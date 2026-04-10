2x PGA Tour Champ Flips the Bird in Foul-Mouthed Meltdown During Masters Round

Robert MacIntyre arrived at Masters as one of the favorites. He had finished tied for second at the Valero Texas Open and tied for fourth at The Players Championship and was ranked ninth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee going into the week. But on Thursday at the 15th hole, none of that seemed to matter. The hot mic picked up something unusual, and the cameras stayed focused on a moment that Augusta rarely sees.

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Playing alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the second-to-last group, MacIntyre’s round unraveled for everyone to see. At the 12th tee, commentator Perry “Chip” Maxwell pointed out the first “Jesus F***” he had ever heard during a live Masters broadcast. MacIntyre slammed his club soon after.

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Then on the 15th hole, a par-5 that saw three quadruple bogeys that day, a Masters first since 1998, MacIntyre hit into the water twice. While standing on the 15th tee with the cameras rolling, he flipped the bird. After the day’s play. MacIntyre now sits in the 82nd spot with 8 over on the board.

The Scot played his opening four holes in one under par, but the next five holes brought in four over, leaving him under pressure. From there, things got steady, making five-straight pars to begin his back nine, but clearly, his patience was beginning to wear thin.

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For the 2x Tour winner, such on-air frustration is becoming a pattern. At the Valero Texas Open a few weeks earlier, a poor pitch shot led to an audible “That is f*ing she” on the Sky Sports broadcast. Fellow Scot and commentator Andrew Coltart, holding back laughter, told viewers it meant “not very good.”

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Augusta’s approach to conduct is stricter than anywhere else on the Tour. Reports on the club’s enforcement history show that credentials have been revoked for answering a phone, and patrons have been removed for moving a chair. The rules are enforced without exception, regardless of who is involved.

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MacIntyre is not the first player to let a course hear his frustration on a live feed. Tyrrell Hatton has turned the hot mic moment into an annual tradition, with fan compilations updated each season. Shane Lowry delivered a repeated “F— this place” at Oakmont during the 2025 U.S. Open, then missed the cut at plus-17.

Patrick Cantlay followed an F-bomb at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions with the now-quoted line: “Two more holes and we can get a Mai Tai.”

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Tiger Woods remains, by most accounts, the most fined player in PGA Tour history for on-course language. The difference is that none of those courses carries Augusta’s weight as a venue.

Even with that context, the online galleries did not hold back in their reaction.

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Robert MacIntyre’s Masters Outburst Draws Divided Fan Reaction

“TC, the slamming of his golf clubs is a disgrace as well. Like a baby out there, letting Scotland down here,” wrote a fan.

The calls for punishment followed immediately.

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“Ban him from tomorrow’s round,” demanded a patron.

“Maybe a potty mouth fine coming,” wrote another.

Not every voice in the thread shared the outrage. Some found a different kind of commentary in the chaos.

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“Bird watchers paradise at Augusta National today!”

“Scottish cursing is on a whole different level.”

“I like that the broadcast crew doesn’t even apologize anymore, they just let it sit.”

MacIntyre still has three rounds left to play. The optics from Thursday are harder to recover than the shots.