‘200 Seizures in 24 Hours’: Former LPGA Pro Calls Ailing Daughter a ‘Fighter’ Amid Serious Health Battle

The worsening came fast. Just a week ago, on January 2, former LPGA pro Jane Park posted an update about her daughter Grace’s health, noting there was more crap in her lungs than in the last X-ray. Now, less than seven days later, things have spiraled into something far more terrifying.

In her latest Instagram story posted on January 9, Park revealed that Grace has suffered over “200 seizures” in just 24 hours. The medical team placed her on a continuous benzodiazepine drip to keep her sedated because the seizure activity became too violent.

Grace is also back on BiPAP to support her breathing since she’ll be knocked out for at least a day or two. Park wasn’t sure what the plan moving forward would be, but Grace’s brain was “on fire right now, and being literally tranquilized was the only quick answer.” Park sent out another update three hours later.

The midazolam drip is working; seizures have stopped since we started it that afternoon. Park said she had never seen Grace have that many seizures in four years. Even having seizures for hours on end meant needing several rounds of rescue medications. Grace will stay on the drip, and if she has more seizures, they will give her a higher dose. The five-year-old will need to be intubated, which is like putting her in a medically induced coma, if they give her a much larger dose.

Despite everything, Grace is holding steady.

“Two steps forward and three steps back, it feels like,” Park wrote. “Life keeps knocking her down, but goddamn is Grace stubborn as hell.” Even Park’s shocked at how Grace’s body keeps fighting against all the troubles. “Everything is against the grain, but damn, she’s a fighter.”

Grace got pneumonia on New Year’s Eve 2025, which was bad for a child with refractory epilepsy and a weak immune system. Back then, when Jane Park posted on her story, her daughter was wearing a BiPAP mask to force air into her lungs by January 2nd. She had thrown up the night before while wearing it, which created a worrisome situation in which fluid had gotten into her airways. An X-ray showed that the infection had spread.

Moreover, she also shared that Grace hadn’t gotten formula in the past 9 days. Her body was using up all the extra energy it had left. The medical team put in a PICC line so that IV fluids, medications, and food could go straight into her bloodstream. Park knew that a PICC line infection could mean “the worst of the worst.”

Grace has a history of seizures. She had her first seizure in July 2021 while she was at the Volunteers of America Classic in Dallas. She was ten months old. What seemed like a simple virus turned into a disaster. Doctors informed that she had refractory epilepsy and permanent brain damage that would never get better.

Over the next few years, Grace’s seizures got worse and worse, both in number and severity. By October 2025, a very bad seizure at school and unedited Instagram posts made it clear how bad things had gotten. Grace had a big seizure in the backseat of their car on November 20, 2025. This made doctors increase her medication and think about doing a stereo EEG to look into surgical options. And since then, her health has only gotten worse.

Throughout this, Jane Park has shown resilience.

A mother’s gratitude in the hardest moments

At the end of 2025, Park thanked everyone in the ICU on New Year’s Eve, even though it was a mess. She said that being with her daughter on New Year’s Eve was “the thing I feel most thankful for.” Gratitude has become a thread through fear.

Park’s birthday tribute on September 5, 2025, showed how deeply their feelings ran throughout their journey. Park talked about five years of “defying the odds,” from holding Grace as a baby on life support to hearing her laugh again 73 days later. Her words praised strength, bravery, and love that rise above bad news about medical care.

Jane Park wrote a quiet poem about love and survival in the spring of 2025. She said that “some days are hard”, but others are beautiful, and most are a mix of the two. The poem reminded people that even when they’re tired and struggling, being there, holding on, and seeing small things are very important.

Mother and daughter have stayed strong through every crisis, from seizure storms to breathing machine issues. Park has learned patience, resilience, and unconditional love from Grace’s journey. The story is still about a family that fights all the time, cherishes moments, and never lets fear get in the way of hope.