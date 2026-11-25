Golf has a cruel rule. Even if a player swings and misses the ball, the stroke still counts. Hale Irwin learned that the hard way at Royal Birkdale in 1983. A tiny missed putt on the 14th hole cost him a chance to win The Open against Tom Watson. But Irwin was not the first golfer to suffer such a painful moment. Fifty years earlier, another American had made a similar mistake at The Open. His name was Leo Diegel.

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To understand how costly that moment was, it helps to know the golfer behind it. Gene Sarazen, who finished tied for third with Diegel at the 1933 Open at St Andrews, once described his dedication to golf with four simple words: “It was his religion.”

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By the summer of 1933, Diegel was already one of the biggest names in golf. Between 1920 and 1934, he won 30 PGA Tour events, including two PGA Championships. He also finished in the top four at seven U.S. Opens and Open Championships, but never managed to win either title.

Diegel was also known for constantly trying to improve his game. Short putts often troubled him, so he came up with an unusual putting style in 1924. He bent forward, kept his wrists stiff and pointed his elbows outward. The technique became known as “Diegeling.”

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He even slowed down his walking pace to stop himself from rushing his shots. At one point, he went through psychoanalysis to deal with his nerves.

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His unusual putting style helped him win tournaments, but it could not completely solve his problems under pressure. The Open’s official history even described him as a nervous finisher.

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On Friday, July 7, 1933, Diegel arrived at the final round of the 68th Open Championship at St Andrews with rounds of 75, 70 and 71. He was among five players sharing the lead.

Meanwhile, fellow American Denny Shute was making his Open debut. He started the day three shots behind but produced a strong comeback to join Craig Wood at the top of the leaderboard.

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Both Shute and Wood finished with a total of 292. Diegel needed a four on the final hole to join them in a playoff. According to the R&A, he rolled his long approach putt close to the hole.

What should have been a simple finish was about to become one of the most painful moments of his career.

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The Stroke That Never Touched the Ball at Open

What should have been the easiest putt of the day became one of the most painful moments in golf history.

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Diegel had rolled his approach to within a couple of feet of the hole. He needed just one putt to save par. But when he stepped up to take it, he missed the ball completely. Golf writer Bernard Darwin later described the miss as being “by the widest possible margin.”

While accounts of the exact nature of Diegel’s miss vary, the outcome was clear: he finished one stroke out of the playoff

Golf Digest noted that later accounts questioned whether Diegel had actually missed the ball or how long the putt was. Estimates ranged from three feet to almost a tap-in. The World Golf Hall of Fame gives a simpler account: Diegel three-putted the 18th and missed the playoff by one stroke.

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He finished with a 77 and a total of 293, tying for third with Sarazen and Syd Easterbrook. Sarazen had also lost valuable strokes after making a six at the short 11th. Henry Cotton finished tied for seventh, one year before winning the championship.

For Diegel, the disappointment was even harder to take. It was his third top-three finish at The Open in three appearances. He never played in the championship again. His final hole became the last time he competed for the Claret Jug.

The playoff, meanwhile, turned into a much calmer affair. Shute defeated Wood by five strokes, winning 149-154 over 36 holes. He also made history with four identical rounds of 73, a record that still makes his championship victory unusual.

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Shute went on to win two PGA Championships. Wood, however, had a much longer wait for his major victories. He lost playoffs in all four majors, a record matched only by Greg Norman, before finally winning the Masters and U.S. Open in 1941.

But Diegel was not the last golfer to suffer such a painful miss.

Fifty years later, another major championship was decided by a moment on the green.

At the 1983 U.S. Open, Hale Irwin was six under for the tournament when he reached the 14th hole. His 12-foot birdie putt missed the cup. He then stepped forward to tap in the return, which was barely two inches away. But his putter passed over the ball without making contact.

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It was a costly mistake. Irwin finished with a 67, one shot behind Tom Watson. As Watson prepared to finish the tournament, Irwin could only watch and hope for a mistake.

“Now I’ve got to see Watson two-putt this thing and make me cry,” he said.

Looking back at the moment, Irwin later admitted, “It’s the costliest mistake of my life, but it’s history now.”

The miss stayed with him. Even when The Open returned to Royal Birkdale that July, Irwin’s famous whiff remained part of the course’s history.

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But there is an important difference between these two moments. Irwin’s miss is often remembered as one of golf’s most famous blunders. Yet Diegel had suffered a similar fate half a century earlier, on the 72nd hole of The Open at St Andrews.

The details of Diegel’s miss may never be completely clear. But the result is clear: One small mistake cost him a chance to fight for the championship.

In golf, a player can spend years building towards one great moment. Sometimes, all it takes is a single missed stroke to take it away.