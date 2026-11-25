Everyone loves a comeback story until it comes at someone else’s expense. Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour this year showed that clearly. Hideki Matsuyama questioned the decision in an interview with Golf Digest Japan, asking: “What happened to the rule that players who participated in LIV were not allowed to compete [on the PGA Tour] for a year?” Koepka was allowed back, but the return came with a price. He gave up five years of potential equity and agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution. Now, the DP World Tour faces a similar situation. It has opened the door for LIV players to return, but not everyone is happy about it, and the players who could lose their spots are making their voices heard.

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One verdict came from the Talk Birdie To Me podcast, hosted by former tour pros Nick O’Hern and Mark Allen. While running through the new list of ex-LIV players and their categories, Allen was blunt:

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“So, if Eddie Pepperell gets knocked out because Brooks gets an invite, Eddie Pepperell gets back into the tournament, plus one. They could do that in this case for those bottom nine in the sponsor invite agreement. There are nine players who normally wouldn’t get starts. Some of them are Cam Smith and Lucas Herbert, and I’d give them a start as well. Joaquin Niemann, of course. But can you add another nine players to the field? That’s for the DP World Tour to figure out. They’re in a bit of a… Well, 2027 is going to be a mess. Let’s face it.”

The DP World Tour is preparing to welcome several LIV Golf players next season, but not all of them have had to fight for their place. According to Golf Monthly, 31 of LIV’s 67 players are expected to have some form of playing status on the tour in 2027. Some earned their places through their results. Bryson DeChambeau, for example, secured Category 1 status after winning the 2024 U.S. Open. Others qualified through the career money list or Q-School.

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However, the biggest talking point is a group of nine players who have received invitation agreements. They are Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters. They will receive invitations to a set number of events, starting with the Bahrain Championship. These invitations will not include Rolex Series events.

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DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings has described the decision as a “pragmatic approach.” The tour has also said it wants to “ensure existing members’ playing opportunities are protected.”

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Golf fans have plenty to look forward to. Johnson, Smith and Watson are all major champions, while DeChambeau is set to play in Europe full-time for the first time in his career. Their presence could bring more attention and star power to events that do not always attract such big names. But for players already fighting to keep their places, these new invitations raise an uncomfortable question: whose opportunities will be affected?

The podcast does not pretend the tour is wrong to chase star power. “Well, DP World Tour will be loving this. Because they’ve got all these great players coming to their tour.”

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The worry is who sits at the bottom of the pile. “The fringe players are the ones that it affects. That’s where it’s going to get messy.”

Members were uneasy long before this announcement. Last November, Joost Luiten was first reserve for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, a field that included LIV golfers Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez. He said: “Sitting as first reserve for the Nedbank Golf Challenge… honestly, it’s hard to understand.”

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Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, speaking to Sky Sports, thinks ex-LIV players could take 20 or 30 of the 100 full-privilege cards. His warning: “Somebody is going to lose out in the years to come.” He also noted how smoothly the stars are returning: “They [LIV players] basically are not skipping a beat here.”

Sky Sports’ Tim Barter sees the upside for events that struggle to attract talent: “Those tournaments sometimes didn’t have anyone in the top 50 in the world in them.” That is the tour’s strongest argument, and it is a fair one.

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The Podcast recalled the 1990s, when players kept asking at meetings whether the exempt category could be widened, and Jack Newton would just tell them to “play better.” The host’s own take: “The old school way of thinking, and it’s pretty harsh, is play better.”

The tour’s embrace has limits. Golf Monthly’s count leaves 36 LIV players off the DP World Tour next season, including Anthony Kim, LIV’s best performer without status. Every LIV golfer is also serving a 12-month PGA Tour suspension.

That leaves the DP World Tour with a trade-off. Kinnings says, “Our 2027 season is set to be one of the most keenly contested campaigns in our 55-year history.” Contested is the right word. The real question is whether the members who stayed loyal get a fair fight, or just a smaller field and a longer wait for a sponsor invite of their own.