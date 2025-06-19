$2.1M Golf Giant That Offended Augusta National Staunchly Defended by LPGA’s Minjee Lee

Jason Day has been a regular at Augusta National since 2011, typically not drawing attention for his outfits—until 2024. When he arrived for the second round of the Masters alongside Tiger Woods, he wore loose blue trousers and a vibrant sweater vest with “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” boldly displayed. In 2025, Day planned to debut another outfit for his partnership with Malbon at the Masters, but officials took pre-emptive action before the tournament began on Thursday. Despite the backlash against the brand and Day, Minjee Lee showed support for her sponsor.

Currently active for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2x major champion Minjee Lee first partnered with Malbon Golf early this year. Following this announcement, she joined hands with Malbon for “Common Ground,” a campaign featuring Minjee Lee and others to promote inclusivity and accessibility in golf. It highlights that on the golf course, differences diminish, and the shared experience of playing brings people together.

Talking about the same, Lee said at Fields Ranch East, “I think golf includes everybody, you know, so it’s so inclusive and doesn’t matter who you are. You can be any ethnicity, any age. It includes everybody, and it has a strong sense of community.” Established in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the $2.1M worth Malbon Golf actively unites players from diverse backgrounds and age groups to celebrate the sport of golf.

Minjee Lee added, “I think it’s just really special for me to be a part of that kind of movement. Obviously, Malbon has, you know, has stepped up and done so many things for the community, and trying to involve everybody and not just make it about golfers. So I think that’s really cool to be a part of.” And Minjee Lee isn’t wrong about that.

In November 2024, Malbon Golf teamed up with Michelob ULTRA for the inaugural Complex Pro-Am, held at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14. This event brought together prominent figures from music, sports, and entertainment with top professional golfers for an 18-hole tournament where teams competed for the Michelob ULTRA Pro-Am cup. During the event, Michelob ULTRA launched an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with Malbon, further emphasizing the brand’s commitment to celebrating the evolving culture of golf.

Minjee Lee seems proud of her sponsors. While we await her outfit for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she wore Malbon at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, sporting a soft yellow polo and black trousers at Erin Hills. But, hey, her sponsor shows similar strong feelings (and support) for Minjee Lee.

Malbon Golf has nothing but praise for “killer” Minjee Lee

In January, Malbon Golf, a lifestyle brand committed to enhancing diversity and inclusivity in the golf industry, welcomed two-time major champion Minjee Lee as its newest ambassador. This move not only added Lee to a prestigious roster that includes Charley Hull, Jason Day, and Jesper Parnevik but also reinforced Malbon’s reputation for catering to dynamic performers. During a March interview on The Par 3 Podcast, co-founder Stephen Malbon expressed his admiration for Lee, highlighting her exceptional talent and competitive spirit. He remarked, “Those girls can really play—they’re special, bro. It’s incredible,” emphasizing the raw and rising female talent in the sport.

Malbon’s insights into Lee’s character revealed her unique ability to balance relaxation with intense focus. He noted, “She’s really down-to-earth and chill, but at the same time, you can tell she’s a gamer. Like, just a killer out there.” This duality was evident in her practice habits; Malbon recounted how he had witnessed her frustration after a tough round, particularly at the Evian Championship, where she had previously won.

He shared, “I’ve seen her play bad and then go to the putting green and putt for like two hours by herself, not saying a word. Just like, ‘Don’t look at me’ angry,” illustrating her fierce dedication. Malbon’s admiration culminated in a light-hearted moment as he recalled her brother’s nickname for her, “Dr. Chipinski,” celebrating her remarkable chipping skills during a recent tournament. What do you think of the brand now?