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2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 29, 2026 | 7:35 AM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Link Copied!

Mar 29, 2026 | 7:35 AM EDT

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Texas does not do things small. The Lone Star State is hosting two back-to-back PGA Tour events this fortnight, and the first, the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open, has already delivered fireworks. The leaderboard is competitive, the Masters bubble is intensifying, and $9.9 million is at stake until Sunday.

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Winner’s payout & full prize distribution

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The winner will walk away with $1,782,000, exactly 18% of the total purse, more than doubling what second place earns. That gap between first and second ($702,900) is bigger than what most players in the field will take home all week. Here is the full payout:

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Win$1,782,000
2$1,079,100
3$683,100
4$485,100
5$405,900
6$358,875
7$334,125
8$309,375
9$289,575
10$269,775
11$249,975
12$230,175
13$210,375
14$190,575
15$180,675
16$170,775
17$160,875
18$150,975
19$141,075
20$131,175
21$121,275
22$111,375
23$103,455
24$95,535
25$87,615
26$79,695
27$76,725
28$73,755
29$70,785
30$67,815
31$64,845
32$61,875
33$58,905
34$56,430
35$53,955
36$51,480
37$49,005
38$47,025
39$45,045
40$43,065
41$41,085
42$39,105
43$37,125
44$35,145
45$33,165
46$31,185
47$29,205
48$27,621
49$26,235
50$25,443
51$24,849
52$24,255
53$23,859
54$23,463
55$23,265
56$23,067
57$22,869
58$22,671
59$22,473
60$22,275
61$22,077
62$21,879
63$21,681
64$21,483
65$21,285

Beyond that hefty prize money, the winner of the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open will have 500 FedEx Cup points under his name. It’s a significant haul of points deep into the season, with the playoffs tightening. OWGR points are also on the line, making every shot count both on the leaderboard and in the global rankings.

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Notably, this season Memorial Park did not just get a facelift. It got a full competitive reset. Built in 1912, redesigned by John Bredemus in 1935, and then transformed in 2019 by Tom Doak with consultation from Brooks Koepka, it now plays with genuine PGA Tour bite. Doak’s contoured greens shift the emphasis from power to precision. It still runs 60,000 public rounds a year, which says everything about what Doak pulled off.

Now in its sixth consecutive year as host, Memorial Park has a settled identity on the Tour calendar. Winning totals typically land between -10 and -15, with wind and pin positions doing most of the damage rather than structural changes. The $9.9 million purse reflects the Tour’s broader growth since 2020. The layout has not changed materially, but the setup has sharpened. Firmer greens, tighter margins, and more demanding hole locations mean the course keeps finding new ways to expose elite fields.

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The Texas Children’s Houston Open field is playing out after R2.

So far, Gary Woodland has taken the lead at -13 after two rounds, with a 64 and a 63 setting the pace. His ball-striking has put him ahead early, giving him a three-shot lead and making him the player to beat at Memorial Park this weekend.

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Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber are tied at -10, which means they are both close to winning but need to keep scoring low. Højgaard’s sharp second-round 62 is the best round of the day, and Suber’s steady play keeps him in the running without needing to be unpredictable.

Min Woo Lee and Jason Day are at the top of the next group at -9, which shows how deep the field is near the top. The leaderboard is still close, with several players within four shots of each other. This means that one aggressive round on moving day could change the competition dramatically.

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Who do you think will take the $1,782,000 home?

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,220 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Kinjal Talreja

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