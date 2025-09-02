Tyrrell Hatton Gets Surprise Praise Ahead of Irish Open 2025 as Popular Broadcaster Calls Him ‘Most Lovely’

Tyrrell Hatton’s career has been a rollercoaster ride of golfing highs and… well, let’s say, “passionate” moments on the course. In fact, his flair for drama has become so legendary that in 2020, a trio of golf personalities – host Josh Antmann, commentator Jamie Spence, and former Ryder Cup player David Howell – even created a tongue-in-cheek award in his honor: the “Tyrrell Hatton” award for the most epic on-course meltdown. He won it, of course.

But if you ask a certain broadcaster, such reactions to Hatton’s personality are misplaced. Wrong even. In an exclusive interview with Beyond Par, Cara Banks shared her insight, suggesting that the golfer’s on-course intensity doesn’t tell the whole story. “Someone who I always say is totally different to how he’s perceived on the golf course is Tyrrell Hatton,” Banks begins. She admits that Hatton can be “hot-headed” at times, but in such cases, he often is the first to admit it.

And a case in point that has often happened. In 2024, for instance, after being criticized for his temper tantrum at the DP World Tour Championship, Hatton wrote “Be nice :)” on his golf glove for the Sunday round. “But off the golf course, he is the most lovely, chilled, down-to-earth, likeable guy. It’s an alter ego that comes and goes, often met with laughter and self-awareness after the round,” Banks adds.

Banks’s claims can be backed up with what Paul McGinley said as well, “Tyrrell is not the bad guy he comes across as. All of us who know him behind the scenes know he’s a different Tyrrell than what comes across on the golf course.”

Tyrrell Hatton wrestles with a fiery temper on the course, fueled by his unrelenting standards for himself. “I’m negative on the golf course, but that’s just me,” he confessed to LIV Golf. It’s a curious thing, he noted, that positive affirmations can sometimes backfire, throwing him off his game. “If I say something positive to myself, it has the opposite effect.”

Yet, beyond the intensity of competition, Hatton has shown a softer side through his charitable work. In 2022, he partnered with Principal Financial Group, a PGA Tour and Principal collaboration that’s helped raise over $73 million for children’s charities since 2007. On the other hand, several golf fans have vouched for Hatton’s nice personality.

Early August, golf content creator Jarred Preston met Hatton at the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago and gave him a shoutout, saying, “This guy stayed with certain fans for over 30 minutes, directly after his round. I can not tell you how much it blew my mind how nice and just generous he was with everyone. Definitely see him in a great new light!” So, Banks’ claims do stand out.

Still, when asked at The Open Championship 2025 if he would ever change, he shook his head. “I’m 33,” Hatton said. “I think that ship has sailed.” Honestly, now we wait to see if this attitude will help Hatton at the upcoming Irish Open or… at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Or hurt his team.

Tyrrell Hatton is set to bring his fiery personality to the Ryder Cup

Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup journey has been nothing short of impressive. He earned his place by winning twice on the DP World Tour, specifically at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and racking up points with a runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a tie for fourth at the U.S. Open. Despite playing mostly on LIV Golf, where he didn’t earn any points, Hatton has been a fixture on the Euro squad since 2018.

But Hatton’s Ryder Cup experience hasn’t been without its fiery moments. The Englishman is known for his colorful language on the course, and he’s had his fair share of hecklers. In fact, at the 2025 Team Cup, a warm-up event for the Ryder Cup, captain Luke Donald even brought in an American ‘heckler’ to taunt Hatton and simulate the mayhem he’d face at the actual tournament. And, yes, the heckler called him a “Tesco bouncer.”

Two years ago, at the 2023 Ryder Cup, in a press conference, Hatton jokingly told a reporter to “f*** off” when asked if he’d challenge fellow pro Jon Rahm to a swear-off. He even claimed he’d win in a swearing competition against the Spaniard, saying, “I think I’d do it a pretty poor attempt if I tried. I don’t want to embarrass myself or upset Jon in front of him. But I’d probably win in a swear-off between me and him.” Hatton’s often spoken about Rahm in a similar light, so that particular admission isn’t very surprising.

Well, at least Tyrrell Hatton is selective about the use of swear words!