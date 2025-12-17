$223B Giant Signs Huge Deal With Scottie Scheffler Ahead of 2026 PGA Tour Season

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, who claimed his fourth consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year award just hours ago, has added a new milestone ahead of the 2026 season. And no, it’s not another award! The 29-year-old Texan, after winning numerous tournaments in 2025 and becoming golf’s most consistent player, has inked yet another partnership.

That new deal? It’s with Huntington National Bank, a large regional bank based in Columbus, Ohio, with $223 billion in assets. The organization, which has been around since 1866, has made Scheffler its main golf ambassador. This is a big step forward in its sports marketing efforts. Well, both have been working together since 2018, when Scheffler initially teamed with Veritex Community Bank in Texas.

However, at that time, Veritex was his second corporate sponsor as he was still making his way up the professional ladder. Veritex, also known as the Golf Bank of Texas and led by C. Malcolm Holland III, helped him go from being a promising amateur to a major champion. So, when Huntington bought Veritex, it didn’t just get accounts; it also gained a connection with golf’s biggest star. However, the financial details of the deal haven’t been disclosed yet.

Malcolm Holland, now chairman of Texas for Huntington, emphasized the depth of this connection. “We’ve grown with Scottie Scheffler, and like all of our relationships, the foundational value is trust,” he said. “It’s meaningful that the best athlete at his profession, in the world, shares a belief in Huntington’s values and will continue his journey with us.”

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his tee shot on hole 17 during the final round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 24, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082469325

Holland noted that Scheffler represents character and integrity in their sport, qualities that align with the bank’s approach to business.

So, what makes this deal different from others? Huntington will continue supporting philanthropic groups important to Scheffler. And those groups will include Behind Every Door and the College Golf Fellowship, which he has championed throughout his career.

Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking at Huntington, highlighted how the partnership reflects their broader philosophy. “With values that shine on and off the course, Scottie reflects the same people-first spirit that guides how we serve our customers, communities, and each other,” Standridge explained.

Huntington’s logo will be on Scottie Scheffler’s golf bag, under his name. This way, the bank will be visible at every tournament the world number one plays in.

Vijay Konduru, Huntington’s chief marketing officer, reflected on the parallels between banking and golf. He said, “At Huntington, we see money as a craft. Just like golf, it requires skill, focus, and the right team.”

In the next few months, the bank will name more golf ambassadors. This is in addition to Veritex’s earlier promises to fund Texas golf programs, such as the Byron Nelson Junior Championship.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240413PA112

The 2025 action doesn’t stop with traditional tournaments and million-dollar deals, though. The 19-time PGA Tour winner is taking center stage in a new format designed for primetime audiences.

Scottie Scheffler’s leadership at the center of the Optum Golf Channel Games

Scottie Scheffler will lead his four-man squad at the 2025 Optum Golf Channel Games. This new primetime golf tournament incorporates timed and skills-based tasks. The world’s top two golfers will captain the December 17 event at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. Scheffler’s Americans will play Rory McIlroy’s internationals. The format comprises fast-paced head-to-head challenges such as driving, short-game accuracy, a 14-club challenge, and team relays.

Scheffler’s team includes Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, PGA Tour champion Sam Burns, and rising star Luke Clanton. Meanwhile, McIlroy’s team will include veterans Luke Donald and Shane Lowry, as well as DP World Tour winner Haotong Li. This makes for a balanced yet tough fight between the two captains.

Unlike stroke-play contests, the Optum Golf Channel Games feature a fast-paced sequence of challenges that test basic skills under time and strategic pressure. Organizers said this format will illustrate how diverse and entertaining the players are, which will appeal to a large audience on Golf Channel and USA Network.

As the Optum Games leader, he’s enjoying a tremendous year in golf, with six PGA Tour event wins, increased visibility, and strong play.