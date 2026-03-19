2X-PGA Tour Pro ‘Proud’ to Announce Major Scholarship Set to Support Next Generation of Golfers

Cameron Young is riding one of the most defining stretches of his career. His win at the 2026 Players Championship not only helped him claim $4.5 million in prize money but also broke several records. It was all because of the skills and the work ethic he follows. A week after the triumph at TPC Sawgrass, the American professional announced the Cameron Young Family Men’s Golf Scholarship to give back to the community from which he had learned all of it.

“Having the Deacs behind me always means a lot. It keeps me connected to Wake Forest and reminds me of an important part of my journey, no matter where I’m playing,” Cameron Young said when announcing the scholarship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Wake Forest gave me an unbelievable foundation, not just in golf but in life. The coaches, the teammates, the expectations here, all of it has helped shape who I am. This scholarship is really about giving others the same opportunity I had. I’m proud to stay connected and support Wake Forest Golf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 15: Cameron Young of the United States with the trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 15 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260315052649

The Cameron Young Family Men’s Golf Scholarship is an endowed scholarship within Wake Forest Athletics, established by the PGA Tour pro and his wife, Kelsey. It is specifically for the men’s golf program. The aim is to provide meaningful, long-term support for future student‑athletes to thrive and develop both on and off the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young is a standout competitor from Wake Forest University. During his collegiate golf career as a Demon Deacon, he won five college events. Besides that, he holds 3 All-ACC honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

After turning professional in 2019, Young has also made his mark on the highest stage of competitive golf. He is coming off a fresh victory at the Players Championship, which was his 2nd title on the tour after the 2025 Wyndham Championship win. However, despite the win there, there’s something else that is making Young go viral.

Cameron Young’s viral no-reaction moment

Winning the Players Championship would spark excitement and immense joy in any golfer. Yet, the 2x PGA Tour winner didn’t even have a wide smile on his face when he made the final putt on the 18th on Sunday to win the event. It was a brief exhale and a quiet walk to tap in. There were no fist pumps, big smiles, or obvious elation. This sparked fan confusion, which even led to a question about the same at the presser after his win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Generally, you’re not going to get a ton out of me, but it doesn’t mean that I’m not very, very happy to be sitting here with this,” Cameron Young replied.

Despite his viral no-reaction moment, the American professional revealed that he was very happy from within. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed he was also all tensed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the birdie on the 17th, he felt that the game was on. But when he arrived on the 18th, he started getting nervous, so much so that his hands had also started to shake. However, he could make the final putt and finish the hole at par to beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

Even in that moment, Cameron Young’s quiet composure revealed the same mindset that has defined his rise. That same grounded approach now extends beyond the course through his scholarship.