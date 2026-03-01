2026 Cognizant Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches kicked off on February 26 at the PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While the event marks the start of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, it has been stung by back-to-back unprecedented withdrawals. Additionally, the schedule, too, might cause disruptions. Despite that, the prize money still remains similar to the PGA Tour’s typical offerings for its regular full-field events.
Although the event has landed between high-profile signature events on the schedule, the Cognizant Classic still carries significant financial stakes. The event is sandwiched between recent stops at Pebble Beach and Riviera and upcoming events at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. However, Cognizant Classic 2026 boasts a total prize purse of $9.6 million.
The schedule may have taken a toll on the field. On one hand, several withdrawals and the absence of top 25 OWGR-ranked players have affected the event. On the other hand, Austin Smotherman has taken the opportunity to surge into the spotlight with an opening-round 62 and currently holds a three-shot lead at 11-under par heading into the weekend.
While Smotherman has taken the lead, tour pros Taylor Moore, AJ Ewart, and Nicolas Echavarria, too, are waiting to topple him as they stand at second position and T3, respectively. As the 67 players now eye the $1.728 million winner’s payout, let’s take a look at the full breakdown of the $9.6 million purse.
What is the prize money and winner’s share at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?
The event, which follows a standard 72-hole stroke play format, was supposed to feature a 123-player field competing over four rounds. However, withdrawals have affected the field.
After 36 holes, a cut has been made to the top 65 players and ties. Players within 10 strokes of the lead also qualify to play the weekend. For the 2026 event, the cut has been kept at even par.
While the winner would bag $1.728 million, here’s the full breakdown for the prize money.
|1
|$1.728 million
|2
|$1.0464 million
|3
|$662,400
|4
|$470,400
|5
|$393,600
|6
|$348,000
|7
|$324,000
|8
|$300,000
|9
|$280,800
|10
|$261,600
|11
|$242,200
|12
|$223,200
|13
|$204,000
|14
|$184,800
|15
|$175,200
|16
|$165,600
|17
|$156,000
|18
|$146,400
|19
|$136,800
|20
|$127,200
|21
|$117,600
|22
|$108,000
|23
|$100,320
|24
|$92,640
|25
|$84,960
|26
|$77,280
|27
|$74,400
|28
|$71,520
|29
|$68,640
|30
|$65,760
|31
|$62,880
|32
|$60,000
|33
|$57,120
|34
|$54,720
|35
|$52,320
|36
|$49,920
|37
|$47,520
|38
|$45,600
|39
|$43,680
|40
|$41,760
|41
|$39,840
|42
|$37,920
|43
|$36,000
|44
|$34,080
|45
|$32,160
|46
|$30,240
|47
|$28,320
|48
|$26,784
|49
|$25,440
|50
|$24,627
|51
|$24,096
|52
|$23,520
|53
|$23,136
|54
|$22,752
|55
|$22,560
|56
|$22,368
|57
|$22,176
|58
|$21,984
|59
|$21,792
|60
|$21,600
|61
|$21,408
|62
|$21,216
|63
|$21,024
|64
|$20,832
|65
|$20,640
|66
|$20,448
|67
|$20,256
|68
|$20,064
|69
|$19,872
|70
|$19,680
|71
|$19,488
|72
|$19,296
|73
|$19,104
|74
|$18,912
|75
|$18,720
|76
|$18,528
|77
|$18,336
|78
|$18,144
|79
|$17,952
|80
|$17,760
How the 2026 Cognizant Classic is hit by multiple surprise player withdrawals
Right before the opening round of the event kicked off on the greens of the Champions Course, American star Will Zalatoris pulled out of the event. He cited a left-angle injury as the reason behind the situation. However, that was just the start.
Following Zalatoris’ footsteps, Japanese star Keita Nakajima too announced his sudden farewell from the event right before the second round. At the time of withdrawal, his name reflected a total score of 2 over par as he was tied for the 89th position. However, the series of withdrawals does not end here.
Previously, Jacob Bridgeman decided not to tee off from the event after his win at the Genesis Invitational. Bridgeman was replaced by Lanto Griffin. Ben Griffin, who was headlining the tournament, seemingly stepped back to take a rest and prepare for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Jackson Suber replaced him. Adam Scott, too, was replaced by Chan Kim. Adding to the list, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim, and Taylor Pendrith also did not turn up for the 2026 Cognizant Classic.