Tyrrell Hatton’s Visible Frustration at DPWT Leaves Fans Demanding Q-School DQ-Level Punishment

Golf’s governing bodies have drawn a line between frustration and misconduct. Tyrrell Hatton’s latest outburst has fans asking whether he’s on the right side of it.

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Tyrrell Hatton slammed his putter into the ground after a missed putt at the DP World Tour Championship, and golf’s conduct rules suddenly felt very unequal. Days after a Q-School disqualification for similar conduct, fans are questioning why established stars escape comparable consequences.

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The incident occurred during the second round in Dubai after Hatton missed a putt on the seventh green. Video shared by NUCLR GOLF shows him striking the turf with his putter in frustration before walking away visibly annoyed, prompting the account to ask followers: “Should Tyrrell be penalized?”

Hatton was co-leading at 5 under alongside Rory McIlroy when the moment happened, having carded a 69 in Round 2 while McIlroy shot 70. The timing is what turned a routine flare-up into a flashpoint. The clip arrived just days after 21-year-old English golfer Frank Kennedy was removed from the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain—a 108-hole marathon where top finishers earn their 2027 tour cards.

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Kennedy was disqualified during the fourth round after missing a birdie putt on the 11th green and swinging his putter, gouging a roughly foot-long divot out of the putting surface. Officials ruled that Kennedy caused deliberate damage under Rule 1.2a for serious misconduct. Although Kennedy denied any deliberate intent and stated he repaired the mark immediately, the DP World Tour upheld the disqualification upon review, ending his bid for a tour card.

Rule 1.2a and Hatton’s Past Incidents

The controversy highlights the high-stakes pressure cooker of the tour’s November finale, where Qualifying School graduates are fighting for survival under tightened 2026 membership cutoffs while established stars compete for a $10 million purse in Dubai.

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Under the Rules of Golf, Rule 1.2a grants a committee discretion to disqualify a player for serious misconduct, including damaging the course or showing a lack of respect for the game, though it does not automatically trigger a disqualification for every club slam or outburst. That distinction is central to the current debate: Kennedy’s ruling stemmed from physical damage to the putting surface, whereas there is no indication that Hatton damaged the seventh green in Dubai.

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However, the seventh-green outburst fits a well-documented pattern for Hatton. At the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, he was fined for breaching the code of conduct after snapping a club, swearing loudly, and slamming his putter onto the green following a missed five-foot birdie putt. He was also warned after smashing a tee marker at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and he escaped serious punishment at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after repeatedly slamming his club into the sand following a poor bunker shot.

Fan Reactions

The NUCLR GOLF post quickly divided viewers between those who saw an overreaction to a bad stroke and those tired of Hatton’s recurring temper going unpunished. But most fans demanded a punishment.

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One fan dismissed the reaction as excessive, writing: “dude literally just hit a bad putt lmao why is he whining.”

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Another viewer stopped short of calling for a penalty but demanded broadcast accountability: “No penalties, but I think the announcers need to call him out on his childish behavior and stop placating him. Dude is 100% trash!”

Others felt the behavior warranted direct punishment and peer intervention.

“Yes he should be penalized and fined as well,” one respondent wrote. “It’s unfortunate his playing partners didn’t tell him in a loud voice to stop being an idiot.”

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Focusing on his cumulative history rather than the seventh green alone, another fan added: “Yes he should be fined for these outbursts. It’s become ridiculous at this point.”

A fifth viewer offered the bluntest assessment of his demeanor, simply calling it “Raging lunatic energy.”

What Happens Next

While Kennedy declined further comment while weighing his options after his appeal was rejected, the DP World Tour has not publicly confirmed any official warning, fine, or active disciplinary review regarding Hatton’s second-round putter slam in Dubai.

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No immediate revisions to Rule 1.2a or the tour’s conduct policy have been announced, meaning enforcement remains subject to committee discretion and post-tournament code-of-conduct reviews. Until officials clarify how they weigh repeated visible frustration against physical course damage, fans will continue to measure star players’ outbursts against the strict standard applied at Qualifying School.