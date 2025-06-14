2025 U.S. Open: Why Was Round 2 Suspended? Reason Explored

If Oakmont Country Club wasn’t punishing enough, Mother Nature decided to join the party. Round 2 of the U.S. Open was suspended at 8:15 p.m. ET Friday due to lightning and dangerous weather conditions, with thirteen players still needing to finish their rounds.

Among those caught in the suspension was Thriston Lawrence, who was 1-over for the tournament through 17 holes when the horn blew. Only three players sit under par through two days, led by Sam Burns at 3-under after a spectacular 65. Play resumes Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Round 3 starting around 9 a.m. in groups of two off the first tee. The weather delay adds another layer of difficulty to what’s already proving to be one of the most challenging U.S. Opens in recent memory.

The USGA’s decision to suspend play came after monitoring deteriorating conditions throughout the evening. Officials blew the horn as thunderstorms rolled through western Pennsylvania, prioritizing player and spectator safety over completing the round. The suspension affects the tournament’s carefully orchestrated weekend schedule, forcing organizers to compress Saturday’s activities.

Continuing overnight rainfall prompted additional operational adjustments for Saturday. Spectator gates will now open at 8 a.m. ET instead of the originally planned 7 a.m. start, with shuttle service from parking lots beginning at 7:30 a.m. The USGA warned that “portions of the course may be wet and muddy” and encouraged spectators to wear appropriate footwear while navigating the soggy grounds.

Sam Burns emerged as Friday’s hero before the weather intervened, posting a remarkable 5-under 65 that represents the third-lowest round in U.S. Open history at Oakmont. His flawless performance included six birdies against just one bogey. J.J. Spaun sits one shot behind at 2-under after struggling to a 72 following Thursday’s bogey-free 66. At the same time, Viktor Hovland rounds out the trio of players under par at 1-under, highlighting just how brutally difficult Oakmont has played through 36 holes.

The compressed schedule means Round 3 will feature two-ball groups rather than the traditional three-ball format, with tee times running from approximately 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Notable casualties of Oakmont’s severity include defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut at 10-over par, while both Scottie Scheffler (4-over) and Rory McIlroy (6-over) barely survived but face significant weekend deficits.

While Friday’s disruption caught some by surprise, weather delays have long been part of Oakmont’s championship legacy, often reshaping competitive outcomes in unexpected ways.

How weather delays have shaped the US Open history at major championships

Weather interruptions at major championships often become defining moments that alter competitive dynamics and create unexpected champions. Oakmont has a particularly storied history with weather disruptions, having experienced rain in eight of its nine previous U.S. Opens, with only 2007 remaining completely dry. The wettest U.S. Open at Oakmont occurred in 1973, with 1.41 inches of rainfall during the final two rounds. In contrast, the 1994 championship featured record-breaking heat, with temperatures reaching 97 degrees. Most recently, the 2016 weather-affected U.S. Open particularly favored Dustin Johnson, who overcame a four-shot deficit with a closing 69 amid weather delays, utilizing the stop-and-start nature to mentally reset and avoid the costly mistakes that had derailed his previous major opportunities.

Behind the scenes, the USGA employs Thor Guard Inc., utilizing two lightning detection systems and three weather stations strategically positioned around Oakmont to monitor conditions. Their four-level alert system progresses from a Weather Advisory for non-threatening conditions, to a Weather Watch for potential storms, a Weather Warning for systems 90 minutes to 2 hours away, and an immediate suspension for dangerous conditions. Chief Meteorologist Jack Swick explained that with Oakmont’s expansive layout requiring 15-20 minute walks to safety, officials must make decisions well in advance of actual danger.

As play resumes Saturday morning, the question remains whether anyone can tame Oakmont’s relentless challenge over the final 36 holes.