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2026 LECOM Suncoast Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Apr 4, 2026 | 5:17 PM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 LECOM Suncoast Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Apr 4, 2026 | 5:17 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

The LECOM Suncoast Classic has become a classic stop on the Korn Ferry Tour since its inception in 2019. The 2026 edition marks its eighth year, returning to Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. It is being played from April 2 to 5, 2026, at its home course, Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

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The prize money for LECOM has remained consistent over the years, with a total purse of $1,000,000. The winner’s share comes in at a standard 18 percent along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour Points.

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The LECOM Suncoast Classic becomes extremely important for players chasing a PGA Tour card, as these points hold just as much value as the paycheck. That balance is what keeps Suncoast Classic relevant early in the season as one of the few events on the 2026 calendar.

Here is the complete breakdown for every player who makes the cut:

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Position Prize Money 
1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$1,0550
24$9,750
25$9,999
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,030
65$4,000

That said, the tournament’s significance extends beyond just prize money and points.

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Inside the Suncoast Classic’s Rise

The Suncoast Classic has established a reputation beyond just the prize money it offers. Tournament Director Justin Kristich confirmed a deal is in place that will keep the event at Lakewood National through 2029, with LECOM continuing as the title sponsor.

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“We’re grateful to extend our partnership with LECOM, and we’re excited to build upon the relationship we established in 2016,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.

This long-term commitment will provide the tournament with the opportunity to grow. This year, it has also reached a significant milestone, having raised over $1,000,000 for charity since its debut in 2019. And Director Kristich has been clear that the money stays local.

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“It goes to our students, the First Tee program, and other local charities. It doesn’t escape.”

The course has also started gaining a good reputation. All the last three tournament editions ended in playoffs. Neal Shipley won in 2025, shooting 18 under par. Tim Widing carded 20 under in 2024, and Scott Gutschewski had a 72-hole score of 21-under 263.

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The pattern says something about Lakewood National’s Commander Course, which was designed by Arnold Palmer, featuring 36 holes. Lakewood is highly regarded among the Korn Ferry Tour membership for demanding precision without being punishing for its own sake.

Of those past champions, Andrew Novak is the standout success story, now ranked inside the top 50 and carrying over $12.5 million in career PGA Tour earnings. Neal Shipley, the 2025 winner, finished fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

So, the Suncoast Classic does not guarantee what comes next, but it has a habit of finding players who are ready for it.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game.

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Shreya Singh

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