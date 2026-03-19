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2X-PGA Tour Pro ‘Proud’ to Announce Major Scholarship Set to Support Next Generation of Golfers

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 19, 2026 | 4:18 PM EDT

HomeGolf

2X-PGA Tour Pro ‘Proud’ to Announce Major Scholarship Set to Support Next Generation of Golfers

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 19, 2026 | 4:18 PM EDT

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Cameron Young is riding one of the most defining stretches of his career. His win at the 2026 Players Championship not only helped him claim $4.5 million in prize money but also broke several records. It was all because of the skills and the work ethic he follows. A week after the triumph at TPC Sawgrass, the American professional announced the Cameron Young Family Men’s Golf Scholarship to give back to the community from which he had learned all of it.

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“Having the Deacs behind me always means a lot. It keeps me connected to Wake Forest and reminds me of an important part of my journey, no matter where I’m playing,” Cameron Young said when announcing the scholarship.

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“Wake Forest gave me an unbelievable foundation, not just in golf but in life. The coaches, the teammates, the expectations here, all of it has helped shape who I am. This scholarship is really about giving others the same opportunity I had. I’m proud to stay connected and support Wake Forest Golf.”

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The Cameron Young Family Men’s Golf Scholarship is an endowed scholarship within Wake Forest Athletics, established by the PGA Tour pro and his wife, Kelsey. It is specifically for the men’s golf program. The aim is to provide meaningful, long-term support for future student‑athletes to thrive and develop both on and off the course.

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Young is a standout competitor from Wake Forest University. During his collegiate golf career as a Demon Deacon, he won five college events. Besides that, he holds 3 All-ACC honors.

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After turning professional in 2019, Young has also made his mark on the highest stage of competitive golf. He is coming off a fresh victory at the Players Championship, which was his 2nd title on the tour after the 2025 Wyndham Championship win. However, despite the win there, there’s something else that is making Young go viral.

Cameron Young’s viral no-reaction moment

Winning the Players Championship would spark excitement and immense joy in any golfer. Yet, the 2x PGA Tour winner didn’t even have a wide smile on his face when he made the final putt on the 18th on Sunday to win the event. It was a brief exhale and a quiet walk to tap in. There were no fist pumps, big smiles, or obvious elation. This sparked fan confusion, which even led to a question about the same at the presser after his win.

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“Generally, you’re not going to get a ton out of me, but it doesn’t mean that I’m not very, very happy to be sitting here with this,” Cameron Young replied.

Despite his viral no-reaction moment, the American professional revealed that he was very happy from within. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed he was also all tensed up.

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After the birdie on the 17th, he felt that the game was on. But when he arrived on the 18th, he started getting nervous, so much so that his hands had also started to shake. However, he could make the final putt and finish the hole at par to beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

Even in that moment, Cameron Young’s quiet composure revealed the same mindset that has defined his rise. That same grounded approach now extends beyond the course through his scholarship.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Shreya Singh

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