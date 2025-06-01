2x PGA Tour Winner Given Reality Check as He Warns Scottie Scheffler for $4M Chase

Before the final round of the Memorial Tournament, all eyes are set on the World No.1 for obvious reasons. Winner of two of his last three starts, Scottie Scheffler, is sitting atop the leaderboard after posting eight-under in the last three rounds. In the high stakes of professional golf, patience and control are two qualities that make Scheffler dominant.

But a recent winner on the PGA Tour felt that Scheffler’s dominance could be over-powered. “Obviously, Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beaten.” Warning, the #1 only to receive a reality check before the final round at the Memorial.

It’s not easy to get to Scottie Scheffler

We’re talking about Ben Griffin, who won last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That was his second victory on the tour. “My game feels really good,” he said after carding a seven-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the Memorial. Griffin also added that he was confident after his win over Scheffler. He said, hinting that he could do it again —”I beat him last week.” But a missed short putt on the final hole of the third round cost him a stroke. Hence, he slipped from being the leader to now sitting one stroke behind Scottie.

“You’re going to need everything you can get to try to fend off Scottie Scheffller on Sunday. And to start that round all square as opposed to one behind is a big deal,” Rick Gehman stated as he joined CBS Sports HQ to recap round 3 of the Memorial Tournament. The missed putt is only a true testament of how it’s not over until it’s actually over. Indeed, that is so commonly applicable in a game like golf.

Things can turn around for anyone at any point. But it also takes immense talent and experience to get back on track. “Um he does not have the ability to get things back on track as quickly as Scottie Scheffler. And that’s no knock against Ben Griffin. I mean nobody in the world can get things back on track as fast as Scheffler can. So it’ll be interesting. I love that these two are going to battle it out on Sunday,” Gehman added. But maintaining a steady pace, like Scheffler, can do Griffin good.

With a difficult track on Muirfield Village and windy conditions, Scheffler had a slow but consistent start. However, he picked up on the third day to shoot a bogey-free 68. “Around this golf course, even par, I think, today would have been a pretty solid score,” said the major champion, emphasizing that the playing conditions could batter even the world’s best. While Griffin’s first round was a testament to his skill and his current form. However, he didn’t take advantage of the lead in the next two.

“Yeah, it was an interesting round. I felt like I was starting to separate myself midway through and then kind of got to some tough holes and didn’t execute very well,” he stated post his third round. That was where he shot level par for the day, making three back-to-back bogeys in the back nine. But the 29-year-old feels that he can clean up on the final day and still have a chance at the title.

As he stated, “Tomorrow I’ve got to clean up some of those holes, make sure I stay aggressive.” Currently ranked 24th in the world, Griffin has been making waves this season with his solid top-10 finishes. Moreover, he has a chance to be on the Ryder Cup team. That will depend on his performance on the final day of the Memorial. But what will the win mean for Scottie Scheffler?