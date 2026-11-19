Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw fought back tears at Austin City Hall as he delivered an urgent plea to save the historic public course where he learned to play golf. In a video of the testimony shared by GOLF.com on X, the World Golf Hall of Famer urged city leaders to protect Lions Municipal Golf Course, known locally as Muny, before rapid urban development erases it forever.

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Addressing the mayor and council members as co-chair of the Save Muny Conservancy, Crenshaw framed the 102-year-old layout as an irreplaceable public sanctuary that shapes the health and character of the city.

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“Muni is far more than a golf course,” Crenshaw said during his remarks at City Hall. “For 100 years, it has been a public green space and a quiet respite in a city that is growing and changing around it. It gives people room to slow down, enjoy the outdoors, and spend time together. Places like this matter to the health and character of a city, and once they’re lost, they’re difficult to replace.”

Crenshaw grew up near the West Austin course and, as a teenager, famously bought his Wilson 8802 putter from the Muny pro shop for $15, later using that exact club to win both of his Masters titles in 1984 and 1995. During his emotional address, he credited public golf with teaching young players patience, honesty, respect, and perseverance, noting that Muny helped mold his own character and launch his PGA Tour career.

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“I urge you to save Muni for Austin’s green space and for the people who cherish it today and, more importantly, for the next generation who deserve the chance to make their own memories there,” Crenshaw added, thanking Mayor Kirk Watson and the University of Texas for bringing a preservation plan forward.

That proposed deal would transfer ownership of the 141-acre property from the University of Texas to the City of Austin and end more than 50 years of uncertainty over its survival. Backing the transfer is an undisclosed financial gift from an anonymous donor that is strictly contingent on keeping all 18 holes intact for public play. In exchange, the city would modify certain rights-of-way and amend the 1989 Brackenridge Development Agreement to give the university a clearer path to redevelop surrounding land for housing, retail, and academic facilities.

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Beyond its deep connection to Crenshaw, Lions Municipal holds major civil rights significance in American sports history. Opened in 1924, it became the first public golf course in the American South to desegregate in 1950, earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. Today, the facility hosts over 75,000 rounds of golf annually while protecting heritage oak and pecan trees over a vital water recharge zone.

Following a November 19 staff presentation, the Austin City Council will hold its final vote on the preservation deal on December 3, 2026, with further planning extending into spring 2027. If the council approves the agreement, Crenshaw and his design partner Bill Coore plan to lead a pro bono architectural restoration of the course through their firm, Coore & Crenshaw. The conservancy also plans to construct an on-site educational center honoring the local civil rights pioneers who peacefully integrated the course in 1950.