2026 Cognizant Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner's Payout

Disita Sikdar

Mar 1, 2026 | 10:15 AM EST

2026 Cognizant Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Disita Sikdar

Mar 1, 2026 | 10:15 AM EST

The 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches kicked off on February 26 at the PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While the event marks the start of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, it has been stung by back-to-back unprecedented withdrawals. Additionally, the schedule, too, might cause disruptions. Despite that, the prize money still remains similar to the PGA Tour’s typical offerings for its regular full-field events.

Although the event has landed between high-profile signature events on the schedule, the Cognizant Classic still carries significant financial stakes. The event is sandwiched between recent stops at Pebble Beach and Riviera and upcoming events at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. However, Cognizant Classic 2026 boasts a total prize purse of $9.6 million. 

The schedule may have taken a toll on the field. On one hand, several withdrawals and the absence of top 25 OWGR-ranked players have affected the event. On the other hand, Austin Smotherman has taken the opportunity to surge into the spotlight with an opening-round 62 and currently holds a three-shot lead at 11-under par heading into the weekend. 

While Smotherman has taken the lead, tour pros Taylor Moore, AJ Ewart, and Nicolas Echavarria, too, are waiting to topple him as they stand at second position and T3, respectively. As the  67 players now eye the $1.728 million winner’s payout, let’s take a look at the full breakdown of the $9.6 million purse.

What is the prize money and winner’s share at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

The event, which follows a standard 72-hole stroke play format, was supposed to feature a 123-player field competing over four rounds. However, withdrawals have affected the field. 

After 36 holes, a cut has been made to the top 65 players and ties. Players within 10 strokes of the lead also qualify to play the weekend. For the 2026 event, the cut has been kept at even par.

While the winner would bag $1.728 million, here’s the full breakdown for the prize money.

1$1.728 million
2$1.0464 million
3$662,400
4$470,400
5$393,600
6$348,000
7$324,000
8$300,000
9$280,800
10$261,600
11$242,200
12$223,200
13$204,000
14$184,800
15$175,200
16$165,600
17$156,000
18$146,400
19$136,800
20$127,200
21$117,600
22$108,000
23$100,320
24$92,640
25$84,960
26$77,280
27$74,400
28$71,520
29$68,640
30$65,760
31$62,880
32$60,000
33$57,120
34$54,720
35$52,320
36$49,920
37$47,520
38$45,600
39$43,680
40$41,760
41$39,840
42$37,920
43$36,000
44$34,080
45$32,160
46$30,240
47$28,320
48$26,784
49$25,440
50$24,627
51$24,096
52$23,520
53$23,136
54$22,752
55$22,560
56$22,368
57$22,176
58$21,984
59$21,792
60$21,600
61$21,408
62$21,216
63$21,024
64$20,832
65$20,640
66$20,448
67$20,256
68$20,064
69$19,872
70$19,680
71$19,488
72$19,296
73$19,104
74$18,912
75$18,720
76$18,528
77$18,336
78$18,144
79$17,952
80$17,760

How the 2026 Cognizant Classic is hit by multiple surprise player withdrawals

Right before the opening round of the event kicked off on the greens of the Champions Course, American star Will Zalatoris pulled out of the event. He cited a left-angle injury as the reason behind the situation. However, that was just the start. 

Following Zalatoris’ footsteps, Japanese star Keita Nakajima too announced his sudden farewell from the event right before the second round. At the time of withdrawal, his name reflected a total score of 2 over par as he was tied for the 89th position. However, the series of withdrawals does not end here.

Previously, Jacob Bridgeman decided not to tee off from the event after his win at the Genesis Invitational. Bridgeman was replaced by Lanto Griffin. Ben Griffin, who was headlining the tournament, seemingly stepped back to take a rest and prepare for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Jackson Suber replaced him. Adam Scott, too, was replaced by Chan Kim. Adding to the list, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim, and Taylor Pendrith also did not turn up for the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

