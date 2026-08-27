Tyrrell Hatton Denies LIV Golf Exit Rumors After ‘I Want to Break Free’ Stunt

Tyrrell Hatton flatly denied exit speculation on Wednesday. Last week, the LIV golfer walked onto the par-3 12th, the “party hole,” at Indianapolis to an iconic 1984 Queen track, fueling speculation that he plans to leave the league. But he cleared the air on the matter at the Husqvarna British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. Speaking to the press at The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Hatton said:

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“No, to be honest, I haven’t thought about that. I’ve got enough to worry about with playing golf for the rest of the year. I’m here this week, then Irish Open, Wentworth, Dunhill, Spanish Open, Abu Dhabi, Dubai. I’ve got a lot of golf still to play, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

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The speculation and questions about his season came after he walked out to Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free’ during LIV Golf Indianapolis. According to reports from Fried Egg Golf’s PJ Clark and Joseph La Magna (also known as ‘The Boys’), Hatton told other players in the locker room that the choice was intentional. Flushing It separately reported that sources expected him to leave LIV after this season and play a full 2027 campaign on the DP World Tour.

Yet at Wednesday’s presser, Hatton left no room for interpretation about the song. He reiterated his position on the LIV League.

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“I still have multiple years on my contract left with LIV, and I’ve got plenty of tournaments this year. So there is nothing really to focus on other than golf.”

Interestingly, Hatton joined LIV back in January 2024. His current freedom to move between tours also doesn’t guarantee long-term access. In February 2026, Hatton was one of eight LIV players who struck a deal with the DP World Tour, agreeing to pay off outstanding fines, drop pending appeals, and add additional DP World Tour events to his schedule for a conditional release. Notably, it was to keep playing on both circuits without penalty.

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To add to the trouble, the tour explicitly stated that the arrangement only applies to 2026. Reports have since suggested fines for conflicting events could return in 2027 unless Hatton strikes a new agreement with the DP World Tour. Moreover, he has persistently denied any speculation about joining the PGA Tour.

That said, for now, Hatton’s stance is that the walk-on song was just a song and contract talk is just contract talk. Whether that holds past the season is a different question.