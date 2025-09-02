2025 Walker Cup: Top 5 Amateurs To Watch Closely At Cypress Point

The 2025 Walker Cup is set to challenge golf’s brightest amateurs at Cypress Point Club, one of the most stunning and nerve-testing courses in the world. This historic showdown has launched legends like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and now, with record-breaking seasons, major amateur titles, and high stakes over 26 points of match play, Team USA’s top five rising stars are ready to leave their mark. Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 amateurs on Team USA for the 2025 Walker Cup.

Jackson Koivun

He has been turning heads since his very first season at Auburn. As a freshman, he dominated the match-play format, going 3-0 and helping Auburn capture its first-ever NCAA title, while finishing just a stroke shy of the individual crown. That same season, he collected all four major collegiate awards, the Jack Nicklaus, Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan, and Phil Mickelson Awards, cementing his reputation as a complete player.

In 2025, Koivun carried that momentum forward, winning the SEC Men’s Golf Championship Stroke Play, claiming the NCAA Auburn Regional, and finishing runner-up at the Mason Rudolph Championship. His amateur success opened doors to the pros, including a major debut at the U.S. Open and three top-12 finishes on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic, ISCO Championship, and Wyndham Championship. With a record like this, it’s no wonder Koivun has earned his place on Team USA for the Walker Cup.

Ben James

Ben James has stood out at every level. He reached as high as second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the top junior in 2022 according to both AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings. He also led the PGA Tour University rankings heading into the 2025–26 season. From his freshman year, he impressed by winning the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. Internationally, he helped Team USA win the 2023 and 2024 Palmer Cups and went 2-2 at the 2023 Walker Cup.

With six amateur wins, including the 2024 Valero Texas Collegiate that earned him a spot in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, James has shown he can deliver under pressure, making him a natural choice for Team USA.

Mason Howell

Mason Howell has had a strong season, playing in six events and earning four top-10 finishes. His closest results came at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, where he tied for seventh, and the Boys’ Junior PGA Championship, where he tied for ninth. Howell’s consistent performances and ability to rise to the occasion helped him capture the U.S. Amateur title, which also secured his spot on Team USA for the Walker Cup. With his mix of consistent results and a major amateur win, Howell has proven he’s ready to take on the pressure and shine on golf’s next big stage.

Michael La Sasso

Michael La Sasso has been building his game on every stage. He played for Team USA in the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2024 and earned another spot in 2025, showing he can compete with the best. This year, he won the NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Championship, becoming only the second Ole Miss player to do so after Braden Thornberry. Not only this, in May 2025, he earned a sponsor’s invitation to the Rocket Mortgage Classic the next month, paving the way for his PGA Tour debut. La Sasso arrives at Cypress Point with big wins and global experience, prepared to take on the course and help Team USA shine.

Ethan Fang

Fang made a strong mark in his first trip to Europe by winning the 2025 Amateur Championship at Royal St. George’s. He beat Ireland’s Gavin Tiernan 1-up with a clutch five-foot birdie on the 36th hole to claim his first major amateur title. Earlier this summer, Fang also made the match-play final at the Western Amateur, showing consistency at the highest amateur level. Ranked third in the world, Fang’s combination of international success and steady performances makes him a key player for Team USA at the Walker Cup.

Cypress Point waits like a test only the strong-minded can pass. Koivun, James, Howell, La Sasso, and Fang have shown they can win, but the real story will be written in every shot and every daring play over these legendary fairways.