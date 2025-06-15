Tyrrell Hatton WITB June 2025: LIV Golf Pro’s Golf Bag at U.S. Open Explored

Tyrrell Hatton’s been on a bit of a golfing seesaw lately, but he’s finally found his footing. Perhaps. Starting the season with a bang, he took home the win at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic with an impressive score of 15 under par. But after that, his game faltered. After a solid T14 stint at the Masters, where he shot 3 under par, he took a slight tumble at the PGA Championship, ending 6 over par and landing in T60 — but let’s be real, we’ve all had those days. And now, the golfer is bouncing back at the US Open. Or, at least, he’s trying to.

“I have a ‘head off’ wherever I play so everyone comes to the US Open and seems to have a ‘head off’ and I guess it brings them to my level for a week. I am not going to change, but hopefully I can play like I did today again tomorrow. That will certainly help me keep as calm as possible. I am five behind, a lot can happen out there. I would certainly be very happy with another 68. We will see how it plays out. I’ll try my best. To finish two under, I’m very happy,” he said after his Saturday performance.

Currently, comfortably sitting at T7 with a score of 2 over par, the LIV golfer is proving he’s got the skills to hang with the big guns. With this momentum, he’s primed to shoot for the stars or at least a top-10 finish at Oakmont. So, how is Hatton doing this?

Well, Hatton’s secret to climbing the leaderboard lies in his golf bag, where his trusty Ping G440 MAX driver takes center stage. This 9° driver, paired with a Fujikura Ventus Red TR 6X shaft, is the perfect combo for stability and speed, and who doesn’t love a penetrating ball flight? With a price tag of $599.00, this driver is an investment worth making.

Ping’s commitment to technology that’s both innovative and stable has paid off in the G440 MAX, which has proven to be a top contender against more distance-focused models. Hatton made some tweaks to his setup, switching from the G430 LST to the G440 MAX with a different shaft and loft, resulting in more forgiveness without sacrificing that gorgeous ball flight.

But that’s not all – Hatton’s fairway woods are just as impressive. He wields a Ping G430 Max 3-wood (14°) and a 7-wood (21°), both fitted with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shafts, priced at $349.99 each. These fairway woods are no slouches, offering ease of launch, forgiveness, and accuracy that’ll make you wonder how you ever golfed without them.

With adjustable hosels and top-notch shafts like Ping Alta CB Black and Ping Tour 2.0 Chrome, Hatton’s got the tools to take on any course. And how can we forget the Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip, the perfect finishing touch?

With this arsenal, it’s no wonder Hatton’s a force to be reckoned with on the leaderboard.

Tyrrell Hatton’s choice in irons, wedges, and putter

Tyrrell Hatton’s iron game is a masterclass in precision, thanks to his trusty Ping i230 irons for the 4–6 irons, paired with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts, priced at $190.00. These irons offer a lively yet stable feel, making them perfect for players with above-average swing speeds. Hatton can confidently attack the greens with a dispersion area 33.6% tighter than average.

For the rest of his iron set, he relies on Ping Blueprint S irons from 7-iron to PW, with the same Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts, priced at $212.50. These irons are known for their exceptional feel and feedback, and Hatton’s combo set is perfectly dialed in for his yardage gaps. When it comes to wedges, Hatton’s got a winning combination with Ping S159 wedges in 50 and 54 degrees, both with 10 bounce, paired with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, priced at $199.00.

He also carries a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype 60-degree wedge with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, priced between $189.00 and $225.00. These wedges provide the spin and control needed to get up and down from anywhere around the green. And on the greens, Hatton trusts his Ping Vault Oslo putter with a mallet-type head and 3 degrees of loft, priced at $279.99.

Rounding out his bag is the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, a top-of-the-line ball that's been in development since 2021, with a price tag ranging from $50-$60.