Two Golf Champs Face Off at One Hole for $3.6 Million After Rain Delay Forces a Monday Morning Clash

After four rounds at TPC River Highlands, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler both finished with the same score of 21-under. The World No. 1 made a clutch putt on the 18th to force a playoff. However, due to darkness, the round was suspended, and the sudden-death playoff moved to Monday. Now they will battle for a $3.6 million paycheck from the $20 million purse. But it came to this point thanks to some much-needed late drama worthy of a signature event.

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Viktor Hovland started the final round with a one-shot lead after carding a phenomenal 61 in the second round (Friday) and 64 in the third round (Saturday). Scottie Scheffler was right behind him. He had shot an excellent 60 on cut day. The Norwegian and the American then arrived on Sunday, with both trying to prove a point. Scheffler needs to win after claiming his lone victory of the season at the American Express. Hovland has had an inconsistent run since he defeated Scheffler at the 2023 BMW Championship.

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On Sunday, Hovland lost his lead on the very first hole after missing a 10-foot putt for par, which left both players tied at 19-under. Scheffler then took the lead by holing out a long 31-footer for birdie on the fourth hole. Hovland made a bogey on the sixth hole but bounced back with a birdie on the seventh. At the same time, Scheffler missed a seven-foot par putt, so both players were tied again. The lead swung like a pendulum as the leader changed six times, with one surprising name coming in the mix.

Collin Morikawa made a late charge thanks to a 61 and threatened to gatecrash Scheffler’s and Hovland’s party. Hovland went to 2-over after making another bogey on the eighth hole but quickly recovered by making a long, 33-foot birdie putt on the ninth. At the turn, both golfers were tied. Scheffler finished the front nine at even-par 35; Hovland shot one-over 36. Then nature had its say.

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Soon after, heavy rain flooded the course and made it impossible to play on. Officials stopped the final round at 5:57 p.m. because of the bad weather. Around 40,000 fans left the course after officials told them to find shelter. When play stopped, Scottie Scheffler was leading the tournament at 21-under-par. Collin Morikawa was second at 20-under.

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After play resumed, Scheffler and Hovland once again locked horns. Hovland made three consecutive birdies to pull ahead of Morikawa, who was watching the drama unfold from the scoring arena. Scheffler couldn’t pick up any birdies after the 13th, and so it came on the 72nd hole.

Scheffler’s tee shot landed in the right rough. But the World No. 1 sent his approach to 36 feet from the pin. He missed the birdie putt and needed to save the eight-footer for par to have any hope of breaking his title drought. Amid chants of “USA! USA!” from boisterous fans outside the ropes, Scheffler holed the putt and sent the tournament to a playoff. But due to darkness setting in, they couldn’t finish the tournament.

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Update: Viktor Hovland birdied the first playoff hole (18th) to win his eighth PGA Tour title. Hovland and Scheffler both striped their tee shots down the middle of the fairway. Hovland stuck his approach to seven feet from the hole, and Scheffler placed his to two feet from it. Clearly, the World No. 1 had an advantage. But that wasn’t to be.

Hovland fist-pumped after draining his seven-footer for birdie. Scheffler’s birdie putt would’ve tied them again and sent them back to the 18th tee. But the World No. 1 missed it. The ball caught the edge of the cup and lipped out, handing Hovland the $3.6 million winner’s payout. Hovland’s mother was in the gallery for the first time to watch her son win a PGA Tour event.

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Which TV Channel broadcasted the tournament

The playoff will take place on Monday, June 29, at 9 a.m. ET at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Fans can watch it live on the Golf Channel or stream it on Peacock and DIRECTV. New DIRECTV users can also watch with a free trial.

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The playoff will use a sudden-death format. Scheffler and Hovland will first play the 18th hole. If they both make par, they will play the 18th hole again. The drama will continue until one player finishes better than the other.

Scheffler has good memories at TPC River Highlands because he won the 2024 Travelers Championship there. He beat Tom Kim in a playoff by making a par on the first extra hole. Scheffler has played four PGA Tour playoffs in his career, winning two and losing two.

Hovland also knows how to win a playoff. He won his only sudden-death playoff at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, where he beat Denny McCarthy. Here’s the interesting part: if Scheffler wins on Monday, he will become a two-time Travelers Championship winner in three years. On the other hand, if Hovland wins, it will be his first-ever Travelers Championship title.

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So, all in all, it’s going to be a nail-biting playoff for both players, and the winner will make nothing but history. Now, stay tuned for an update here after the playoff ends.