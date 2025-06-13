2025 U.S. Open Round 1: 5 Moments You Might Have Missed as Oakmont Challenged Golfers

Ever wonder how quickly golf can break your heart and then blow your mind? Try 23 minutes. That’s all it took Thursday morning for Oakmont to remind us why the US Open is pure theater—equal parts brutal and brilliant. This legendary championship has humbled the world’s best since 1895. Moreover, it continues to add chapters to its storied history with each passing year. Indeed, the 2025 edition at Oakmont proved once again why this tournament stands as golf’s most prestigious major.

1. Patrick Reed Makes US Open History with Oakmont Albatross

Patrick Reed stepped up to his second shot on Oakmont’s par-5 fourth hole, 286 yards from glory. He pulled out his 3-wood and made history with one swing.

The ball landed on the front edge of the green. Then it bounced three times before rolling directly into the cup for an albatross. What made this shot even more remarkable was Oakmont’s 4th hole—a 621-yard par-5 that plays nearly 25 feet downhill from tee to green. Initially, Reed looked to the gallery for confirmation. When the crowd erupted, he held up two fingers with a stunned smile.

Furthermore, this marked only the fourth albatross in the championship since 1983. Reed joined T.C. Chen (1985), Shaun Micheel (2010), and Nick Watney (2012) in this exclusive club. Remarkably, albatrosses are far rarer than holes-in-one—just a few hundred worldwide each year compared to over 30,000 aces.

Unfortunately, Reed’s magic didn’t last. He finished with a 3-over 73 after a triple bogey on 18. Still, his moment of brilliance provided a rare flash of excitement on a brutal day.

2. J.J. Spaun’s US Open Bogey-Free Masterclass at Oakmont

While others struggled, J.J. Spaun delivered a masterpiece. He shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to take the lead after Thursday’s carnage.

Spaun started on the 10th hole and chipped in for birdie immediately. Next, he birdied the par-5 12th before rolling in back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17. His opening nine of 31 strokes set a record for Oakmont US Open play.

Most importantly, Spaun’s achievement put him in exclusive company. He became just the eighth player to card a bogey-free round at Oakmont in major championship play, joining legends like Ben Hogan (1953) and Dustin Johnson (2016). Additionally, he converted 18 of 19 putts inside 20 feet, gaining nearly four strokes on the field.

“I just tried to take what the course gave me,” Spaun explained. “I scrambled really well, which is a huge component to playing well at a U.S. Open.”

3. Rory McIlroy’s US Open Tale of Two Nines

Rory McIlroy experienced the ultimate US Open rollercoaster. He started on the 10th tee and played his first nine holes in 2-under par.

Early birdies on 11 and 12 put him near the top of the leaderboard. Then he reeled off six straight pars to make the turn at -2. Everything looked promising for the four-time major champion.

However, the front nine turned into a nightmare. McIlroy bogeyed the 1st, 4th, 6th, and 7th holes. Worse yet, he made a double bogey on the par-3 8th. His front nine ballooned to 6-over-par 41.

Consequently, McIlroy finished with a 4-over 74. His tale perfectly captured Oakmont’s ability to crush dreams in just nine holes.

4. Trent Phillips: Oakmont’s First US Open Victim

Trent Phillips drew the honor of being Oakmont’s opening act. He teed off at 6:45 AM in the very first group on Thursday morning.

Within 23 minutes, Phillips found himself in Oakmont’s infamous Church Pew bunker on the first hole. This isn’t just any sand trap—it’s a 102-yard nightmare stretching 42 yards wide with 13 grassy “pews.” He faced a terrible lie and could barely advance the ball a few feet with his wedge. The struggle was captured on video and went viral instantly.

Phillips’ bunker battle perfectly set the tone for the day ahead. Meanwhile, it resonated with amateur golfers everywhere who know that exact feeling. His early misadventure became one of the most relatable moments of the opening round.

Ultimately, Phillips reminded everyone that Oakmont shows no mercy—even at 7:08 AM.

5. Shane Lowry’s Wild US Open Emotional Rollercoaster

Shane Lowry experienced the ultimate emotional whiplash on Thursday. After missing fairways and a three-putt bogey on the 2nd hole, frustration boiled over.

On the 3rd tee, Lowry angrily tossed his tee-side microphone several yards away after a poor drive. The outburst was caught on live television and quickly went viral on social media.

Then, redemption arrived immediately. Lowry stepped up to the par-3 3rd hole and aced it with a perfectly struck 7-iron. The ball landed past the pin and spun back into the cup despite the hole’s notorious false front that typically rejects everything. This was only the second ace ever recorded on Oakmont’s 3rd in US Open history.

“Golf’s a funny game,” Lowry laughed afterward. “One minute you want to break your club, the next you’re making history.”

His ability to find humor in the situation won him countless new fans.

These five moments perfectly captured the essence of the US Open golf at Oakmont. From Reed’s historic albatross to Lowry’s emotional journey, Thursday delivered everything that makes this championship special. The numbers tell a brutal story—only 6.4% of players broke par on Thursday at Oakmont, compared to about 13.5% at last year’s U.S. Open.

Looking ahead, these memories will join the vast collection of US Open legends. After all, that’s what separates this tournament from all others—it creates stories that last forever.