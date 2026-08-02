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2026 AIG Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Meenakshi Karn

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Aug 1, 2026 | 10:35 PM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 AIG Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Meenakshi Karn

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Aug 1, 2026 | 10:35 PM EDT

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Seven years into AIG’s sponsorship, the numbers keep climbing. The purse at Royal Lytham & St Annes has reached $10 million, up $250,000 from last year, with the champion pocketing $1.5 million, the largest winner’s cheque in the tournament’s 50-year history. Only two majors pay more: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at $13 million and the U.S. Women’s Open at $12.5 million. For the 144 players in the field this week, that keeps the AIG Women’s Open comfortably in third, and turns Sunday’s round into the richest payday most of them will ever play for.

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The growth isn’t isolated to Lytham. Every LPGA major has seen its purse swell since AIG took over the title sponsorship in 2019, part of a wider scramble among sponsors to attach their name to women’s golf’s biggest weeks. The money has changed who shows up: fields are deeper, and a major title now pays enough to build a career around rather than just decorate one.

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The tournament was last played at this venue in 2018, when Georgia Hall’s winning purse was $3.25 million, a fraction of today’s $10 million.

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PlacePrize Money ($)
11,500,000
2987,993
3715,578
4552,615
5443,983
6362,501
7302,750
8264,730
9237,569
10215,839
11199,538
12185,958
13174,008
14163,148
15153,367
16144,677
17137,077
18130,557
19125,127
20120,777
21116,437
22112,087
23107,747
24103,397
2599,597
2695,797
2791,986
2888,186
2984,386
3081,126
3177,866
3274,606
3371,346
3468,086
3565,376
3662,656
3759,946
3857,226
3954,505
4052,336
4150,166
4247,996
4345,815
4443,645
4542,015
4640,385
4738,755
4837,125
4935,495
5033,865
5132,786
5231,695
5330,605
5429,525
5528,435
5627,345
5726,265
5825,175
5924,095
6023,005
6122,465
6221,915
6321,375
6420,835
6520,285
6619,745
6719,205
6818,655
6918,115
7017,575
7113,116
7212,813
7312,510
7412,207
7511,903
7611,600
774,250
784,250
794,250
804,250
814,250
824,250
834,250
844,250
854,250
864,250
874,250
884,250
894,250
904,250
914,250
924,250
934,250
944,250
954,250
964,250
974,250
984,250
994,250
1004,250
1014,250
1024,250
1034,250
1044,250
1054,250
1064,250
1074,250
1084,250
1094,250
1104,250
1114,250
1124,250
1134,250
1144,250
1154,250
1164,250
1174,250
1184,250
1194,250
1204,250
1214,250
1224,250
1234,250
1244,250
1254,250
1264,250
1274,250
1284,250
1294,250
1304,250
1314,250
1324,250
1334,250
1344,250
1354,250
1364,250
1374,250
1384,250
1394,250
1404,250
1414,250
1424,250
1434,250
1444,250

Go back further, to the inaugural 1976 event, and the total prize fund was just £500. The purse didn’t cross $1 million until 1998, so most of this growth has come in the last decade.

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Despite the record purse, one top contender has other priorities. World No. 1 Nelly Korda says she’d like to see someone else lift the trophy.

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Nelly Korda wants Charley Hull to win

Korda used her pre-tournament press conference to back Charley Hull, who is still hunting her first major title after five runner-up finishes. Korda pointed to Hull’s habit of contending at majors without closing one out, and compared her to PGA Tour player Sam Burns.

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“It’s kind of like Sam Burns. He’s been in the hunt a lot during major championships, hasn’t got it done. Eventually he will. You can’t get discouraged; it has to be encouraging. It’s about putting yourself in that position. You can’t control what others are doing, but she’s doing something right to always be there and be relevant, to be in the hunt. I think it would be great for her to do it on home soil, too. She’s an amazing player. She’s such a great personality.”

Hull heads into the final round tied for eighth at 2-under, well within range of the lead, and a win would make her the highest-earning first-time major winner in the tournament’s history.

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Korda, by contrast, is tied for 16th at 1-over and eight shots off leader Yealimi Noh, after a rollercoaster third-round 73 that mixed an eagle and five birdies with two double bogeys, a triple bogey and two more dropped shots. With Korda unlikely to factor on the leaderboard herself, it’s Hull who carries the better shot at making her prediction, and the record purse, pay off.

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Meenakshi Karn

1,406 Articles

Meenakshi Karn is a Senior Writer at EssentiallySports, contributing to ES Golf’s trend-driven and player-focused coverage. A key figure at the ES Majors NewsCenter, she thrives on Moving Day—energizing the newsroom with timely reporting that captures leaderboard shifts. She also collaborated across sports during ES’ 24/7 Paris Olympics coverage. Meenakshi’s standout year on the golf desk earned her a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, where she continues to sharpen her editorial voice and expand her footprint in digital golf media.

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Pulkit Prabhav

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