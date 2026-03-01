2026 Cognizant Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

PGA, Golf Herren Valspar Championship – Second Round Mar 17, 2023 Palm Harbor, Florida, USA Taylor Moore walks off of the sixth tee box during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Palm Harbor Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xReinholdxMatayx 20230317_cec_mb4_001

The 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches kicked off on February 26 at the PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While the event marks the start of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, it has been stung by back-to-back unprecedented withdrawals. Additionally, the schedule, too, might cause disruptions. Despite that, the prize money still remains similar to the PGA Tour’s typical offerings for its regular full-field events.

Although the event has landed between high-profile signature events on the schedule, the Cognizant Classic still carries significant financial stakes. The event is sandwiched between recent stops at Pebble Beach and Riviera and upcoming events at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. However, Cognizant Classic 2026 boasts a total prize purse of $9.6 million.

The schedule may have taken a toll on the field. On one hand, several withdrawals and the absence of top 25 OWGR-ranked players have affected the event. On the other hand, Austin Smotherman has taken the opportunity to surge into the spotlight with an opening-round 62 and currently holds a three-shot lead at 11-under par heading into the weekend.

Imago SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: Golfer Austin Smotherman tees off on the 2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24070630

While Smotherman has taken the lead, tour pros Taylor Moore, AJ Ewart, and Nicolas Echavarria, too, are waiting to topple him as they stand at second position and T3, respectively. As the 67 players now eye the $1.728 million winner’s payout, let’s take a look at the full breakdown of the $9.6 million purse.

What is the prize money and winner’s share at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

The event, which follows a standard 72-hole stroke play format, was supposed to feature a 123-player field competing over four rounds. However, withdrawals have affected the field.

After 36 holes, a cut has been made to the top 65 players and ties. Players within 10 strokes of the lead also qualify to play the weekend. For the 2026 event, the cut has been kept at even par.

While the winner would bag $1.728 million, here’s the full breakdown for the prize money.

1 $1.728 million 2 $1.0464 million 3 $662,400 4 $470,400 5 $393,600 6 $348,000 7 $324,000 8 $300,000 9 $280,800 10 $261,600 11 $242,200 12 $223,200 13 $204,000 14 $184,800 15 $175,200 16 $165,600 17 $156,000 18 $146,400 19 $136,800 20 $127,200 21 $117,600 22 $108,000 23 $100,320 24 $92,640 25 $84,960 26 $77,280 27 $74,400 28 $71,520 29 $68,640 30 $65,760 31 $62,880 32 $60,000 33 $57,120 34 $54,720 35 $52,320 36 $49,920 37 $47,520 38 $45,600 39 $43,680 40 $41,760 41 $39,840 42 $37,920 43 $36,000 44 $34,080 45 $32,160 46 $30,240 47 $28,320 48 $26,784 49 $25,440 50 $24,627 51 $24,096 52 $23,520 53 $23,136 54 $22,752 55 $ 22,560 56 $22,368 57 $22,176 58 $21,984 59 $21,792 60 $21,600 61 $21,408 62 $21,216 63 $21,024 64 $20,832 65 $20,640 66 $20,448 67 $20,256 68 $20,064 69 $19,872 70 $19,680 71 $19,488 72 $19,296 73 $19,104 74 $18,912 75 $18,720 76 $18,528 77 $18,336 78 $18,144 79 $17,952 80 $17,760

How the 2026 Cognizant Classic is hit by multiple surprise player withdrawals

Right before the opening round of the event kicked off on the greens of the Champions Course, American star Will Zalatoris pulled out of the event. He cited a left-angle injury as the reason behind the situation. However, that was just the start.

Imago 240408 Will Zalatoris of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 8, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0789 golf masters 1 bbeng the masters Augusta *** 240408 Will Zalatoris of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 8, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0789 golf masters 1 bbeng the masters Augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240408PA182

Following Zalatoris’ footsteps, Japanese star Keita Nakajima too announced his sudden farewell from the event right before the second round. At the time of withdrawal, his name reflected a total score of 2 over par as he was tied for the 89th position. However, the series of withdrawals does not end here.

Previously, Jacob Bridgeman decided not to tee off from the event after his win at the Genesis Invitational. Bridgeman was replaced by Lanto Griffin. Ben Griffin, who was headlining the tournament, seemingly stepped back to take a rest and prepare for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Jackson Suber replaced him. Adam Scott, too, was replaced by Chan Kim. Adding to the list, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim, and Taylor Pendrith also did not turn up for the 2026 Cognizant Classic.