U.S. Open 2025: When Will Scottie Scheffler & Co Start Playing? Round 1, 2 Tee Times & Pairings Explored

As each day passes, the anticipation for the US Open tournament is increasing. The defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, returned his trophy to the USGA on June 9th. Many fans have already reached Oakmont to book their seats beforehand to witness the battle of the champions. “Wanted to get up early and be the first ones here,” said Lucas Beaver of Ross Township, evidently thrilled for the tournament. And it’s not just Lucas fans all around the world who are counting every minute for the prestigious tournament to tee off. The only question is when will it tee off? Well, no worries, all your queries will be cleared here as we will provide the complete guide to the tee times of Rounds 1 and 2.

The 2025 US Open tee times and groups

The US Open is scheduled to tee off on June 12. So, for folks watching it live, it’ll be quite the treat. The tournament has four rounds and a total of 72 holes. The first two rounds are very decisive because after the first 36 holes, only the top 60 and ties will be qualified for the final two rounds. Which is why it is crucial for us to know the tee times of Rounds 1 & 2.

All 156 players are divided into groups of three, with each group allotted a specific time to hit it off. The groups that are allotted the morning schedule will play the second round in the afternoon on the next day, and vice versa. The first group to tee it off at 6:45 am ET, and the inaugural tournament are Matt Vogt, Kevin Velo, and Trent Philips from the 1st hole. Simultaneously, Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, and Alistair Docherty will start from the 10th hole. Every group will tee off with a gap of 11 minutes between them. For round 2, they will tee off at 12:30 pm ET on the next day. In the morning schedule of round 1, in the fifth group, we will witness the defending champion Bryson DeChambeau hit it off along with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester at 7:29 am. The World No.1 and No.2, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are placed on opposite sides of the schedule. Rory’s group, consisting of Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, will hit it off at 7:40 am ET. While the Scheffler, along with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, will tee off at 1:25 pm ET.

Who are the favorites other than the top three

On the afternoon of June 12th, for round 1, fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson tee it off together. Each of them has one US Open title in their hands. And to see them compete together for their second title is a treat to the eyes. They will tee off the first round at 1:14 pm ET and the second round at 7:29 am ET. Before this trio of fans get to watch Brooks Koepka tee off along with Justin Thomas and Min Woo Lee at 1:03 pm ET. While Brooks Koepka is aiming for his third US Open Title, the two-time major winner Justin Thomas is on a pursuit to win his first US Open Title. Then we have Phil Mickelson aiming for a career grand slam through this year’s US Open Tournament. The Oakmont golf course has especially made Mickelson’s dream of a career grand slam before retirement hard. He will tee off in round 1 along with Cameron Smith and Brian Campbell at 8:02 am ET. Do you think Phil Mickelson will win a career grand slam this year? Let us know in the comments below.