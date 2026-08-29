Tyrrell Hatton Heads Home as 4-Hour British Masters Rain Delay Throws Tournament Into Chaos

The weather at the Husqvarna British Masters was brutal from the get-go. The effect was visible as storms turned the opening day into a waiting game. While the officials were stuck trying to plan the next move, Tyrrell Hatton found a way to make the downtime count. With his family home in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, only a couple of hours away, the Englishman used the four-hour delay to slip away and see his wife and baby daughter. As hectic as that may be, Hatton returned to the course even before the round had resumed.

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Much to his amusement, speaking later to the press, Hatton said, “I had a great day. I spent the day at home, a lot of time on the sofa, but it’s not a bad thing.”

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He later called it an unplanned but welcome break, using the hours to catch up with his wife, Emily, and their daughter, Althea, before making it back to the course ahead of play resuming on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

For context, the weather at Sutton Coldfield was havoc from the start. The play had to be suspended just two minutes after the 7:30 a.m. tee time on Thursday due to lightning. What was assumed to be an initial stoppage lasted three hours. After the initial commotion hit pause, a restart was made at 10:32 a.m. But it barely held, for officials were forced to make a second halt after midday. This time, the Brabazon course’s bunkers completely flooded.

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Just as one would expect things to slow down, play did not resume again until 4:15 p.m., and thunder brought the day to final close at 7:11 p.m. By then, more than seven hours of golf were lost, and the afternoon players didn’t get a single shot in, Hatton included.

That being said, it’s not the first time the LIV golfer has leaned on family in the middle of a hectic stretch. Days earlier at LIV Golf Indianapolis, he made no secret of wanting to get home quickly. Even after Legion XIII’s Team Championship win, time with his family meant more to him than any other celebration.

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Notably, Hatton’s brief detour came in the middle of one of the busiest stretches of his year. Moreover, he faces an even more packed schedule in the coming weeks. Asked in his pre-tournament press conference whether he had given any thought to changing up his plans in 2027, Hatton made it clear his slate was already full.

“I’ve got this week, the Irish Open, Wentworth, Dunhill, the Spanish Open, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai,” he said, adding that he has multiple years left on his LIV contract and has nothing to focus on beyond the golf in front of him.

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With the opening round finally completed on Friday morning, Hatton’s week at The Belfry continues as he chases another result on home soil before the schedule takes him straight to the next event.

Tyrrell Hatton’s Week So Far

After the delayed start, Hatton opened with a three-under 69 to sit well inside the field at The Belfry. He went out in level-par 36 before a tidy 33 on the back nine, with three birdies down the stretch doing the heavy lifting.

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The second round was a tougher watch. Hatton carded a one-over 73, slipping to 37 on the front nine after a double bogey at the eighth and a bogey at the sixth canceled out two early birdies. He steadied things coming home with a level-par 36. Moreover, he highlighted a nervy four-footer to save par at the long 12th.

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Friday at the Belfry had been a marathon, not a round of golf. With more rain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, tournament officials are already bracing for a 54-hole finish rather than the full 72 according to the Scotsman, especially with Monday ruled out by the Bank Holiday. Buckle up.