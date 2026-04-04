2026 LECOM Suncoast Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The LECOM Suncoast Classic has become a classic stop on the Korn Ferry Tour since its inception in 2019. The 2026 edition marks its eighth year, returning to Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. It is being played from April 2 to 5, 2026, at its home course, Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

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The prize money for LECOM has remained consistent over the years, with a total purse of $1,000,000. The winner’s share comes in at a standard 18 percent along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour Points.

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The LECOM Suncoast Classic becomes extremely important for players chasing a PGA Tour card, as these points hold just as much value as the paycheck. That balance is what keeps Suncoast Classic relevant early in the season as one of the few events on the 2026 calendar.

Here is the complete breakdown for every player who makes the cut:

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Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $1,0550 24 $9,750 25 $9,999 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,030 65 $4,000

That said, the tournament’s significance extends beyond just prize money and points.

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Inside the Suncoast Classic’s Rise

The Suncoast Classic has established a reputation beyond just the prize money it offers. Tournament Director Justin Kristich confirmed a deal is in place that will keep the event at Lakewood National through 2029, with LECOM continuing as the title sponsor.

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“We’re grateful to extend our partnership with LECOM, and we’re excited to build upon the relationship we established in 2016,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.

This long-term commitment will provide the tournament with the opportunity to grow. This year, it has also reached a significant milestone, having raised over $1,000,000 for charity since its debut in 2019. And Director Kristich has been clear that the money stays local.

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“It goes to our students, the First Tee program, and other local charities. It doesn’t escape.”

The course has also started gaining a good reputation. All the last three tournament editions ended in playoffs. Neal Shipley won in 2025, shooting 18 under par. Tim Widing carded 20 under in 2024, and Scott Gutschewski had a 72-hole score of 21-under 263.

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The pattern says something about Lakewood National’s Commander Course, which was designed by Arnold Palmer, featuring 36 holes. Lakewood is highly regarded among the Korn Ferry Tour membership for demanding precision without being punishing for its own sake.

Of those past champions, Andrew Novak is the standout success story, now ranked inside the top 50 and carrying over $12.5 million in career PGA Tour earnings. Neal Shipley, the 2025 winner, finished fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

So, the Suncoast Classic does not guarantee what comes next, but it has a habit of finding players who are ready for it.