2x PGA Tour Champ Admits Difficult Truth as Golf Career Takes a Drastic Turn: ‘I Have to Work’

The fairways once defined the career for this PGA Tour star. But now the greens are no longer the primary stage that American golfer Matt Every prefers. The two-time champion at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and former PGA Tour winner has decided to hang up his clubs. However, he is not yet bidding farewell to the sport. He is now ready to embrace a different chapter by picking up the microphone.

“I do enjoy it, and I miss playing it, for sure. But I have to work. I’ve got to do something else in my life. I don’t want to completely leave the game. I like doing what I’m doing now; it keeps me around it,” said the 42-year-old star.

Every further added, “I don’t like going to play golf and not know where the ball is going. That might be part of the reason I still play a little, just to keep myself honest. To get where I got, I had to be pretty selfish. It’s not my turn anymore, it’s my kids’ turn.”

The recent years have seen Every battling inconsistency and fading results. He thus quietly shifted his focus from chasing cuts to building a career as an analyst of the sport. Furthermore, he hasn’t played a competitive round on the PGA Tour since 2023. The grind of life on tour is no longer the priority for him as it once was. Instead, he’s pouring his energy into a growing role in golf media.

Agreeing to how he is mentally detached from being a competitor in the greens, he said, “I mean this, I’m really excited about the TV stuff. I know it can be political in this industry, but I know, overall, talent wins in the long run, and I feel good about that.”

At the moment, Matt Every is serving the position of being the co-host on The Drop. Alongside that, he was also a part of the PGA Tour Live Betcast coverage on ESPN+. He is navigating what he would like to refer to as a second career in the sport. He believes that with his talent as an analyst and media personality, he is already in the game and is grabbing the momentum with ease.

While Every has now decided to keep away from his clubs, he did have some wild moments during his playing days.

Matt Every shares hilarious story of deliberately hitting the ball out of bounds

It is a known fact that the US professional golfer missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. But what was a surprising revelation was the fact that Every had hit the ball out of bounds purposefully on one occasion. Speaking with Drew Stolz and Colt Knost on the GOLF Subpar Podcast, Every narrated a weird tale.

He pointed out how the distance was quite substantial from the sixth green to the par-5 seventh tee. Thus, instead of caddying along, Derek Mason decided to hand Every his club and wait as a forecaddy. This was something that he did not like. Thus, in order to pull a prank on his caddie, Every hit the ball out of bounds!

“We’re walking back and I’m playing with Brian Stuard and I think [Jason] Kokrak might have been the other guy. I go, ‘That piece of crap forecaddying up there.’ And Stuard’s guy goes, ‘I bet you won’t hit it out of bounds on purpose.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I will. Which way do you want it right or left?’ So I went right,” said the 42-year-old.

He further added, “The bet was that he had to come back and hand me the ball. He could’t toss it. It was so hot. He starts coming up the hill, and I’m not looking at him. He hands me the ball, and they all start laughing. The rest is history.”

So why would Every take such an irrational step when his game would have been impacted negatively by the shot? Well, he had it figured out long before. Having played badly, there was no way he could make the cut. According to the golfer, even an eagle, a birdie, would not have saved him. And so, he decided to get mischievous with his caddie!