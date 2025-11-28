Two NYC Troopers at Risk of Losing Jobs Over Alleged Ryder Cup Incident Involving Family

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage drew massive crowds, high-profile guests, and, of course, the POTUS himself. Fans flocked to see their favorite stars compete. Now, imagine if security misused their power in this scenario. Unbelievable, right? Not quite.

Two months later, the jobs of First Deputy Superintendent Christopher West and Colonel Darren Pitkin are at risk as they allegedly used their access to Bethpage Black to sneak family members into the event. The New York Police Department has a strong policy that prohibits officers from accepting free meals or allowing friends or family into an event where they are assigned security duties.

When the incident came to light, State Police Superintendent Steven James ordered an immediate investigation and requested the resignation of both officers. “Last week, we learned that members of our executive staff may have used work credentials supplied by the PGA, or possibly other free passes, to improperly gain admission to the Ryder Cup tournament on Long Island for themselves and in some cases, family members,” James said.

The two officers arrived at the event with James. They clicked some pictures with Rory McIlroy, and James left for Albany. When James returned, West and Pitkin let their family members in. The State Police leadership has taken a firm stance, demanding accountability by requiring the implicated officers to resign. However, they also have an option to retire voluntarily.

News has even reached Governor Kathy Hochul. Her representative issued an official statement that James had informed Hochul of the situation at the Ryder Cup. Hochul fully supports the superintendent’s decision and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct.

Law enforcement is tasked with upholding the law. Therefore, Hochul believes they should be held to the highest standards, and the governor has advised handing over the investigation to the NYS Inspector General. The aim is to have an independent third party investigate to mitigate any potential bias or conflict.

It is not just West and Pitkin facing scrutiny. While on sick leave, an NYPD cop appeared at the event and told others he was part of the security force.

NYPD cop on sick leave snuck into Ryder Cup

NYPD Detective Melvin Eng was on sick leave during the 2025 Ryder Cup. He is a member of the Financial Crimes Task Force and president of the NYPD Asian Jade Society. Eng allegedly sneaked into the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, while on sick leave, leading to his suspension without pay.

Eng arrived on Friday, September 26, the day President Trump attended with his granddaughter Kai, dressed in full tactical gear. It included a ballistic vest and holstered firearms, claiming to be part of Trump’s federal security detail. This allowed him past Secret Service, State Police, and TSA-level checkpoints despite his medical leave status. Witnesses spotted him again near the players’ parking lot on Sunday, September 28, and possibly on Saturday. State Police confirmed no affiliation with official security operations after he offered inconsistent explanations.

Eng’s ruse unraveled when he dropped a gun magazine in front of State Troopers. This prompted scrutiny and ejection from the venue. NYPD was notified, which led to his Monday suspension and administrative charges for theft of services. Sources expressed outrage, noting it as free entry via deception during a high-security event with snipers, drones, and bomb-sniffing dogs.