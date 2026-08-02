2026 AIG Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Seven years into AIG’s sponsorship, the numbers keep climbing. The purse at Royal Lytham & St Annes has reached $10 million, up $250,000 from last year, with the champion pocketing $1.5 million, the largest winner’s cheque in the tournament’s 50-year history. Only two majors pay more: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at $13 million and the U.S. Women’s Open at $12.5 million. For the 144 players in the field this week, that keeps the AIG Women’s Open comfortably in third, and turns Sunday’s round into the richest payday most of them will ever play for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The growth isn’t isolated to Lytham. Every LPGA major has seen its purse swell since AIG took over the title sponsorship in 2019, part of a wider scramble among sponsors to attach their name to women’s golf’s biggest weeks. The money has changed who shows up: fields are deeper, and a major title now pays enough to build a career around rather than just decorate one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament was last played at this venue in 2018, when Georgia Hall’s winning purse was $3.25 million, a fraction of today’s $10 million.

83% of our readers couldn't break par yesterday Changing winds, tricky bunkers, and quirky breaks test every shot. Beat par, compare scores, and return tomorrow for a new challenge. TEE OFF HERE ↗

Place Prize Money ($) 1 1,500,000 2 987,993 3 715,578 4 552,615 5 443,983 6 362,501 7 302,750 8 264,730 9 237,569 10 215,839 11 199,538 12 185,958 13 174,008 14 163,148 15 153,367 16 144,677 17 137,077 18 130,557 19 125,127 20 120,777 21 116,437 22 112,087 23 107,747 24 103,397 25 99,597 26 95,797 27 91,986 28 88,186 29 84,386 30 81,126 31 77,866 32 74,606 33 71,346 34 68,086 35 65,376 36 62,656 37 59,946 38 57,226 39 54,505 40 52,336 41 50,166 42 47,996 43 45,815 44 43,645 45 42,015 46 40,385 47 38,755 48 37,125 49 35,495 50 33,865 51 32,786 52 31,695 53 30,605 54 29,525 55 28,435 56 27,345 57 26,265 58 25,175 59 24,095 60 23,005 61 22,465 62 21,915 63 21,375 64 20,835 65 20,285 66 19,745 67 19,205 68 18,655 69 18,115 70 17,575 71 13,116 72 12,813 73 12,510 74 12,207 75 11,903 76 11,600 77 4,250 78 4,250 79 4,250 80 4,250 81 4,250 82 4,250 83 4,250 84 4,250 85 4,250 86 4,250 87 4,250 88 4,250 89 4,250 90 4,250 91 4,250 92 4,250 93 4,250 94 4,250 95 4,250 96 4,250 97 4,250 98 4,250 99 4,250 100 4,250 101 4,250 102 4,250 103 4,250 104 4,250 105 4,250 106 4,250 107 4,250 108 4,250 109 4,250 110 4,250 111 4,250 112 4,250 113 4,250 114 4,250 115 4,250 116 4,250 117 4,250 118 4,250 119 4,250 120 4,250 121 4,250 122 4,250 123 4,250 124 4,250 125 4,250 126 4,250 127 4,250 128 4,250 129 4,250 130 4,250 131 4,250 132 4,250 133 4,250 134 4,250 135 4,250 136 4,250 137 4,250 138 4,250 139 4,250 140 4,250 141 4,250 142 4,250 143 4,250 144 4,250

Go back further, to the inaugural 1976 event, and the total prize fund was just £500. The purse didn’t cross $1 million until 1998, so most of this growth has come in the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago LYTHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Charley Hull ENG plays from the sixth fairway during Practice at the 50th AIG Womens Open Championship at the Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, Lytham on July 29, 2026 in Lancashire, England The 50th AIG Womens Open Championship

Despite the record purse, one top contender has other priorities. World No. 1 Nelly Korda says she’d like to see someone else lift the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda wants Charley Hull to win

Korda used her pre-tournament press conference to back Charley Hull, who is still hunting her first major title after five runner-up finishes. Korda pointed to Hull’s habit of contending at majors without closing one out, and compared her to PGA Tour player Sam Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s kind of like Sam Burns. He’s been in the hunt a lot during major championships, hasn’t got it done. Eventually he will. You can’t get discouraged; it has to be encouraging. It’s about putting yourself in that position. You can’t control what others are doing, but she’s doing something right to always be there and be relevant, to be in the hunt. I think it would be great for her to do it on home soil, too. She’s an amazing player. She’s such a great personality.”

Hull heads into the final round tied for eighth at 2-under, well within range of the lead, and a win would make her the highest-earning first-time major winner in the tournament’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korda, by contrast, is tied for 16th at 1-over and eight shots off leader Yealimi Noh, after a rollercoaster third-round 73 that mixed an eagle and five birdies with two double bogeys, a triple bogey and two more dropped shots. With Korda unlikely to factor on the leaderboard herself, it’s Hull who carries the better shot at making her prediction, and the record purse, pay off.