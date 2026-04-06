$2.5B Sponsor Jumps to Patrick Reed’s Rescue After LIV Golf Exit Left Him in Awkward Spot

A couple of months ago, Patrick Reed decided to part ways with LIV Golf. The move created a slight problem with his apparel. As he got ready to line up at the 2026 Masters Tournament, he found himself a new front-of-the-hat sponsor.

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Ahead of one of the greatest weeks of the year in Augusta, Reed shared a few pictures of himself, sporting a new cap and posing with an aircraft. His new sponsor is the $2.5B aviation brand, VistaJet.

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“As a professional golfer who has played on four tours in my career, I have been fortunate to travel and see the world playing the sport I love—testing my game in some of the harshest conditions and most beautiful places.”

“VistaJet is the most incredible private aviation company I have had the pleasure to fly with. The experience on board helps us relax, enjoy ourselves, and ensure that, when we land, I’m totally focused on golf,” Reed wrote.

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In the past couple of years, we have been seeing Reed with his 4Aces cap at both on- and off-course events. But after his exit from the Saudi-backed league, things changed drastically. During his appearance at Royal GC in January 2026, he wore a jet black Moncler baseball cap. But it was unclear at the time if he partnered with the Italian company.

As far as his other apparel is concerned, we can clearly see Under Armour’s branding on his polo. He even sported the brand as he won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

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The Masters remains one of the most-watched events in the sport, offering unmatched global exposure. For both Reed and VistaJet, the partnership arrives at an ideal moment. As a former champion at Augusta National (2018 Masters Tournament), Reed can amplify the visibility for both him and the sponsor.

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Additionally, VistaJet and XO clients, likely including Patrick Reed, will get to stay at the Vista House during the Masters Tournament. Highlighting that move, Matteo Atti, the CMO of Vista, said, “It is both a social hub and an extension of the premium service we deliver in the air, on the ground, and around the world.”

But it makes many wonder about Reed’s history with brand partnerships.

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Which brands have supported Patrick Reed in the past?

During his early rise on the PGA Tour (2013-2017), Reed partnered with Callaway and then transitioned to wearing Nike apparel on the course. His victory at the Masters Tournament in 2018 further strengthened his stance with Nike. Golf Channel estimated that the win apparently paid him somewhere around $12–$15M from corporate appearances, speaking fees, and endorsements.

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For a short while around 2021, soon after his exit from Nike, Reed joined forces with G/Fore and Castore. That’s the brand he sported at the 2021 Masters. Later in 2022, he moved to LIV Golf and wore his team 4Aces’ logo on his clothing.

Now, in the VistaJet partnership lineup, Reed can be expected to push his cumulative earnings.