowed a field scoring average of 74.63, the highest since 2018.

The first two days had given us Patrick Reed’s historic albatross and Scottie Scheffler slamming his club in frustration. Saturday at Oakmont decided those moments were just the warm-up act. While Saturday’s leaderboard drama captured most of the attention, Day 3 at Oakmont served up plenty of memorable moments that flew under the radar. These five scenes perfectly captured the emotion, unpredictability, and human side of major championship golf.

Tyrrell Hatton’s Fiery US Open Putter Outburst at Oakmont

Tyrrell Hatton stepped over his 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole. The line looked perfect. The speed felt right. Then the ball slid past the cup. What happened next was pure Hatton. He struck his putter in frustration and shouted directly at his club. The outburst was caught on camera and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Golf fans had mixed reactions. Some found his passion entertaining and relatable. Others criticized his on-course behavior as unprofessional.

The remarkable part? Hatton bounced back immediately. He birdied the drivable 17th hole right after his meltdown. His resilience under pressure showed why he remained in contention. He finished Day 3 tied for sixth at +1 after shooting a brilliant two-under 68. On a brutal Oakmont setup, that round was one of the day’s best performances.

Bennett Scheffler: Bad News for Future US Open Fields

The cameras caught a heartwarming scene around the Oakmont grounds on Saturday. Scottie Scheffler‘s young son Bennett was spotted with a golf club in his tiny hands. The moment provided a perfect contrast to the intense pressure of the U.S. Open weekend. Fans and broadcasters immediately took notice of the next-generation golfer in training.

Scottie couldn’t help but smile at his son’s early interest in the game. The moment was noted by broadcasters and media as a symbol of golf’s generational appeal, with observers noting the implications for future competition. The golf community warmly embraced the lighthearted moment. It reminded everyone that, beyond the competition and pressure, golf remains a family game passed down through generations.

Bennett’s appearance became one of the weekend’s most shared moments on social media. Sometimes the smallest details create the biggest smiles.

Jason Day Copies Adam Scott’s Signature US Open Move

Jason Day played his shot and immediately slid his club behind his back. The move looked familiar to anyone who watches Adam Scott regularly compete. Scott has used this distinctive post-shot routine throughout his career. It’s become part of his smooth, composed style that fans recognize instantly.

Day’s imitation was caught by television cameras and became an immediate talking point. Golf commentators noted the friendly mimicry between the Australian players. The timing made it even more interesting. Scott had just surged into a tie for second place with a vintage 67. His performance put him in the final pairing, chasing his second major championship.

The moment highlighted the camaraderie among Australia’s top golfers. Even under major championship pressure, there’s still room for playful respect between competitors.

Rory McIlroy Breaks His US Open Media Silence at Oakmont

Rory McIlroy had refused all media requests on Days 1 and 2, creating speculation among golf reporters. The blackout was particularly puzzling given his recent openness. TSN’s Bob Weeks noted on X that just last week at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy had been completely accessible, talking on Wednesday and after both rounds, even giving one-on-one interviews after missing the cut.

After USGA officials spoke with him, McIlroy suddenly appeared before the press on Saturday with terse, combative answers. He explained his avoidance stemmed from broader frustrations, including fallout from a failed driver test at the PGA Championship, and admitted feeling “flat” even after his Masters victory. He even joked about not caring whether he made the weekend cut, revealing the mental toll of the pressure of a major championship.

Viktor Hovland’s Dramatic US Open Recovery from the Bushes

Viktor Hovland‘s third round began with immediate disaster. His opening drive sliced wildly into the bushes at Oakmont’s boundary. Most players would face a large number of such troubles. Instead, Hovland showcased his creativity and grit. He took a penalty drop onto a muddy path, navigated through sparse trees, and somehow saved bogey. The escape minimized what could have been round-killing damage.

His resourcefulness didn’t stop there. Later on the 17th hole, Hovland produced a spectacular shot from thick rough. The ball nearly found the hole, leading to a crucial birdie. He finished with an even-par 70, staying just three shots off the lead. His round demonstrated why the Norwegian has become one of golf’s most promising young stars.

Hovland’s ability to recover from trouble showed the mental toughness required at major championships. Sometimes, survival and creativity matter more than perfect execution.

These five moments perfectly captured what makes the U.S. Open special. Beyond leaderboards and prize money, major championships reveal the human drama that makes golf compelling. Saturday at Oakmont reminded everyone why this sport continues to surprise and entertain.