$2.4B Giant Comes to Dustin Johnson’s Rescue After Adidas Dropped Him Over LIV Golf Ties

The partnership is set to kick in for the 2026 LIV Golf season.

January has historically been a landmark month for Johnson and the 4Aces.

Just as LIV Golf was drowning after Brooks Koepka’s exit, a billion-dollar sportswear giant quietly stepped in with a splashy vote of confidence for Dustin Johnson and Co. Let’s just say, 4aces will be rocking new looks when the new season kicks off.

NUCLR GOLF shared that, as per Josh Carpenter, LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson & his 4Aces team have reportedly inked a brand deal with Under Armour that will see the team outfitted in the company’s apparel this season.

This latest collaboration replaces 4aces’ old gear from Extracurricular, founded by former TravisMathew CEO Chris Rosaasen. The team is now switching to the $2.36 billion company that also signed famous stars like Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, flag football icon Diana Flores, and pop icon Tini Stoessel recently. Under Armour also signed Danish golfer Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen to its golf roster for 2025.

Within the broader landscape of league signings, Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC team stand out with this deal. Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team recently partnered with Reebok. Whereas Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII team are signed with Greyson. Not to forget, Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers have partnered with Primo Golf.

It is Johnson’s first major apparel endorsement deal since his 15-year association with Adidas came to an end in 2023. That split came after Johnson won LIV Golf’s inaugural individual championship and led his 4Aces GC to a team title. Around the same time, the sports giant also cut ties with 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia due to his move to LIV Golf.

As it seems, January is a lucky month for Johnson and his team. He signed two big deals with brands called JAXXON and SANTO STUDIO last January. JAXXON became the official men’s jewelry partner for the entire team to wear on the course. SANTO STUDIO became the official luggage partner to help the players travel in style.

Then, back in July, the team also partnered with a private aviation company called FlyHouse. This deal meant very fast and luxurious air travel for all the members of the team. The famous hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who is also Johnson’s father-in-law and the first global brand ambassador for FlyHouse, helped secure this deal.

And well, this positive energy off the course also shows up on the leaderboards.

The 4Aces’ dominance in the Saudi-backed league

4Aces GC is one of the most dominant and successful teams in the LIV Golf League, particularly in its early seasons. They were the inaugural Team Champions in 2022 and have consistently been a top contender, though recent seasons (2024 and 2025) have seen a drop in performance.

Despite some trophy drought in recent seasons, they were the only team to have all four players finish in the ‘Lock Zone.’ This means every player was in the top 24 of the individual standings last year. They also achieved five podium finishes last season. The team captain, Dustin Johnson, himself showed a great comeback by finishing third at the last event of the season in Indianapolis, in a comparatively quiet season.

And the 4Aces GC team is not just adding new partners; they are also changing their winning roster. Dustin Johnson recently extended his own contract in late October 2025 to stay as the leader of the Aces. They are now welcoming a new member to replace the departing Harold Varner III. Varner is moving to the Smash GC team to fill the spot left by Brooks Koepka.

The new player joining the team is a Belgian star named Thomas Detry. Detry is currently ranked number 57 in the OWGR and recently won the 2025 WM Phoenix Open by seven strokes in Arizona to become the first player from Belgium to ever win on the PGA Tour. Joining the Aces allows Detry to play with his close friend and countryman Thomas Pieters. They were teammates in college and even won a World Cup together for their home country back in 2018.