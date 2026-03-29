2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Texas does not do things small. The Lone Star State is hosting two back-to-back PGA Tour events this fortnight, and the first, the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open, has already delivered fireworks. The leaderboard is competitive, the Masters bubble is intensifying, and $9.9 million is at stake until Sunday.

Winner’s payout & full prize distribution

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The winner will walk away with $1,782,000, exactly 18% of the total purse, more than doubling what second place earns. That gap between first and second ($702,900) is bigger than what most players in the field will take home all week. Here is the full payout:

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Win $1,782,000 2 $1,079,100 3 $683,100 4 $485,100 5 $405,900 6 $358,875 7 $334,125 8 $309,375 9 $289,575 10 $269,775 11 $249,975 12 $230,175 13 $210,375 14 $190,575 15 $180,675 16 $170,775 17 $160,875 18 $150,975 19 $141,075 20 $131,175 21 $121,275 22 $111,375 23 $103,455 24 $95,535 25 $87,615 26 $79,695 27 $76,725 28 $73,755 29 $70,785 30 $67,815 31 $64,845 32 $61,875 33 $58,905 34 $56,430 35 $53,955 36 $51,480 37 $49,005 38 $47,025 39 $45,045 40 $43,065 41 $41,085 42 $39,105 43 $37,125 44 $35,145 45 $33,165 46 $31,185 47 $29,205 48 $27,621 49 $26,235 50 $25,443 51 $24,849 52 $24,255 53 $23,859 54 $23,463 55 $23,265 56 $23,067 57 $22,869 58 $22,671 59 $22,473 60 $22,275 61 $22,077 62 $21,879 63 $21,681 64 $21,483 65 $21,285

Beyond that hefty prize money, the winner of the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open will have 500 FedEx Cup points under his name. It’s a significant haul of points deep into the season, with the playoffs tightening. OWGR points are also on the line, making every shot count both on the leaderboard and in the global rankings.

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Notably, this season Memorial Park did not just get a facelift. It got a full competitive reset. Built in 1912, redesigned by John Bredemus in 1935, and then transformed in 2019 by Tom Doak with consultation from Brooks Koepka, it now plays with genuine PGA Tour bite. Doak’s contoured greens shift the emphasis from power to precision. It still runs 60,000 public rounds a year, which says everything about what Doak pulled off.

Now in its sixth consecutive year as host, Memorial Park has a settled identity on the Tour calendar. Winning totals typically land between -10 and -15, with wind and pin positions doing most of the damage rather than structural changes. The $9.9 million purse reflects the Tour’s broader growth since 2020. The layout has not changed materially, but the setup has sharpened. Firmer greens, tighter margins, and more demanding hole locations mean the course keeps finding new ways to expose elite fields.

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The Texas Children’s Houston Open field is playing out after R2.

So far, Gary Woodland has taken the lead at -13 after two rounds, with a 64 and a 63 setting the pace. His ball-striking has put him ahead early, giving him a three-shot lead and making him the player to beat at Memorial Park this weekend.

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Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber are tied at -10, which means they are both close to winning but need to keep scoring low. Højgaard’s sharp second-round 62 is the best round of the day, and Suber’s steady play keeps him in the running without needing to be unpredictable.

Min Woo Lee and Jason Day are at the top of the next group at -9, which shows how deep the field is near the top. The leaderboard is still close, with several players within four shots of each other. This means that one aggressive round on moving day could change the competition dramatically.

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Who do you think will take the $1,782,000 home?