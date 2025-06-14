U.S. Open 2025: Round 3 Tee Times & Pairings Explored

The 2024 U.S. champion, Bryson DeChambeau, is surprisingly out of the Oakmont field, and the 2025 Masters winner,r Rory McIlroy, barely survived his second day. Despite these struggles, a few names stand out at the 2025 U.S. Open ahead of the third round, including Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun, and Viktor Hovland. Here’s a breakdown of when these golfers and others will kick off the first weekend round at Oakmont, given the second round delay.

Following a weather-related delay that concluded Round 2 on Saturday morning, the third round of the U.S. Open will take place at a wet Oakmont Country Club. The third round of the 125th U.S. Open is set to start on Saturday at 9:12 a.m. ET, with the leaders teeing off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Given the time, Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland will tee off at 3:24 PM EDT.

This is a developing story…