Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed both left LIV Golf with the same goal in mind. They planned a return to the PGA Tour. However, their journeys back to American golf could hardly have been more different. While Koepka secured a direct route through a special PGA Tour program, Reed spent an entire season competing across Europe to earn his membership through results.

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That difference is at the center of Koepka’s explanation for why he never considered following Reed’s path on the DP World Tour. His decision was less about turning his back on European golf and more about recognizing that the two players were in very different positions when they left LIV.

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“Well, we were in two very different boats. P. Reed’s contract had ended, and I left with a year left on my contract, so we were in two completely different situations,” Brooks Koepka told The Golfing Gazette at a press conference ahead of this week’s Skins Game. “When I was released from mine, my first contact was a tour. I know I started in Europe, but that was my first contact, and yeah, things just kind of escalated from there. And yeah, I guess if things had gone differently, yeah, maybe would’ve been an option, but my first thing was to get back on the PGA Tour where I wanted to be.”

Koepka’s departure from LIV Golf on December 23, 2025, came after four seasons with the Saudi-backed league. The separation was described as mutual and amicable.

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Family was the primary reason behind the decision. Both Koepka and LIV publicly acknowledged that the golfer wanted to spend more time at home and prioritize his family.

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His next move became clearer in January 2026, when the PGA Tour introduced its one-time Returning Member Program. The initiative offered a special route for former members who had spent at least two years away from the Tour and won a major championship or The Players Championship between 2022 and 2025.

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Koepka met those requirements by winning the 2023 PGA Championship. He subsequently became the only eligible player to use the program for the 2026 season.

The arrangement allowed him to return without spending a season rebuilding his playing status through another circuit. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith, also prominent former PGA Tour members playing on LIV, did not take the same opportunity and remained with the league that season.

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For Koepka, this presented a considerably more straightforward option than committing to a full European schedule. He could return to familiar surroundings, compete on American soil, and avoid the extra travel of a season on the DP World Tour.

However, Patrick Reed’s situation was considerably different. Although he also left LIV Golf ahead of the 2026 season, he did not meet the eligibility requirements for the Returning Member Program.

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Consequently, the DP World Tour became his clearest opportunity to regain PGA Tour membership.

Rather than wait for another opportunity, Reed committed to a full European campaign and targeted one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available to eligible players through the Race to Dubai standings.

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The challenge was significant. A full DP World Tour schedule meant frequent international travel, long flights, changing time zones, and the physical demands of competing across different continents.

Reed openly acknowledged the difficulty of the assignment, describing the season as a “grind.” He pointed to nine- to 12-hour flights, jet lag, and the mental and physical toll of constantly moving between tournaments.

However, he approached the challenge with a clear objective. As Reed explained, it was a one-year opportunity to prove himself again.

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“Go out there, and you have to get it done.”

That approach eventually paid off. Reed won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters during the 2026 season. His strong results secured him a place among the 10 eligible players who earned PGA Tour cards through the final Race to Dubai standings.

He finished fourth in the overall Race to Dubai rankings, behind Rory McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra, and Tyrrell Hatton. He can now return to the PGA Tour in 2027 with full exemption status.

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On the other hand, Brooks Koepka’s 2026 season on the PGA Tour was challenging. Of his 17 starts, he missed the cut or withdrew in six. Of the remaining 11, he made the top 10 only twice, and only once during the regular season.

Koepka took the faster route home. Reed chose the longer one and proved himself along the way. The real question now is whether Koepka can turn his restored PGA Tour status into the kind of competitive success that once made him one of golf’s most feared players.