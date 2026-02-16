2026 Genesis Invitational: 3 Biggest Names Absent From the $20M PGA Tour Event

Sport Bilder des Tages Tiger Woods waves as he walks off the eighteenth green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Friday, April 12, 2024. Woods finished the day at one-over-par. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20240412144 JOHNxANGELILLO

Sport Bilder des Tages Tiger Woods waves as he walks off the eighteenth green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Friday, April 12, 2024. Woods finished the day at one-over-par. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20240412144 JOHNxANGELILLO

The Genesis Invitational is returning to its traditional stage at Riviera Country Club from February 19 to 22. And this time it’s bringing one of the strongest fields of the season. After last year’s wildfire-forced relocation, the tournament once again anchors the PGA Tour’s California swing. The 2026 field for the Genesis Invitational includes nearly every elite name. Still, three major names are absent from the field of the Genesis Invitational

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A total of 41 players from the world’s top 50 rankings headline the 72-man signature event, including 18 of the top 20. The event follows the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but differs with a 36-hole cut. This trait brings the event under the same bracket, including legacy signature tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 3 notable absentees from the 2026 Genesis Invitational field

1. Tiger Woods

The name that is adding more glamour and glitz to the show is the host, Tiger Woods. However, he will not be teeing off at the tournament. Two years back, Woods teed off at the Genesis Invitational, but had to withdraw midway owing to flu-like symptoms. In 2025, too, Woods did not turn up for the event as he was mourning the demise of his mother, Kultida.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Following that, he faced another major setback that hasn’t allowed him to be back in the competitive sphere yet. He underwent a lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025, and is still trying to recover completely and be back on the greens.

2. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is currently away from the greens as he is in a recovery phase for the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season. He was recently forced to undergo a microdiscectomy for a hip/back injury as he was facing considerable discomfort in his back. The surgery was successfully conducted in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 28, 2025, Farmingdale, Ny, United States: FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Thomas of Team USA checks his line on hole 12 during the Ryder Cup – Singles Matches at Bethpage Black Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, NY. Farmingdale United States – ZUMAt139 20250928_aaa_t139_062 Copyright: xJasonxAllen/IsixPhotosx

Thomas last appeared in the competitive realm back in September 2025 at the Procore Championship. He finished at the 69th position with a total score of one over par.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he missed early 2026 events, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was cleared in February 2026 to resume activities. According to recent reports, he is targeting a return during the Florida swing with full force.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka got reinstated to the PGA Tour in 2026 mid-January. After he parted ways with LIV Golf, he got the opportunity to rejoin the PGA Tour in less than a month under the Returning Member Program.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

Following his reinstatement, Koepka participated in the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29 and concluded the event tied for 56th at 4 under par. Koepka missed the cut at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, finishing with a two-round total of 144 (+2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Koepka is confirmed for upcoming events like the Cognizant Classic (PGA National) scheduled on February 26, 2026, and The Players Championship (March 12-15), he has not been named in the Genesis Invitational.

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg is all geared up to face a deeper lineup than the one he beat in San Diego. Although fans might miss the aforementioned three names in the field, Riviera is ready to host one of the most competitive showdowns of the season.